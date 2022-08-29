Norfolk Catholic enters the season with an interesting mix of changes and things remaining the same.
The upcoming changes for the Knights include a new class (D1 instead of C2) and a new offense (a 6-2 instead of a 5-1).
Remaining the same is a large majority of the starting lineup that went 22-11 last year and qualified for the state tournament.
Unfortunately for Norfolk Catholic, this also will be the second consecutive season that it will be without a major player.
Senior outside hitter Channatee Robles returns to the lineup after being ineligible last fall for varsity play because of Nebraska School Activities Association transfer rules.
But the Knights won’t be at full strength after 6-foot-1 junior middle hitter Avery Yosten suffered a significant knee injury at a volleyball camp in late July.
“We’re going to be missing her this year,” fourth-year coach Michaela Bellar said. “That was a bummer watching her go down because she’s a good kid. She does the right things. She works hard. She’s a good teammate. She’s just all-around good. That’ll hurt us.”
Yosten greatly increased her numbers last year and finished with a team-high 333 kills and 106 blocks to go along with 257 digs.
But Bellar said her absence would hurt in areas not displayed by statistics.
“She’s a huge communicator for us and gets everyone going,” she said. “She’s a huge energy person for us, so some other girls will have to step up in that role, which they are very capable of doing. They just depended on Avery to do it. That’s been our focus, getting those other girls to step up and fill that void.”
Bellar said Yosten suffered her injury at the lone volleyball camp she attended this summer when she overextended for a ball going up for a hit. Bellar’s hopes that it wasn’t a major injury disappeared when Yosten said her knee went “pop-pop-pop.”
It was a tough emotional blow for the Knights.
“I think it’s going to be a very successful season for us, but with Avery being out, it’ll be a little bit of a challenge for us,” Robles said. “We’ll have to work around that and bond as a team.
“We all saw it happen, and we were all scared when we saw it happen. We thought she just popped it out, and they were going to be able to pop it back in, but she tore everything. So it was a bit of a shocker for us.”
Senior setter Saylor Fischer said everyone on the court needs to step up to fill Yosten’s roles.
“When we’re down, she was always the one to kind of bring us back up,” she said. “That’s one thing we’re all going to have to get better at this year.”
But the return of Robles will provide a big boost. Over her freshman and sophomore seasons, she recorded 661 kills, 124 blocks and 736 digs. She also received 786 serves with only 29 errors.
“She’s a six-rotational player for us,” Bellar said. “She can hit a ball from anywhere on the court. She’s good at placing, but her biggest impact she’ll make for us this year is her defense and her passing skills.
“She just has a good knack for the ball, and she does a really good job of passing and playing defense for us. We’ll rely on her a lot this season.”
Robles is thrilled to be back.
“I’m just ready to get back and have one more year with coach Bellar,” Robles said. “I’m really excited to play one more year since it’s my senior year.”
Although ineligible for varsity play last year, Robles did play junior varsity and practiced.
“It was a tough situation and a tough learning curve for her,” Bellar said. “She did a really good job of handling it for the most part. I think she’s really grown from that and matured a bit both on and off the court. It was a hard lesson for her, but it did benefit her whether or not she sees that.
“Later in the season, if the opposing team had a really good hitter, she would play that role for us. She was really good for us on scout team last year, which not a lot of people have that. I think she helped make that team last year better.”
Even without Yosten, the Knights will put an experienced squad on the floor from the start of the season.
Joining Robles and Fischer as returning starters ii senior Addi Corr — who will take more of a middle role — along with juniors Alli Brungardt (an outside hitter) and Jacey Wolf (libero).
While many faces will remain the same, the offense will not.
“I’m switching gears a little bit,” Bellar said. “I usually run a 5-1 and this year I’m geared toward a 6-2. The person that’s going to be our second setter is a freshman, Sidonia Wattier.
“She’ll play a really big role for us. She’ll play all six rotations, she’s got really good hands for us and has a really good feel for the game as a freshman especially. She did some really good things for us during the summer, so we’re excited to see how she contributes this year.”
Bellar said a couple of factors led to her moving away from her traditional 5-1.
“Watching Sid play and me reflecting on the last year and where we struggled, being able to have three hitters at all times is really critical for this team this year with how we are without Avery,” she said. “We need three hitters to keep the defense guessing where we’re going with it.”
Fischer said the players like the switch.
“Sid’s a really good setter, and I think it helps us get hits with every rotation now, too,” she said.
With that level of experience back, practices got off to a quick, energetic start.
“Compared to last year, the practices have already started out super intense,” Corr said. “I feel like we’re already at a higher level than we were at last year. I think offensively we’re pretty strong. We’re also super close together, so there’s a good energy.
“The nerves really aren’t there. Everyone is comfortable with playing, and everyone knows what we’re doing. It’s easier for everyone and coach, too.”
That level of returning experience helps provide an already established team chemistry.
“I think we all know that we have each other’s back, so our relationships with each other are really good,” Fischer said. “I think there’s a lot more leadership now. Everyone is more confident and showing leadership.”
That has Norfolk Catholic several steps ahead of where it was at this point last year entering Tuesday’s season opener against Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“Last year, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Bellar said. “We had a lot of new faces in the mix, and you never know when you have a new setter. Saylor having a year of experience helps.
“It also helps me as a coach because I know what we struggled with last year at the beginning of the year. This year we tried to fix that during summer so we could move onto other things we wanted to work on at the start of the season.”
The Knights are focusing on eliminating mistakes.
“Coach always says if you make a mistake one time, it’s fine,” Fischer said. “The second time, fix it. The third time, she’s mad. That’s good because one-and-done is a good mentality.”
That mindset can help during matches.
“We sometimes go into valleys when it seems like we let other teams go on runs,” Corr said. “One of our huge goals is to not let that happen and no more runs of more than three.”
One switch will be moving to Class D1 after qualifying for state in C2 the past two seasons and in C1 in 2019.
“It’s going to be a new ballgame for us this year,” Bellar said. “I’m excited. It’s new territory for us. We’re going to take it one game at a time and see where we land. (Hartington) Cedar (Catholic) is in D1 and will be tough. We’ve played them all summer, and they’ve got a good returning class as well.
“Ideally, the girls hope to be C2, but it is what it is. We’re going to do what we can with it.”
The change in class won’t affect things until the postseason rolls around. The regular-season schedule is full of the usual challenges found around Northeast Nebraska.
“Battle Creek is young, but they’ve got a lot of good athletes,” Bellar said. “Pierce will be good this year. Hartington CC will, too. Wayne has a new coach this year. Stanton got a new coach but is highly competitive.
“Lutheran High will be highly competitive because (coach) Kathy (Gebhardt) always does a good job with them. Our schedule starts really tough. We start with GACC, who will be really good, too. We saw them this summer. Then we go to Pierce and go to the Scotus tournament. We’ll have to be ready.”
With that schedule, there won’t be any case of the Knights looking too far ahead.
“The girls have a lot of attainable goals, but our main goal was to take one game at a time and learn from mistakes that we may have made the day before and grow each day,” Bellar said. “Obviously their goal is to return to state and make it back to that championship game, but there are a lot of steps and a long process to get there. So we try not to overlook it too much and take it day by day.”
NORFOLK CATHOLIC ROSTER
Seniors: Saylor Fischer, Addison Corr, Josy Mrsny, Piper Craig, Lauren Preister, Channatee Robles and Morgan Miller.
Juniors: Jacey Wolf, Aubrey Barnes, Allison Brungardt, Avery Yosten and Hanna Brummer.
Sophomores: Kenzie Janssen and Hannah Hoesing.
Freshman: Sidonia Wattier.