Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High soccer teams fall in home openers

NORFOLK — The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic soccer teams played their home openers on Monday night. Both teams dropped their respective matches to the Lakeview Vikings, with the girls falling 4-0 in the first game and the boys falling 2-0 in overtime of the second.

In the nightcap, the Vikings and Knights spent much of the contest trying to figure out how to break the other’s defensive stronghold. Each team had chances to convert, but they were quickly taken away by either a plethora of defenders or goalies, all looking to maintain a clean sheet.

With less than a minute left in the first overtime period, the Vikings finally broke through. Kevin Dominguez took a pass in the middle of Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High’s zone and got just enough room to send a booming kick to the back of the net.

The goal was Lakeview’s first of the season and seemed to take the wind out of the Knights’s sails in the second overtime. With 30 seconds left, goalkeeper Nolan Fennessy sent a kick that he hoped would start the comeback they needed.

Instead his pass was picked off by the Vikings, and Miguel Cullum added another long range goal to seal the game, and complete Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High’s first loss of the season while giving Lakeview its first win.

A severe lack of depth has been an issue for the Knights ever since training for the season began, and it’s something Coach Kevin Miller feels came back to bite them in this game.. 

“When we get pushed to overtime all the time it’s tough on conditioning,” Miller said, “but our kids worked hard. I’m not upset with the effort at all. Both the goals we gave up were right at the end of each overtime period. I think fatigue is the biggest culprit there.”

Each of the Knights’ two games so far have gone past regulation. Their first game saw them outlast Hastings in a shootout. The team entered Monday’s opener with one substitute. 

In the early game, the girls were able to keep their slate clean early on, but two goals by Lakeview’s Allison Loseke gave the Vikings some serious momentum. Jacey Wolf had her shot saved and Reese Jansen added another goal to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead going into halftime.

The Eagles were able to shore up their defense in the second half, but couldn’t get anything going offensively. Lakeview would add another goal, this time by Ava Tessendorf, and run away with the contest.

“We never had anyone letting the forwards know ‘Hey, aim for the back post. Aim for the front post’.” coach Jordan Miller said when asked about what he thought went wrong, “We just made simple errors.

“We lacked communication in our backline and when we did receive the ball, we just turned and played it to get it off of our feet instead of playing tactical and trying to make a simple pass.”

The Knights fall to 1-1 on the season while the Eagles are now 1-3.

The girls will have a quick turnaround as they travel to take on Columbus on Tuesday for their next game. The boys team won’t have much longer to rest as they travel to take on Scotus on Thursday. 

 

Boys

Lakeview                                              0   0   1   1—2

Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High          0   0   0   0—0

 

Goals: (LV) Kevin Dominguez, Miguel Cullum.

 

Girls

Lakeview                                         3   1—4

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic          0   0—0

 

Goals: (LV) Resse Janssen, Ava Tessendorf, Allison Loseke 2; Assists: Naima Casas.

 

