Norfolk Catholic girls, boys sweep Winnebago

Norfolk Catholic's girls built a 14-point halftime lead then held on in the final minute to escape with a 55-53 win over visiting Winnebago on Friday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Later, in the boys game, the Knights won their fourth straight game with a 69-61 verdict over the Indians.
“We survived,” a relieved Norfolk Catholic girls coach Tim Kassmeier said. “We had some chances to maybe take control of the game a couple of times but give Winnebago a lot of credit. I thought they fought hard all night and they hit some big shots when they needed to.”
The Knights had what seemed like an insurmountable 54-45 lead with 1 minute, 12 seconds to play when the Indians fouled Norfolk Catholic's best free throw shooter, Hayden Wolf. The senior guard came into the game having made 75 percent of her foul shots – 24 of 32.
But she missed the front end of a one-and-one and Winnebago's Jayla Price took advantage by driving the lane, making the bucket, getting fouled and converting the free throw to pull the Indians within six.
Wolf was fouled again with 1:04 to play and again missed the front end of a one-and-one. Then, with 34 seconds left, Winnebago's Keisha Snyder drained a three on the other end to make it a one-possession ball game at 54-51.
With 25 seconds to go, the Indians fouled Wolf again. It was Bago's 10th team foul, so Wolf had two shots. And missed them both.
The Indians had a chance to tie it up, but Natasha Deal's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim. Wolf grabbed the rebound was fouled again with 10.6 seconds left.
Wolf needed to make just one of two foul shots to make it a two-possession game and seal the win. When she missed her first, Kassmeier called time out.
“I was frustrated,” Wolf said. “Coach said just cut it out of my head.”
It was good advice. After missing five straight, Wolf delivered on the sixth. “I made the one that counts, so that's a positive,” she said.
Kassmeier said his Knights made just enough plays down the stretch. “It's always good to have a close game and find a way to come out on top,” he said.
Norfolk Catholic built an early lead after outscoring the Indians 18-8 in the second quarter and took a 30-16 halftime advantage.
“The difference in the second quarter is we made some shots and were able to get back and set our defense a little more,” Kassmeier said. “I think we did a good job on rotation, kind of got them a little bit tired, running a number of bodies at them helped us a ton, too.”
Norfolk Catholic used a nine-player rotation, while Winnebago mainly used six players.
The Indians rejuvenated at halftime and pulled to within 38-35 on Jayla Price's 3 with 42 seconds left in the third.
“We went into the halftime and told them we had to rebound a lot better, and look for some better shots,” Winnebago coach Treivan Bear said. “We stepped it up in our zone defense and got to our areas and right spots and made it a ball game.”
Norfolk Catholic responded in the final minute of the third quarter. Hanna Neesen converted an and-one to double the Knights' lead.
Then with 10 seconds left, Neesen found Elly Piper under the basket, who scored with a layup to give Norfolk Catholic an eight-point advantage entering the final eight minutes.
“Our strategy was to reverse the ball and look inside and see if that's an easy shot, but any open shot, we'll take,” Piper said.
Winnebago's Price and Catholic's Neesen shared game-high scoring honors with 18 points apiece.
The Knights play host to Class D2 juggernaut Humphrey St. Francis on Tuesday.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC opened the boys game with a 12-2 run that included back-to-back-to-back 3s by Nate Brungardt, Preston Burbach and Jackson Clausen.
Burbach was especially sharp from beyond the 19-foot, 9-inch arch, hitting 5 of 10 on the night for all 15 of his points.
“He's got such a high ceiling and I'm really excited about where he's at right now and where he's going,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manser said.
Norfolk Catholic led 20-14 after one quarter and 36-23 at the half. Manser was especially pleased with how well his team played on the defensive end.
“We always say we're going to keep things simple, because we need to focus on those basics like not fouling, rebounding, so we just work on it really hard and we've gotten better,” Manser said.
Both teams wasted little time launching treys and combined to make 20. The Knights were 12 of 31 from 3-point range while the Indians converted on 8 of 27.
Burbach's NBA-length 3, with 3:55 to go in the third, had the Kinghts in front 46-33, but Winnebago would score the next 14 points. Edward Payer's layup gave Bago a 47-46 lead with 1:36 left in the third.
Clausen finally stopped the bleeding with a timely 3 on the other end and Norfolk Catholic would not trail again.
“We fought back, we could have just folded, but we just continued to fight and we just try to get better every game, win or lose,” Winnebago coach Jeff Berridge said.
The Indians stayed within striking distance in the fourth quarter and Payer's running jumper with 1:50 to play made the score 64-61.
But Brungardt and Ben Hammond were able to ice the game for Norfolk Catholic from the free throw line.
Javon Price led Winnebago with 16 points while Claussen had a game-high 19 for Norfolk Catholic.
After opening the season at 1-4, the Knights are now 5-4 and host Wayne on Thursday.
Girls game
Winnebago 8 8 19 18 – 53
Norfolk Catholic 12 18 13 12 – 55
WINNEBAGO (6-4): Natasha Deal 5-14 0-3 10; Jayla Price 5-14 7-11 18; Sinya Harden 0-2 0-0 0; Lakaylah Kearnes 1-1 0-0 2; Madeline Cleveland 2-11 0-0 6; Keisha Snyder 4-10 2-4 11; Jaidan Payer 3-4 0-0 6; Totals 20-56 9-18 53.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (6-3): Carly Marshall 1-8, 0-0 3; Anna Neuhalfen 1-6 0-0 3; Hanna Neesen 7-16 2-3 18; Anna Kassmeier 2-8 0-0 4; Emily Faltys 1-1 0-0 2; Hayden Wolf 2-4 2-9 7; Abby Miller 1-4 2-4 4; Elly Piper 3-7 4-6 10; Jozy Piper 0-3 4-6 4; Totals 18-57 14-27 55.
3-point field goals: WIN 4 (Price, Cleveland 2, Snyder); NC 5 (Marshall, Neuhalfen, Neesen 2, Wolf).
Boys game
Winnebago 14 9 26 12 – 61
Norfolk Catholic 20 16 15 18 – 69
WINNEBAGO (3-5): Duran Blackfish 1-4 0-0 3; Drew Parker 4-13 1-1 11; Javon Price 7-11 0-1 16; Edward Payer 7-14 0-0 14; Lorde Kearnes 0-2 1-2 1; Jeriah Greyowl 2-8 0-0 6; Dyami Berridge 1-3 0-0 3; Jarius Bass-Earth 3-4 1-2 7; Asaias Bernie 0-2 0-0 0 Totals 25-61 3-6 61.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-4): Preston Burbach 5-15 0-0 15; Cayden Cunningham 0-2 1-2 1; Alex Lammers 2-6 0-0 4; Travis Kalous 2-2 0-0 5; Brennen Kelley 4-8 0-0 10; Ben Hammond 0-4 2-3 2; Nate Brungardt 2-7 3-8 8; Jackson Clausen 5-13 6-7 19; Max Wattier 0-4 0-0 0; Cameron Bettenhausen 2-3 1-2 5; Mason Timmerman 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 22-65 13-22 69.
3-point field goals; WIN 8 (Blackfish, Parker 2, Price 2, Greyowl 2, Berridge); NC 12 (Burbach 5, Kalous, Kelley 2, Brungardt, Clausen 3).