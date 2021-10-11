Eli Pfeifer, son of Neil and Becky Pfeifer, was named Norfolk Catholic High School’s homecoming king. Kalea Fischer, daughter of Garrett and Teri Fischer, was named Norfolk Catholic High School’s homecoming queen.
Lutheran High Northeast decided that early in the second quarter was the right time to drop the hammer on Plainview.
OMAHA — Occasionally, the Panthers made a good — even an exceptional — play, offensively or defensively, against Omaha Westside.
In 2013, Joe Mtika ran the first Relay for Malawi by himself — a whopping 30 miles from Wayne State College to Norfolk.
Guardian Angels sweeps Raymond Central; Defending state champion Bluejays will make 11th straight trip to state
WEST POINT — Guardian Angels Central Catholic of West Point is returning to the state softball tournament for the 11th consecutive year after sweeping Raymond Central for the C-3 district crown on Friday, 7-3 and 13-1 in three innings.
The Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic Knights got off to a strong start and never looked back as they defeated the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines 56-3 on Thursday at Memorial Field.
Our Savior Lutheran Church saw more than 600 guests Friday at the fifth annual Project Homeless Connect Norfolk event.
WAYNE — Wayne State continued its domination of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with a three-set sweep over Northern State University from Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Friday evening at Rice Auditorium here on the campus of Wayne State College.
Kalen Krohn (left) and Delaney Doele were named Norfolk High School’s homecoming king and queen, respectively.
Shriners are known for the tasseled hats they wear and the funny, little cars they drive. They’re also known for the all-star football games they sponsor and the circuses that used to bear their name.