For a minute, coach Tim Kassmeier and his Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team felt like it was happening again when the Knights trailed 12-2 at Lutheran High Northeast midway through the first quarter of Thursday's game.
After all, it was an exact score that Hartington Cedar Catholic led en route to defeating Norfolk Catholic 46-40 on Monday night.
“We started looking around and said, 'geez, hopefully this is not the same thing that happened three nights ago,' ” coach Kassmeier said.
This time was different: “I thought our kids really responded well,” he said.
Norfolk Catholic took advantage of a suffocating defense that forced 31 turnovers, including totaling 27 steals, as the Knights rallied in the second quarter on its way to a 52-34 victory Thursday night at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activity Center.
Eight Knights had at least two steals each, led by Carly Marshall and Anna Kassmeier with seven and six, respectively, as Norfolk Catholic finished with 27 steals — a large reason Lutheran High was charted with 31 turnovers. That was enough for Norfolk Catholic to overcome 28.5 percent (18 of 63) field-goal shooting, including 1 of 10 from deep. The Knights were paced by Marshall, along with Jozy Piper coming off the bench, with 10 points each.
Lutheran High was 33.3 percent (11 of 33) on the night.
“We've been struggling with that all year,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. “We turned it over tonight over 30 times, and you're not going to win basketball games when you turn it over that many times.”
Lutheran High scored 12 of the game's first 14 points, starting with a Mia Wiederin 3-pointer from the left elbow almost halfway between the arc and the half-court line. Chloe Spence turned a steal into a pair of free-throws, and after a Norfolk Catholic misfire from the corner, Kendra Rosberg hit a short jumper from the lane for a 7-0 lead just 1:18 into the game. Wiederin added another deep 3 from the same spot at the 4:26 mark to force a Norfolk Catholic timeout with the hosts leading 12-2.
“I think they struggled with our 2-3 press. We turned them over quite a bit there,” coach Wiederin said. “But it takes quite a bit of energy to do that, and we weren't quite deep enough to do that for 32 minutes.”
The Knights got a spark from the Piper twins, Elly and Jozy, along with Anna Neuhalfen off the bench. Jozy Piper, who had 10 points and seven rebounds, scored off a putback to begin the comeback, then baskets by Neuhalfen and Hanna Neesen put the Knights within four. Norfolk Catholic tied it early in the second quarter off baskets by Anna Kassmeier and Jozy Piper, then took its first lead when Abby Miller passed out to Emily Faltys for a jumper near the high post to lead 19-17 with 3:45 until halftime.
“We got a big boost off the bench from the Piper twins, Elly and Jozy, inside gettng some offensive rebounds and putbacks,” coach Kassmeier said. “We were able to start hitting some shots so we could set our press a little bit, and then we were able to get some turnovers off of that and a couple of easy baskets.”
Faltys then stole the ensuing inbounds pass, setting up Miller for 1 of 2 free throws. Hayden Wolf hit a pair from the charity stripe, and then a Marshall steal led to a long possession that ended with Wolf finding Marshall with a pass for an easy two and a 24-19 lead. Marshall got a steal and fed to Neesen for two for an eight-point halftime lead.
Lutheran High's 3-point shooting kept the team in the game in the third quarter, but the visiting Knights stretched the lead to double digits before the end of the period. The lead stretched further when Wolf found Marshall for Norfolk Catholic's first 3 early in the fourth quarter, and then Kassmeier hit back-to-back midrange jumpers to put it out of reach. Lutheran High managed one fourth-quarter basket, a Leah Sugita putback with 2:59 left.
“I think every night for us, if we can get a win, we can start developing some confidence and if you can see yourself play well, that's a big part of it, too,” coach Kassmeier said.
Norfolk Catholic 9 19 14 10 — 52
Lutheran High NE 13 7 12 2 — 34
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (3-2): Carly Marshall 4-7 1-2 10; Hanna Neesen 2-13 0-0 4; Anna Kassmeier 3-8 0-0 6; Hayden Wolf 1-10 6-8 8; Abby Miller 1-8 3-6 5; Anna Neuhalfen 2-3 0-0 4; Emily Faltys 1-5 0-0 2; Elly Piper 1-3 1-2 3; Jozy Piper 3-6 4-6 10. Totals: 18-63 15-24 52.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-3): Mia Furst 1-4 2-5 4; Chloe Spence 1-5 4-4 7; Becca Gebhardt 3-6 0-0 7; Mia Wiederin 2-6 0-0 6; Kendra Rosberg 2-4 0-0 4; Lauren Buhrman 0-3 0-2 0; Morgan Holdorf 1-2 0-0 3; Leah Sugita 1-3 1-2 3. Totals: 11-33 7-13 34.