Norfolk Catholic Homecoming

Eli Pfeifer, son of Neil and Becky Pfeifer, was named Norfolk Catholic High School’s homecoming king. Kalea Fischer, daughter of Garrett and Teri Fischer, was named Norfolk Catholic High School’s homecoming queen.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Eli Pfeifer, son of Neil and Becky Pfeifer, was named Norfolk Catholic High School’s homecoming king. Kalea Fischer, daughter of Garrett and Teri Fischer, was named Norfolk Catholic High School’s homecoming queen.

Tags

In other news

+2
Wayne State sweeps Northern in NSIC volleyball

Wayne State sweeps Northern in NSIC volleyball

WAYNE — Wayne State continued its domination of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a three-set sweep over Northern State University from Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Friday evening at Rice Auditorium here on the campus of Wayne State College.

+2
Pumpkin sales help children in need

Pumpkin sales help children in need

Shriners are known for the tasseled hats they wear and the funny, little cars they drive. They’re also known for the all-star football games they sponsor and the circuses that used to bear their name.