PIERCE — Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic got all it wanted, and then some, in a valiant upset bid from Pierce.
It was enough for coach Michaela Bellar to compare Thursday's match — a 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10 nailbiter in its first road contest of the season — to an amusement park attraction.
“I'm hoping our girls can learn to be more consistent,” she said. “We were a roller coaster of emotions tonight. We were high at moments, and then we were really, really low. I think we need to work on our emotions and being more consistent across the board.”
The final numbers made it difficult to understand just how the Knights pulled off the victory. The host Bluejays finished with more service aces (14-3), kills (46-38) and set assists (42-31).
Junior outside hitter Kennedy Warneke and sophomore outside hitter Morgan Moeller finished with 16 and 14 kills, respectively, while sophomore setter Brielle Unseld dished 40 assists. Freshman Maggie Painter came up huge at the service line with six aces.
“I was extremely proud of how we came out,” Pierce coach Zach Weber said. “We knew how good of a team Norfolk Catholic is, and we didn't back down, I don't think, for a second.”
The key, however, was 10 fewer errors committed by Norfolk Catholic (52-42). And more specifically, errors at inopportune times.
Pierce was charted with 13 total errors in set one, but Norfolk Catholic matched with 13 in set two. Pierce followed with 15 miscues in the third, but slammed across five service aces to help force a deciding fifth set.
Three straight Pierce errors put Norfolk Catholic in front 5-1, but the Bluejays followed with four straight points — a Jaya Wachholtz kill, and two Painter aces around a Moeller kill — tied it at 7.
That's when Norfolk Catholic finally grabbed control. The Knights scored a game-ending 8-3 run, including kills by Elly Piper and Channatee Robles, and a hit sailed long on game point.
Robles led the Norfolk Catholic attack with 11 kills. Marshall had 29 assists, six kills and two service aces, while freshmen Avery Yosten and Allison Brungardt combined for 13 kills.
“I was proud of the girls for finding a way to win,” Bellar said. “Credit Pierce. Pierce did a great job. They dug up a lot of balls. They were very scrappy.”
In set one, Norfolk Catholic never could pull away. The Knights led the entire time after a three-point spurt put them ahead 15-12, but they did not lead by more than three points. Abby Meier landed a kill, and back-to-back errors turned a 24-21 Norfolk Catholic lead into a tie at 24. But a Pierce hit sailed wide, and Yosten spiked home the winner.
In set two, it became even more apparent that Pierce was not going away quietly. Norfolk Catholic committed 13 total errors in set two, while the hosts took advantage of a trio of service aces, the final one coming from Unseld on set point.
“I think we get into a slump, and one person has an error, and then two or three more people have errors,” Bellar said. “It's hard to get out of that slump, but we've got to learn to limit our errors and continue playing and taking on adversity.”
The hosts could have been the ones with a 2-1 advantage through three sets, turning a 15-10 deficit into a 17-15 lead and later leading 22-19. But Norfolk Catholic rallied with six of the final seven points, starting with a Robles kill off an overpass and ending with a Yosten kill on set point. In between, the Knights got a set-tying double block from Marshall and Yosten.
“Obviously, though, closing out sets is a problem for us. I felt like we were in the driver's seat a couple of times as we hit close to 20, and we tripped over our own feet a little bit,” Weber said.
Pierce left little doubt that a fifth set would be needed, taking a 14-8 lead in the fourth and turning a 15-13 score into a 23-16 lead. Faith Lubischer had back-to-back service aces early in the set to turn the momentum.
“For the most part, we controlled the pace of the game,” Weber said. “We were the aggressors offensively for a great percentage of the match.”
Game notes
* Thursday's meeting is the first of two straight games between the teams. They will also play each other in their opening match at the Columbus Scotus invite Saturday.
* A year ago, Weber was an assistant coach for his wife, Brittany. The couple had a baby earlier this year, and Brittany decided to step away from coaching this fall. That allowed her husband to step into the head coaching role.
Norfolk Catholic defeats Pierce
26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (2-0): Carly Marshall 2a, 29s, 6k; Elly Piper 2s, 5k; Mary Fennessy 3k, 1b; Allison Brungardt 6k; Avery Yosten 7k, 1b; Taylor Kautz 1a; Channatee Robles 11k, 1b.
PIERCE (): Faith Lubischer 2a, 6k; Jaya Wachholtz 6k; Kennedy Warneke 16k; Abby Meier 3k; Brielle Unseld 2a, 40s; Morgan Moeller 1a, 14k, 1b; Maggie Painter 6a; Kenzie Moeller 3a, 2s, 1k.