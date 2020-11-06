Norfolk Catholic heading to C2 final

LINCOLN — After a slow start, Norfolk Catholic found its way to the Class C2 volleyball title match Saturday with a four-set win over Overton here at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-21.
The win over the Eagles sets up an all-Norfolk final in Class C2 as Lutheran High Northeast also punched a ticket to Saturday’s final with a win over Clarkson/Leigh.
The Knights were trailing 17-16 in the fourth set when Carly Marshall tied it up with a second-shot kill for Norfolk Catholic.
That paved the way for sophomore Channatee Robles to temporarily take over the set.
“I was basically mad,” Robles said. “I had played poorly the first couple of sets, and I was just mad.”
When she got done taking out her frustration, the Knights were up 21-17 and on the way to the championship match.
Robles hit a winner off an Overton touch, slammed an overpass to the other side of the court and then hit a monster kill in the middle of the Eagle defense.
After the slam with authority, Overton coach Haley Ryan called timeout, but the damage was done.
Mary Fennessy finished the 5-0 run for the Knights with one of her 14 kills in the match, tying the team high with Robles.
The Eagles got back to 21-19, but a a kill by Avery Yosten made it 22-19, an Overton hitting error made it 23-19 and an ace serve by Yosten that crawled over the net put the Knights a single point away from the match.
Overton responded with a couple of winners, the second by Haley Fleischman, who finished with a match-high 22, but Robles finished the set and the match with her 14th slam.
“I was just glad to be in the right spot at the right time,” Robles said. “The ball came my way, and I sent it over the net.”
The Knights lost the opening set, which set the table for coach Michaela Bellar to have a discussion with her team.
“I called timeout, and I was not happy,” Bellar said. “I needed to wake the girls up and get them into the match. They responded, and we are so happy to get to the finals and get to play Lutheran High again.”
The teams have met three times during the season and postseason, with Lutheran High winning all three matches.
“We’ll be ready,” Bellar said. “And it’s really cool two teams from the same town, a couple of miles apart, are playing for a state title.”
The two Norfolk teams will lock heads Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
— OVERTON (27-3): Addison Luther 3d; Anna Brennan 3k, 7d, 27s; Rachel Ecklund 18k, 1b, 19d; Alexandria Altwine 2k, 11d, 3s; Kenzie Scheele 3k, 3a, 9d; JoLee Ryan 7k, 1b, 2a, 11d, 21s; Haley Fleischman 22k, 2b, 1a, 14d, 1s.
— NORFOLK CATHOLIC (25-7): Anna Neuhalfen 2a, 7d, 1s; Carly Marshall 1k, 3a, 9d, 39s; Mary Fennessy 14k, 1b, 3a, 8d; Addison Corr 7k, 2b, 15d; Allison Brungardt 2k; Avery Yosten 7k, 1a, 9d; Taylor Kautz 7d, 1s; Channatee Robles 14k, 1b, 1a, 10d.