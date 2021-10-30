YUTAN - Norfolk Catholic dropped the first two sets, survived three match points in the third, then won three straight sets to advance to the state tournament for the third consecutive year.
The Knights, seeded No. 9, defeated eighth-seeded Yutan, 22-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-11, in the C2-8 district final on the Chieftans' home court.
"That was a game," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "The girls really battled the last three sets. I challenged them and they accepted it and came out and played hard. We didn't play great at times but but credit to (Yutan), they dug up a lot of our balls."
After her team lost in the second set to fall behind, 2-0, Norfolk Catholic middle, Avery Yosten said she recalled last year's state championship match.
In that one, the Knights led Lutheran High Northeast, two sets to none, but dropped the final three and had to settle for runner-up.
That memory, Yosten said, helped her teammates and her to realize they were capable of being on the winning side of such a match. "We just had to stay together and play for each other," she said.
Despite multiple ties, Norfolk Catholic never led the first set. Morgan Miller had a kill early and Allison Brungardt started to get untracked by swinging away and scoring on five of her match-high 27 kills.
Still, the Chieftans responded to everything the Knights could throw at them, led by as many as four and finished it off at 25-22.
"They kind of flustered us at the beginning of the game," Bellar said.
The second set was close throughout and featured 11 ties and six lead changes. A Yutan attack error gave Norfolk Catholic its first lead of the match at 7-6.
Later, the Knights went on a 4-0 run courtesy of two kills from Yosten, one from Addison Corr and a Chieftan error to go up 12-9.
Norfolk Catholic maintained the lead until an ace serve by Yutan's Maura Tichota tied it at 18. The two teams continued to battle through tie scores at 19, 20, 21 and 22.
Then, things broke down for the Knights. Tichota slammed down an overdig and a Norfolk Catholic attack error gave the Chieftans a set point at 24-22. Then Ellie Lloyd's kill gave the Saunders County girls a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match.
Bellar had a message for her team in the huddle. "This is it, you've got to go out there and battle," she said.
Brungardt heard her coach loud and clear. "This is it, it's now or never."
The third set was even closer than the second with 13 ties and five lead changes.
The Knights led 15-13 before the Chieftans went on a 6-0 run with five of the points coming as the result of Norfolk Catholic errors.
But no sooner had the Knights fallen behind then they went on a run of their own. Kills by Miller and Brungardt along with a Yosten ace serve tied it at 19.
But Norfolk Catholic was unable to take the lead and later, a kill by Yutan's Haley Bedlan gave the Chieftans a match point at 24-22.
But the Knights said "Not so fast," and fought off the first match point. A Yutan attack error made it 24-23. That was followed by Hannah Hoesing's ace serve that tied it at 24.
A Norfolk Catholic sevice error gave Yutan a third match point but a another Chieftan attack error tied it at 25.
Then, Norfolk Catholic gained its first lead since 14-13 on a kill by Corr to make it 26-25. That was followed by the Chieftans sending a free ball over the net that the Norfolk Catholic players watched sail long and the Knights had the third set, 27-25.
The fourth set started out poorly for Norfolk Catholic. Yutan opened the fourth set on a 7-1 run.
Then trailing 11-4, Brungardt went to work. The sophomore outside hitter drilled a rocket to make it 11-5. That triggered a 7-0 run that also included two Brungardt service aces to tie it at 11.
But the Chieftans took the lead right back. A Lloyd block put the home team up 16-13 before Yosten put her Knight teammates on her back.
The sophomore middle recorded a block to pull the Knights within two at 16-14. That began a 7-1 run that included two more Yosten blocks and two more kills. By the time it was over, Norfolk Catholic led 20-17.
The Knights appeard to be in control when another Brungardt floor-denting kill had the visitors on top 23-20. But the Chieftans answered by scoring the next three pionts. A Tichota service ace tied it at 23.
However, a Yutan error gave Norfolk Catholic a set point and, fittingly, another Yosten block ended it, 25-23.
That set up the fifth and final set to 15 for all the marbles.
The Knights jumped out on top early. Another Yosten kill made it 6-1. Norfolk Catholic maintained a semi-comfortable lead for the next 10 points. A Chieftan attack error made it 11-6.
But the home side didn't give up and scored five of the next six to pull within 12-11 before the Knights closed it out with kills by Yosten and Corr and a Yutan net violation to end it at 15-11.
"I'm really proud of our girls for staying the course the whole game," Bellar said.
Tiffany Peitz, one of the two seniors on the Norfolk Catholic roster said she and her teammates never even thought about giving up. "We were so determined. I couldn't ask to be on a better team. I love all of these girls and love every minute we're together."
Brungardt led the Knights with 27 kills while teammates Yosten and Corr added 17 and 12 respecitvely.
Hoesing's three ace serves was tops for Norfolk Catholic while Brungardt recorded 27 digs and Corr, 25. Meanwhile, Saylor Fischer was money for the Knights' offense in dishing out 56 assists.
With the win, Norfolk Catholic improved to 22-10 on the season and waits to find out its state tournament opponent. The Knights will play their opening-round match on Thursday at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena at either 5 or 7 p.m.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEFEATS YUTAN 22-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-11
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (22-10): Jacey Wolf 14d, 1s; Saylor Fischer 1k, 15d, 56s; Addison Corr 12k, 2a, 25d; Allison Brungardt 27k, 2a, 27d; Avery Yosten 17k, 1a, 3b, 7d; Letizia Fumagalli 1a, 17; Tiffani Peitz 5k, 2d; Morgan Miller 2k, 1b, 7d; Hannah Hoesing 3a, 1d.
YUTAN (23-7): Stats not available.