Bill Lafleur returns to the position of head coach of Norfolk Catholic’s golf team this season.
Lafleur welcomes a number of candidates to the Knights’ program, including a number of young players.
“We will have a large team, with a lot of young players or players that are in their first year of playing for Norfolk Catholic,” he said. “We have a lot of talented athletes and are looking forward to the season.”
Seniors Ethan Schwichtenberg and Thomas Wetjen are returning letter winners who, Lafleur said, “will anchor the team” while Preston Bamsey, Carter Barrett and Dillon Barnes are additional seniors on the Knights’ roster who “will provide the senior leadership to help the team be successful.”
“We will set goals as we get started that will include trying to shoot personal best scores each week,” Lafleur said. “If we can improve each week, we’d like to compete for Mid-State Conference honors.”
“Other than that, our goals are to improve, have fun, represent the school well and glorify the Lord,” he said. “With an inexperienced team with a lot of new players coming out, it will be fun for everyone, but we will work hard, and you never know what that could bring.”
Norfolk Catholic boys golf roster
Seniors: Thomas Wetjen, Carter Barrett, Dillon Barnes, Ethan Schwichtenberg and Preston Bamsey.
Juniors: Ashten Cunningham and Gavin Yosten.
Sophomore: Kyan Clausen.
Freshmen: Carter Mickelson, Hudson Fischer and Braeden Burbach.