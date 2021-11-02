Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar looked at her players on the first day of practice and thought they were young but had a lot of potential.
“Over the course of the year, we’ve had a lot of learning experiences,” Bellar said. “I think our younger girls have done a great job of stepping up and filling those leadership roles we were kind of missing going into the year.
“The girls have been really coachable throughout the entire year. They don’t really care who gets the kill or who gets the dig or who gets the set assist. All they care about is just winning.”
In assessing her team’s improvement over the course of the season, Bellar recalled the first match of the season against Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“We had over 90 errors and I look to where we are now and we’ve made a lot of growth. I still think we can make growth in this upcoming week with practice. There’s a lot of things I’m nitpicking at and the girls are eager to get back in the gym and get ready for state.”
Two sophomores, middle Avery Yosten and outside Allison Brungardt, started last year as freshmen and lead the Knight attack.
“Avery and Alli could rely on our seniors to get the job done last year but this year, they’ve stepped up in that leadership role and they’ve really come to play in these last couple of games, which has been nice to see.”
Junior Addison Corr also saw a lot of playing time on last year’s Class C2 state runner-up team but spent much of this season playing through the effects of an injury suffered during the spring soccer season.
“She was still recovering through midseason,” Bellar said. “She broke her tibia in soccer, and she’s done a great job throughout the course of the year of getting a little stronger and being coachable in that sense, too.”
Bellar has been pleased with how her junior setter, Saylor Fischer, has progressed during the year and also had praise for her southern European back-row specialist.
Bellar said senior Italian foreign-exchange student Letizia Fumagalli is a great server and plays amazing defense.
“Lettie’s kind of got a wicked jump serve that she learned in Italy that I don’t mess with,” Bellar said. “Her defense has been phenomenal. She played amazing defense in our (district final) game against Yutan. If we don’t have her, I don’t think we win the third or fourth set.”
The Knights (22-10) play their opening-round match at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Lincoln against Wisner-Pilger on Pinnacle Bank Arena’s south court.
The Gators defeated the Knights two sets to one in the Wisner-Pilger October Classic on Oct. 9.
“It will be a big benefit, knowing who we’re playing and knowing what we’re up against,” Bellar said. “I think our girls are excited to take on that challenge. I think it’s a very winnable game if we don’t get too overwhelmed with the whole state situation and just kind of come to play.”
Oakland-Craig (28-6), Class C2’s top seed, is making its first state tournament appearance since 1992. “We’re so excited. It almost doesn’t feel real yet,” coach Becky Rennerfeldt said.
The East Husker Conference boasts the top three seeds in Class C2 and also has the No. 1 seed in Class D1, Howells-Dodge.
“That just shows how great our East Husker Conference is,” Rennerfeldt said. “I hope we’re all able to go there and represent our conference well in Lincoln.
“To end our season with our conference tournament, and for us to walk away from it as conference champs, it was just insane,” Rennerfeldt said.
“We kind of celebrated more for that than even on Saturday with our district win, just because of the competition that we played and going into that tournament as the No. 3 seed and winning it; it was just huge.”
The Knights have a lot of talented players but none more so than senior outside hitter Bailey Helzer, who enters the state tourney with 439 kills.
“Her leadership is insane as far as her knowledge of the game and how she’s helping our players, especially our freshman setter, with so much information and knowledge, it just helps us immensely,” Rennerfeldt said.
During the East Husker Conference tournament final, the Arkansas State recruit notched her 1,500th career kill.
“We’re really lucky to have her on our side of the net, and I look forward to seeing what she’s going to bring to her first and last state tournament, since she’s a senior.”
The Knights open the state tournament on Thursday at 5 p.m. against Hastings St. Cecilia (23-11) on Pinnacle Bank Arena’s north court.
“Their best hitter is similar to (district final opponent) Bayard’s. She’s a right-side hitter, a tall, left-handed player. So, I like that we got a chance to defend that left-hand right side against Bayard to work for Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday.
“They seem scrappy and are a good team; they’re going to be tough to beat, but I’m just really confident in the way our girls are playing right now. We have big goals, and I’m really confident in how our girls will handle the situation.”
Wisner-Pilger (27-6) coach Kay Raabe said the best thing about her team is its balance.
“I can’t pick out one or two as the best players, it just depends on the night,” Raabe said. “Tuesday night when we played (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) in the subdistrict final, the kill leaders were different than they were Saturday (in the district final) versus Crofton.
“We definitely have four strong attackers that night in and night out bring a little different something for defenses to have to contend with.”
Raabe said the grind of the East Husker league slate prepared her second-seeded Gators for the postseason.
“It’s definitely been to everybody’s advantage to play some great competition all fall,” she said.
“We made it through the conference tournament and finished up the regular season. Our subdistrict was competitive, as well as our district final. The girls are continuing to work hard and put some things in place that we’ve been working on all year long and polish a few rough edges and go from there.”
The Gators take on Norfolk Catholic in their Thursday opener. Raabe described the Knights as scrappy.
“They have a block that we need to pay attention to and a defense that we’re going to have to pick apart a little bit.”
Clarkson/Leigh (23-7) is the No. 3 seed in Class C2 and, like her East Husker coaching colleagues, Becky Schneider said the challenging schedule prepared the red and blue for its postseason run.
But the Patriots struggled in the past week, losing their final two matches in the East Husker Conference tournament, losing in straight sets to Oakland-Craig to close the regular season and dropping their first subdistrict match to Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
But the Patriots’ impressive season garnered them a wild card into the district final, and the girls from Platte and Colfax counties took advantage with a straight-sets victory over Thayer Central (Hebron) on Saturday in Clarkson.
Schneider said the win was vital to helping her squad regain its confidence.
“We had a solid season, had a few bumps, but that last part of the season is not when you want to be playing subpar volleyball and losing matches, especially big matches like that, and to come out with a successful win was huge,” Schneider said.
“Our girls were ready. We prepped them all week. We worked on some different drills that we hadn’t really touched on, more of the mental aspect of the game, and it was huge.”
The Patriots are loaded, but the team’s go-to player on offense is sophomore outside hitter, Chloe Hanel, pronounced han-YELL.
“The girls rally around her,” Schneider said. “What vibe she’s putting out is kind of how we tend to play.
“If we can get our pass on target, we’re able to deliver the ball to her, and there are teams that can’t stop her. She just reads the court really well and she elevates really well. She stays aggressive. She’s a great asset to our team.”
The Patriots open the state tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Sutton (25-6) on PBA’s south court
“They’re a feisty team.,” Schneider said. “They have some strong hitters across the board. They play good defense. Just watching them on film, they seem like a strong-serving team. They’re just a well-rounded team. So, we’ve got to step up and take on any of those challenges that they present.”
Pierce (27-5) is the area’s only Class C1 entry, and coach Zach Weber said his team is playing its best volleyball at the right time of the year.
“It’s just fun to sit back and enjoy them, and I think we still have a little ways to go,” Weber said. “There’s obviously some areas of improvement that we need to really attack our two days of practice that we get this week, but it’s been fun to watch them mature skill-wise like they have.”
The Bluejays went into Saturday’s district final as the state’s No. 11 seed but took it to sixth-seeded Chase County (Imperial) in straight sets, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16.
“We had to serve well and hit our spots aggressively, and I thought we did a great job of that, probably as accurate as we’ve been serving all year.
“And on the flip-side of that, we really serve-received extremely well in our offensive execution, of getting ourselves in system, of allowing (setter) Brielle (Unseld) to make reads up at the net and mix up our shots.”
Unseld’s favorite target is sophomore outside hitter Jaya Wachholtz, who leads the Jays with 287 kills.
“She was good last year as a freshman, but boy, she put in an awful lot of offseason work, and she’s turned herself into one of the better hitters in our conference — and I would even say one of the stronger hitters in the state.
“She packs a lot of power, and she’s also very smart with her placement. She’s good at choosing going line or going cross, and her growth this season is really part of the reason that our team has grown so much this season.”
The Bluejays are the No. 8 seed in Class C1 and take on top-seeded Kearney Catholic (31-4) on Wednesday on Pinnacle Bank Arena’s north court.
Despite being the underdog, Weber said he feels good about the draw. “It’s for the fans to look at the 8 and 1 next to our names. It’s for us just to look at that team. We’re going to approach it just like we have all season. Our preparation is going to be the same and just play the game the way we’ve been playing it.
“We’ve got to be in system more than they’re in system. We’ve got to execute offensively, otherwise (outside hitter Ashley Keck is) going to make it kind of a rough afternoon for us.
“But I look forward to the challenge. I think our girls are ready. We have some things we’re going to be focused on an awful lot ... in practice, but I’m excited to see it. I think it will be a good matchup.”