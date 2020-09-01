STANTON – It was a beautiful day at the Elkhorn Acres Golf Club on Tuesday as the Norfolk Catholic girl’s golf team had three girls finish in the top five in their home triangular against Stanton and Clarkson/Leigh, as Carly Thramer led the way with a 44.
It is still very early on in the season but the Knights had a few bright spots including three golfers who broke 70.
“We had some difficult holes today but they made the best out of the other holes, and they didn’t let one bad hole lead to another one,” Norfolk Catholic coach Emily Duncan said.
Norfolk Catholic senior, Carly Thramer, fired a 44, just eight over par as she had two pars including a birdie on the par five hole No. 6.
“Carly played very well today— chipping and putting has been her go-to but she has also been striking the ball well,” Duncan said. “She has been doing really well right now.”
Kalee Gilsdorf of Norfolk Catholic also had a strong showing on the course on Tuesday as she shot a 52 and finished right behind Thramer. Kalee’s sister, junior Shelby Gilsdorf broke 70 with a 66 while Kalea Fischer rounded out the Knights with a 73.
Coming off of an illness, Rachel Thomas of Stanton was to compete on Tuesday and led Stanton on their home course with a 67 as she finished in fourth.
“Rachel is coming around well right now,” Stanton coach Raymond Seeman said.
Stanton is very young and will be looking to gain more experience as the season goes along.
“There’s a lot of work to do. There is a lot of stuff that happened today that we will work on in the next couple of days,” Seeman said.
Stanton junior Shelby Jenkinson shot a 71, sophomore Zoe Wurdinger was one stroke behind with a 72, freshman Terra Woods had a 90 and Aryana Wurdinger closed out the day with a 94.
Clarkson/Leigh’s Hazel Mundt finished in fifth with a 70. Mundt led the very young Clarkson/Leigh squad who is only in their second year of the program.
“I’m hoping by the end of the season there will be a few of them who will be shooting in the low 60s or high 50s,” Clarkson/Leigh coach Mike Meyer said.
Clarkson/Leigh’s Ashly Guillan finished right behind Mundt with a 71 while Cortlynn Cadwallader finished the day with an 80.
Stanton will get to host an invite this Friday and play at the Elkhorn Acres Golf Club twice this week. They get to be outside and play golf once again where it is safe place to be.
“It’s open air — it’s safer than a few other sports since it is a noncontact sport,” Seeman said. “I hope they don’t close down sports because the kids need this social interaction with each other.”
The Knights will see the golf course again next Tuesday as they travel to play in a triangular at the Pierce Community Golf Course.
“We will practice the rest of the week — the girls have things they want to work on,” Duncan said.
Norfolk Catholic Triangular
At Elkhorn Acres Golf Club
Team Scores:
Individual Results:
1. Carly Thramer, Norfolk Catholic 44; 2. Kalee Gilsdorf, Norfolk Catholic 52; 3. Shelby Gilsdorf, Norfolk Catholic 66; 4. Rachel Thomas, Stanton 67; 5. Hazel Mundt, Clarkson/Leigh 70; 6. Shelby Jenkinson, Stanton 71; Ashly Guillan, Clarkson/Leigh 71. 8. Zoe Wurdinger, Stanton 72; 9. Kalea Fischer, Norfolk Catholic 73; 10. Cortlynn Cadwallader, Clarkson/Leigh 80; 11. Terra Woods, Stanton 90;12. Aryana Wurdinger, Stanton 94.