Norfolk Catholic rallies at Crofton

CROFTON — Cayden Cunningham and Brennen Kelley connected for a game-tying touchdown pass, and Riley Carlson added the tiebreaking extra-point kick with 1 minute, 19 seconds left as Norfolk Catholic rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to defeat Crofton 21-20 here Friday night.
“I know their record does not indicate it, but they are a good football team,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “Our effort was good all night. We played hard all night.”
Crofton led 20-7 with 10:56 left in the game after Jimmy Allen — who led all players with 150 yards on 39 rushes — scored on a 10-yard run. Cunningham and Kelley connected for two scoring plays after that, including an 18-yard touchdown.
The first was a play-action pass to Kelley on a fly route, and on the second, Kelley got open on a post corner route. “It was a nice throw and a nice catch,” Bellar said about both plays.
Cunningham was 15 of 28 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and he was also the leading rusher for the Knights with 68 yards. Alex Lammers had 82 yards on nine catches, while Kelley added 78 yards on five receptions.
“We ran the ball well at times, but we’re not as consistent in our run game,” Bellar said. “We made more mistakes offensively than we had ... but I’m glad we were able to score late and take the lead.”
Norfolk Catholic (1-4) 0 7 0 14 — 21
At Crofton (0-5) 0 6 8 6 — 20
Scoring summary
CRO: Andy Knapp 4 run (PAT failed)
NC: Cameron Bettenhausen 32 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Riley Carlson kick)
CRO: Knapp 1 run (Jimmy Allen run)
CRO: Allen 10 run (PAT failed)
NC: Brennen Kelley 18 pass from Cunningham (Carlson kick)
NC: Kelley 14 pass from Cunningham (Carlson kick)
NEXT UP
Norfolk Catholic hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic, Friday
Crofton at Stanton, Friday