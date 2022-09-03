ORD — For the second week in a row, the Norfolk Catholic football team hit the road to face a recent Class C2 state champion. And for the second week in a row, the Knights returned to Norfolk with a statement win that entrenched them as quite possibly the team to beat in all of Class C2 this season.
A pair of key stops on defense, including a takeaway, and Karter Kerkman's four first-half touchdowns helped the Knights to a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 35-14 victory over Ord at Bussell Park on Friday night.
"We knew coming into the year that, once we saw our schedule, we were going to have two really tough games to start the year," Kerkman said. "It's been shown that both of the teams that we've played ... were really good, and we were just happy that we were able to get a win in both of them."
The Knights, ranked as high as first in Class C2, racked up 416 yards of total offense — 282 of that on the ground — while limiting Ord, ranked as high as No. 2 statewide in Class C2, to just 233 total offensive yards.
"Like I said, give them credit. They're a really good team," Ord coach Nathan Wells said. "You know, Norfolk Catholic's been a good team for a long time. You have to play really hard and be physical, and then you have to execute if you want to have a chance to beat them."
Including a five-touchdown performance in the opener, Kerkman accounted for the first nine Norfolk Catholic touchdowns of the season — and those were all scored in the first six quarters. After gaining just 16 yards on his first nine carries, Kerkman finished with 129 yards and four touchdowns on 23 rushes.
Credit the linemen up front, Kerkman said.
"Coming into the season, I knew we were going to have a great offensive line," Kerkman said. "I mean, I can't give any more credit to them because they are making the holes there. They're putting the time in in the weight room over the summer, and they're making the plays all night on the line in the trenches doing basically everything for me. All I'm doing is just running."
But it was the defense that allowed the Knights to take control.
Norfolk Catholic and Ord seemed to be on pace for a shootout when they combined for 218 yards and three touchdowns on the game's first three possessions. Early in the second quarter, the Chanticleers seemed to be on pace to match the Knights' second touchdown until Norfolk Catholic got a tackle on third-and-4 at its own 38, and then Ord threw an incomplete pass on fourth down with 9 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.
"I think that was huge to get a stop ... because then we were able to go up two scores where you start feeling a little bit of cushion," Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. "It was just, overall, a very good performance from our football team."
The Knights followed with a nine-play, 62-yard touchdown drive that took 4:13 off the clock, a march that was capped by Kerkman's 18-yard sprint to the end zone for a 21-7 lead. Three plays later, Mason Timmerman leaped to intercept a pass at midfield, and Norfolk Catholic was in business again. Norfolk Catholic ended all four of its first-half possessions with Kerkman touchdowns, including a plunge across the goal line with 20 seconds left before halftime.
The Knights got another interception late in the third quarter, this time from Clayton Carney, to set up a 53-yard bomb from Carter Janssen to Timmerman early in the fourth quarter — which was the first touchdown of the season for the Knights that was not scored by Kerkman.
"We just didn't execute at times," Wells said. "Part of that was due to them, and part of it is that's the physical nature of football sometimes. When it's really physical, you get tired and you make mental mistakes. I thought we had a little bit of that today."
In between all of that, the Knights toughened up defensively by holding the Chanticleers to zero points in the second and third quarters. Ord was 3 for 4 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown on its opening drive. But after that, the Chanticleers were 3 of 13 passing for 17 yards with two interceptions.
"All the coaches had a good plan defensively," Bellar said. "Defensively, I thought we were sharp, and special teams, too. We really did a good job overall of just preparing, and our kids played well."
Friday's win over the 2020 Class C2 champs came on the heels of a 37-12 victory at Oakland-Craig, which was the 2019 C2 champion. Now, Norfolk Catholic gets back-to-back home games with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Louisville.
"I feel good that we're going to be at home," Bellar said. "That's going to be nice next Friday night."
NC 14 14 0 7 — 35
Ord 7 0 0 7 — 14
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 1 run (Max Hammond kick) 7:20
ORD: Blake Hinrichs 12 pass from Dylan Hurlburt (Talan Bruha kick) 4:50
NC: Kerkman 45 run (Hammond kick) :46
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Kerkman 18 run (Hammond kick) 5:27
NC: Kerkman 1 run (Hammond kick) :20
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Mason Timmerman 52 pass from Carter Janssen (Hammond kick) 11:06
ORD: Hurlburt 19 run (Bruha kick) 5:37