As the 2021-22 season went on, the Norfolk Catholic Knights continued to do things that hadn’t been done since 2012, a year that saw them finish as state runner-up in Class C1
First it was surpassing 20 wins. Then it was getting quality wins against some of the best teams in the state. Then it was winning their subdistrict.
On Saturday, they checked yet another box that topped them all.
The Knights punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since that year, beating the Palmyra Panthers 56-46 in the District C2-6 final at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Presenting your 2022 District C2-6 Champions @NCHSKnightsBB! #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/9KVeiltay1— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) February 26, 2022
“It’s everything. We’ve talked about that,” coach Kevin Manzer said. “Winning 20 games, beating top 10 opponents, winning a district championship, going to state literally is everything to us.
“This is huge. We’re extremely excited.”
The Panthers used a 6-0 run in the first quarter to assert themselves early on. However, Karter Kerkman hit a three with four seconds in the period to give the Knights momentum before it came to an end.
In the second, Nolan Fennessy scored Norfolk Catholic’s first four points. Then with five minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the period. Brenen Kelley hit a three from the corner for the red and white’s first lead of the night. The team went into halftime up 21-17.
HALFTIME: @NCHSKnightsBB 21, @OR1_Panthers 17. Kelley drives to make it a four-point game at the break. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/AOxGaciqVG— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) February 26, 2022
Palmyra had five turnovers in the second quarter and only scored two field goals, a pair of jumpers from Kris Brekel.
Manzer credits his defense — which allowed just 38.75 points per game entering Saturday — for the team’s turnaround in the middle two quarters. It helped them overcome a sloppy start in the first.
“We were pretty uncharacteristic in that first quarter,” Manzer said. “We were overextending, we weren’t disciplined. We were not protecting the free throw line. Once we started to do that, everything else started to fall into place.”
Four points from Kade Pieper to open up the third quarter helped Norfolk Catholic stay a few steps ahead of Palmyra.
As the Panthers tried to claw back, they were called for several fouls in the third, including four within the span of a minute. It was enough to put the Knights in the bonus with 2:36 left in the third.
“It just took us out of rhythm a little bit,” Palmyra coach Zach Wemhoff said. “I think it kind of hindered their confidence a little bit, but that’s just basketball and we’ve got to adjust to it.”
Threes by Kelley, Kerkman and Ben Hammond opened things up even more and the red and white took a 35-20 lead with 2:09 left in the third.
However, Palmyra found new life soon after. The red and blue ended the third with unanswered twos from Brekel and Zach Fitzpatrick. Then in the fourth, two threes from Hunter Pope — the last one off a turnover — capped off a 12-1 run that made it 36-32 with 6:27 remaining.
“They hit some tough shots. To be up by [15] and have them close it the way that they did, that’s a credit to them,” Manzer said. “I don’t feel like we necessarily did anything wrong when that happened. A lot of credit to them, they’re a very good basketball team.”
On the ensuing possession, Norfolk Catholic took their time before Pieper got the ball down low and extended their lead with a three-point play. The Panthers couldn’t get any closer the rest of the night.
With nine seconds left in the game, the Knights had their subs check in, including seniors Preston Bamsey, Eli Pfeifer and Tyler Gaspers.
The last time Norfolk Catholic made a state tournament, Kelley and the other seniors on the team were in second grade. The underclassmen weren’t even in elementary school.
Ten years later, Kelley will get a taste of what that 2012 team experienced back then.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “It’s kind of cool for me to experience that, too.”
Norfolk Catholic will now play in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Class C2 boys basketball tournament. The game will be played Monday, March 7 at Lincoln Northeast High School at a time to be determined.
DISTRICT C2-6 FINAL
Palmyra 13 4 7 22 — 46
Norfolk Catholic 10 11 14 21 — 56
PALMYRA (18-7): Hunter Pope, 3-7 0-0 9; Alex Hatcher, 1-4 4-4 6; Andrew Walke, 3-3 1-1 7; Drew Erhart, 2-2 0-0 5; Zach Fitzpatrick, 4-12 1-2 9; Jackson Dillon, 2-10 0-0 4; Kris Brekel, 3-4 0-0 6; Total, 18-42 6-7 46.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (21-4): 0-0 4-6 4; Brennen Kelley, 5-7 5-6 17; Preston Burbach, 2-3 3-4 7; Ben Hammond, 1-5 0-0 3; Karter Kerkman, 2-4 3-4 9; Kade Pieper, 2-4 5-7 9; Nolan Fennessy, 2-4 3-6 7; Total, 14-27 23-33 56.