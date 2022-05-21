OMAHA — A season of steady improvement paid off for Norfolk Catholic’s 4x100 relay team.
The foursome of Allison Brungardt, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer and Aubrey Barnes claimed gold at the Class C state track and field meet on Saturday at Burke Stadium.
The Knights, who slowly and steadily cut down on their times throughout the season, crossed the finish line in 50.48 seconds.
That was 0.16 seconds ahead of Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Faith Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Lauren Bernecker and Sophia Reifenrath.
“Honestly, this was crazy,” said Brungardt, who led off the relay. “Coming in from districts, we didn’t expect that we would be seeded so high (first). We didn’t expect that at all, especially from the beginning of the season.
“So that was quite the surprise, and this is a surreal feeling.”
She said the team wasn’t necessarily thinking state title entering the day.
“We were always hoping to PR,” Brungardt said. “Our first goal was to PR here, and our second goal was state champs since we were coming in ranked first.”
That top seed did add some pressure.
“It was a little nerve-wracking knowing that we were rated first and not knowing what was going to happen,” Barnes said. “At the end, it was relieving when we were done and we won.”
Norfolk Catholic started thinking it might have a pretty good relay in the second half of the season.
“When we made it to the Norfolk Classic, we thought there might be a good chance that we could make state,” said Janssen, who runs second. “But we knew we still had to improve our time to make it here.”
Putting up the top time in districts raised expectations.
“We knew we were pretty good all year, but we didn’t know we could do this good until districts,” said Fischer, the third leg. “Our consistency was good and we all put in the hard work.”
What made this a state championship relay?
“I feel like our chemistry was really good overall,” said Barnes, the anchor. “We got along well and we put in the effort to get it done.”
And it was time for the girls to bring gold back to Norfolk Catholic in the 4x100.
“It’s super exciting because the boys won (the 4x100) last year and (in 2019),” Fischer said. “It’s super fun having the girls bring back a gold medal.”
The relay could remain intact next year and continue to improve. Fischer is a junior, Brungardt and Barnes are sophomores, and Janssen is a freshman.
“It’s really exciting knowing we have everyone returning next year,” Janssen said.
West Holt (Katelynn Kratz, Abbygail Davis, Makenna Schaaf and Ainsley Galyen) came in eighth.
The Knights also earned a medal in the high jump when Channatee Robles placed third (5-4). Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel was fifth (5-2).
JORDYN ARENS completed another sweep in the 1,600 and 3,200 at this year’s state meet by winning the mile in 5:17.98 That was her fastest time since she won last year at Burke Stadium in 5:14.71.
“Going into it, I felt a little sore so I was trying to go all out and push myself and really have fun with it,” Arens said. “At the end of the day, you just need to have fun with it.”
Although the wind was a factor, it wasn’t nearly as strong as it was for much of this spring, which made the 1,600 more enjoyable.
“We had a lot of windy meets, so even this wind was really nothing,” Arens said. “It was nice to just go out and run and not face really powerful wind.”
It was another comfortable win for the sophomore who now owns five state golds. Elkhorn Valley’s Kenzie Mosel gave the area a 1-2 sweep by taking silver in 5:31.69. Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson was sixth.
Arens said facing competition like Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar – the Class B 1,600 runner-up – during the latter part of the season helped prepare her for this moment.
IT COULDN’T have been much closer.
But by 0.03 seconds, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol became the Class C 800-meter run state champion on Saturday at Burke Stadium.
Kathol lost what had been a significant lead to Chase County’s Bryn McNair in the final 100 meters. But she recovered to lean across the line just hundredths of a second ahead of McNair.
“I was just relieved that I got her on the lean,” Kathol said. “I just worked really hard for it and it’s unbelievable that it came down to winning like that.”
The finish led to an audible gasp from the crowd, and the race’s result was uncertain until the scoreboard posted the official times a few seconds later.
That led Kathol to place her hands behind her head in celebration and relief.
“I kind of knew that I won, but I wasn’t 100% sure,” Kathol said. “When they announced it, I was ‘yes.’ “
Kathol said the race played out how she hoped, but there were some worrisome moments.
“I was nervous,” she said. “I started out pretty fast that first lap, but that’s exactly how I wanted it to go.
“When she passed me, I knew I’d had the lead on this whole thing, so I might as well win it. I just had to find that next gear and finish strong.”
Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum was fifth and Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson sixth.
Kathol also placed third in the 400, one spot ahead of Cheatum. Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Jocelynn Skoda was sixth. Valentine’s Tacey From was eighth.
Kathol’s other duel with McNair wasn’t nearly as dramatic. She anchored Hartington Central Catholic’s 4x400 relay team to a first-place finish, holding off McNair down the stretch to do so.
The other members of the champions for the Trojans were Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath and Faith Christensen, who were all part of the runner-up 4x100 squad. Sophia Reifenrath also placed eighth in the 200.
They won in 4:06.37, which was 2.21 seconds ahead of Chase County.
Other area teams to place in the 4x400 were North Bend Central (fourth), Valentine (fifth) and Guardian Angels Central Catholic (eighth).
CHEATUM EXITED Omaha with a nice haul of medals.
In addition to placing in the 400 and 800, the Summerland junior took second in the 300 hurdles, one spot ahead of Wisner-Pilger’s Kayla Svoboda. Crofton’s Ellie Tramp was eighth.
She almost had a busier day. She placed ninth in the 100 hurdles prelims on Friday with the top eight advancing to Saturday’s finals.
“I am happy,” Cheatum said. “Three medals is the best I could have asked for.
“I knew I was on the edge for the 100 hurdles. I was hoping I would medal in the other three, but the 100 hurdles I wasn’t expecting to make finals. That was OK. It was my first race of the day (on Friday) and it got my nerves out. I was really calm for the 400 and 300 prelims. It was a blessing in disguise.”
Cheatum is used to running the 800 and 300 hurdles back-to-back in meets during the season, so she was well-prepared for this type of busy day.
“I could feel my legs after my 400 getting into the blocks for the 300,” she said. “They were pretty tired, but I still ran pretty well.”
KAITLYN NELSON never thought she would be a thrower in high school.
But the Ainsworth senior turned out to be a pretty good one.
Nelson capped off her career by placing second in the shot put with a throw of 39-6.75.
She was certainly happy to take silver when competing against Arcadia/Loup City’s Jessica Stieb, who claimed all-class gold with a throw of 47-5.25.
Stieb, who was competing this season with a torn ACL, had all six of her attempts travel at least 43-2.5.
“I was really excited with what the outcome was,” Nelson said. “I knew when her first throw went off, I wasn’t going to catch her. That was an amazing throw.
“I was very pumped for today. It’s better than I did last year (12th place).”
It wasn’t a moment that Nelson would have envisioned happening four years ago.
“In middle school I didn’t think I was going to be a thrower, honestly,” Nelson said. “Growing up around throwers – my dad being a high school throws coach since I was young – I’m like, ‘I’m not going to do this when I’m in high school. It’s not my thing.’
“Then to do this, I’m very happy that it happened and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
She said former Ainsworth thrower Erin Painter helped set this moment up when Nelson was a freshman.
“She really helped me through everything,” Nelson said. “If I didn’t haver her to support me through everything, I wouldn’t have continued with it.”
Stanton’s Arynn Spence placed third with a throw of 39-4.75. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Berniece McCorkindale was seventh (37-5.75).
In the triple jump, Wisner-Pilger’s Lindsey Kniefl was third (36-1.5) and Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner fifth (34-10).
In the 100 hurdles, Crofton’s Ellie Tramp was fourth, Clarkson/Leigh’s Chloe Hanel fifth, Valentine’s Becca McGinley sixth and Wisner-Pilger’s Kayla Svoboda seventh.