Norfolk Catholic’s slow start allowed Lutheran High Northeast an opportunity, but the Eagles didn’t take full advantage of it.
As a result, when the Knights heated up it was too late--Norfolk Catholic established its eventual margin of victory by halftime---and even a 43-point second-half production by the Eagles wasn’t enough to prevent Norfolk Catholic’s 80-60 win.
The door was ajar for Lutheran High when the Knights missed their first four shots from the field, all 3-point attempts, allowing the Eagles to open the game with an 8-1 lead
“We didn’t take advantage of their slow start; we were up 8-1, then fumbled around three or four possessions and didn’t even get a shot--even opportunities in transition,” Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. “We didn’t capitalize on those, then they got really hot.”
“We knew they were a decent shooting team, and streaky at times,” he said. “We wanted to make them miss, not hope they miss, and we didn’t do a good enough job of that.”
Christian Mickleson took the lid off the basket for the Knights, draining a long 3 from the point, before Preston Burbach dished out three-straight assists. The first was a crisp pass to Kade Pieper inside, another went to Ben Hammond for a 3 from the wing--which erased the Eagles’ 8-6 lead--and the third, a long pass ahead to Mason Timmerman for a transition layup to end the first quarter, answered Trystan Scott’s field goal to put Norfolk Catholic up once again at 11-10. The Knights never trailed again.
“We haven’t had a game, other than Battle Creek, where we started well--and against Battle Creek that’s all we did,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “So, we’ll look at starters and what we’re doing before games to see if we can develop a way to get a better start, but then we just keep doing what we do.”
What the Knights do is score points in bunches. The 10-2 run that began in the final 3 ½ minutes of the first period became a 21-2 burst as it continued into the second before Grant Colligan’s 3 midway through the quarter interrupted the scoring spree.
However, Norfolk Catholic added another 17 points while the Eagles managed a single field goal by Mason Petersen and two free throws from Adam Echtenkamp for a 39-17 halftime lead, and the Knights were in control.
One possible reason for Lutheran High’s offensive struggles against Norfolk Catholic’s man-too-man defense may have been caused by having shot attempts in the lane blocked--several by Burbach.
“I think we got a little hesitant to drive, and they caused some travels on us when normally we just take the ball to the hole,” Blank said. “That’s something we’ve got to get better at; their size caused some problems for us.”
Although Norfolk Catholic outscored the Eagles 14-7 to open the second half, Lutheran High, sparked by 9 points from Colligan, closed to within 18 points at 53-35. But with both teams scoring 22 points in the third and the Eagles outscoring the Knights 21-19 in the fourth, Lutheran High would get no closer the rest of the game.
“At halftime we said we just had to be aggressive, rather than the indecisiveness of the first half, I told them we’ve just got to go score,” Blank said. “We did that in the second half, but we couldn’t stop them. The damage was done.”
Hammond’s 6 3-point shots helped the junior lead all scorers with 20 points, while teammate Mickelson contributed 4 3s as part of his 18-point total. Pieper, a sophomore, reached double figures with 13, and freshman Nolan Fennessy took advantage of fourth quarter playing time to total 8 points for the Knights.
“We can really shoot the ball, but mostly with our offense it’s about rhythm,” Manzer said. “You can tell when our guys are out of rhythm--they hesitate. It’s our mentality that I don’t care what they do with the ball, but they’ve got to do it in under one second after they catch the ball.”
Colligan finished with 18 points for Lutheran High, with Scott adding 15. Cort Mckeown and Mason Petersen scored 8 points apiece.
“It’s good competition; it goes back and forth--we had their number last year, and they had ours this year,” Blank said. “We’d like to give them a better game than a 20-point game though.”
Norfolk Catholic 11 28 22 19 -- 80
Lutheran High Northeast 10 7 22 21 -- 60
Norfolk Catholic (3-2): Aden Dominisse 0-1 0-0 0, Brennen Kelley 0-3 0-0 0, Preston Burbach 3-9 0-0 6, Jacob Cerny 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Hammond 7-12 0-0 20, Christian Mickelson 6-8 2-4 18, Preston Eisenmenger 1-1 0-0 3, Travis Kalous 1-5 1-1 3, Karter Kerkman 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson Clausen 1-3 0-0 3, Kade Pieper 5-8 3-4 13, Mason Timmerman 2-6 1-1 6, Nolan Fennessy 4-5 0-2 8. Totals: 30-59 7-12 80.
Lutheran High Northeast (3-2): Trystan Scott 6-15 1-2 15, Cort Mckeown 3-10 2-2 8, Champion White 0-0 0-2 0, Braden Feddern 0-0 3-4 3, Eli Knapp 1-1 0-0 2, Grant Colligan 7-18 0-1 18, Mason Petersen 3-4 2-2 8, Haydyn Beaudette 1-3 2-2 4, Adam Echtenkamp 0-4 2-4 2. Totals: 21-55 12-19 60.