ATKINSON — For the third week in a row, Norfolk Catholic's starting offense scored touchdowns on every possession while the starting defense kept the opposition off the scoreboard.
This time, the result was a 55-6 win at Atkinson West Holt in the District C2-4 opener for both teams.
"I think our performance was good. We did what we wanted to do," Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. "We were able to score and play good defense and, overall, I thought we played good football."
In many ways, the contest was eerily similar to the last two games for the Knights.
Senior running back Karter Kerkman had what's become a typical outing for him — 133 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries. Junior Brandon Kollars added 58 yards and two touchdowns on just four tries.
Junior quarterback Carter Janssen was 5 of 6 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Cameron Borgmann.
But in another way, Friday was different.
For the first time this season, Norfolk Catholic struggled with penalties — especially early on. It committed four penalties in the first quarter, three on the same drive.
"We have not been a very heavily penalized team this season. I think, coming into this game, we averaged one a game, so we need to clean that up," Bellar said.
Those miscues started early when the Knights committed a roughing-the-punter penalty that nullified a punt return touchdown. It didn't matter, as Clayton Carney intercepted a pass on the next play, returned it to the 3, and Kerkman punched it across the goal line on the Knights' first offensive snap. Two plays later, John Clausen's interception set up a two-play, 18-yard touchdown drive.
Norfolk Catholic then forced a three-and-out, and Janssen completed two straight passes, the second of which Borgmann hauled in for the first of his two receiving touchdowns.
No sequence was more discombobulated than Norfolk Catholic's final drive of the first quarter.
The Knights lost 23 yards when a snap sailed high, and a block-in-the-back penalty pushed them to second-and-38.
Kerkman ran for 21 yards, and then Janssen found Carney for what seemed to be a touchdown pass on the final play of the first quarter. But another block-in-the-back penalty kept the Knights at the 15. Three plays later, Kollars scored from 3 yards away.
"We had some breakdowns with a bad snap ... and then we had some penalties," Bellar said.
Kerkman added two more second-quarter rushing scores — a 52-yard footrace right after West Holt punted and then an 8-yard run on the final play of the half for a 48-0 lead. At that point, the Knights averaged nearly 11.5 yards per offensive play.
Norfolk Catholic was stellar on defense again. It held West Holt to minus-6 yards in the first quarter and, outside of a fake punt, gained just 15 yards in the entire first half.
"When you play a ballclub that's good on both sides of the line, it really makes it hard to run," West Holt coach Steve Neptune said.
West Holt finished with 109 yards, but 70 of those came on a long touchdown play when Lincoln Konrad found Andrew Rentschler down the Knights' sideline, and Rentschler was able to break free from the defense.
"Anytime you score against this bunch, it helps boost morale a little bit and hopefully gets us going again," Neptune said. "That was a big play by two sophomore kids, so you know that you've got them back for a couple more years."
Game notes
— It was the first time in more than 20 years that Norfolk Catholic and West Holt played in the regular season, and possibly ever. Regular-season records for the NSAA go back to 2003, and the teams never met in the postseason.
— West Holt is playing 11-man football for the first time since 2015, when the Huskies finished 7-3 and lost in the first round of the Class C2 playoffs. This year, however, the Huskies are off to an 0-5 start with 17 of their 28-man roster underclassmen.
"We know it's going to be a long season, we know it's a long process, but they're going to get there," Neptune said. "We're going to get there eventually."
— It will be a short week for Norfolk Catholic, which hosts Battle Creek on Thursday. The Braves were dealt an unusual blow to their schedule when Ponca, their slated opponent for Friday, canceled the game due to low numbers.
"Battle Creek's got a very good football team," Bellar said. "I'm sure they're disappointed that they didn't get to play tonight. They'll have their kids ready, and it will be a great challenge."
NC 20 28 7 0 — 55
WH 0 0 0 6 — 6
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 3 run (Max Hammond kick), 9:31.
NC: Kerkman 13 run (PAT failed), 8:00.
NC: Cameron Borgmann 25 pass from Carter Janssen (Hammond kick), 5:15.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Brandon Kollars 3 run (Hammond kick), 10:44.
NC: Kerkman 52 run (Hammond kick), 8:13.
NC: Borgmann 6 pass from Janssen (Hammond kick), 5:02.
NC: Kerkman 8 run (Hammond kick), 0:00.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Kollars 20 run (Kerkman kick), 8:16.
FOURTH QUARTER
WH: Andrew Rentschler 70 pass from Lincoln Konrad (PAT failed), 5:14.