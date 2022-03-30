Norfolk Catholic boys golf

Norfolk Catholic returning letterwinners are Thomas Wetjen (left) and Ethan Schwichtenberg.

 Dennis Meyer/Daily News

Bill Lafleur returns to the position of head coach of Norfolk Catholic’s golf team this season.

Lafleur welcomes a number of candidates to the Knights’ program, including a number of young players.

“We will have a large team, with a lot of young players or players that are in their first year of playing for Norfolk Catholic,” he said. “We have a lot of talented athletes and are looking forward to the season.”

Seniors Ethan Schwichtenberg and Thomas Wetjen are returning letter winners who, Lafleur said, “will anchor the team” while Preston Bamsey, Carter Barrett and Dillon Barnes are additional seniors on the Knights’ roster who “will provide the senior leadership to help the team be successful.”

“We will set goals as we get started that will include trying to shoot personal best scores each week,” Lafleur said. “If we can improve each week, we’d like to compete for Mid-State Conference honors.”

“Other than that, our goals are to improve, have fun, represent the school well and glorify the Lord,” he said. “With an inexperienced team with a lot of new players coming out, it will be fun for everyone, but we will work hard, and you never know what that could bring.”

Norfolk Catholic boys golf roster

Seniors: Thomas Wetjen, Carter Barrett, Dillon Barnes, Ethan Schwichtenberg and Preston Bamsey.

Juniors: Ashten Cunningham and Gavin Yosten.

Sophomore: Kyan Clausen.

Freshmen: Carter Mickelson, Hudson Fischer and Braeden Burbach.

Tags

In other news

Bankruptcies for March 30, 2022

Bankruptcies for March 30, 2022

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Panthers tennis team in ‘building’ process

Panthers tennis team in ‘building’ process

Norfolk High tennis coach Kelly Krueger and assistant Haley Taylor have work to do — developing the young, inexperienced tennis prospects who will not only make up this year’s team, but also next year’s squad as well.

Taxes shouldn’t be scary

There’s a monster coming for us all. As soon as you turn 18, it rears its ugly head and roars. Mothers whisper to children at night the tales of this evil beast to ensure they go to bed. This dangerous creature lurks in the shadows and steals candy from babies. Merciless, this monster strike…