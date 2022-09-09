The top-ranked team in Class C2 sure looked comfortable at Memorial Field in its home opener on Friday.
Norfolk Catholic forced five first-half turnovers, and the Knights took advantage of multiple short-field situations in a 49-7 victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
"We played two away games against rated opponents, and then I didn't know how our kids would react (tonight)," Knights coach Jeff Bellar said. "I think they did a really good job. They came out and took care of business early, and we were able to build a lead and then play a lot of people, and that's what we wanted to do."
Karter Kerkman got things started about as well as possible, powering through the line for a 54-yard touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage. It turned out to be the longest scoring drive of the entire night for the Knights, who amassed 236 yards on just 18 offensive plays in the whole first half.
In another sign of things to come, Mason Timmerman picked off a pass on third-and-10 to end the Raiders' first drive of the game. It was the first of four first-half interceptions, all by different Knights. The Raiders' first three possessions ended with turnovers, including a fumble after a hard hit on an attempted hook-and-lateral.
"As we watched them, we knew they'd take some chances on some things, and so we thought we had guys back in coverage areas," Bellar said. "We had guys back in their zones and got some picks. I think that helps with pressure too, when you can maybe make them throw a little quicker."
Norfolk Catholic took advantage of those opportunities. It averaged a whopping 13.1 yards per play in the first half, while LVSS gained just 82 yards to average just more than 2.6 yards per play.
"That's a good football team," LVSS coach Matt Carlson said. "They're No. 1 for a reason. We knew we'd have our hands full coming into this one."
Kerkman added a 31-yard touchdown on his second carry of the night to finish with 118 yards and two touchdowns on just five touches.
One play after the hook-and-lateral fumble, Carter Janssen took off for a 25-yard touchdown run, and Kanyon Talton scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns after a Clayton Carney interception set up the Knights for a 19-yard scoring drive. In the second quarter, John Clausen provided a highlight when he took off around the far side for a touchdown on an end-around.
Of Norfolk Catholic's 287 total offensive yards, 251 came on the ground.
"They're big, they're physical, and we got outmuscled up front," Carlson said. "But our kids fought hard, battled, and you know what, that's the No. 1 team for a reason, no doubt about it."
The defensive highlight came with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half when Cameron Borgmann leaped up and intercepted a pass along the Knights' sideline, stiff-armed a Raider, and took off down the sideline for a pick-six. That put Norfolk Catholic ahead 49-0, and the Knights played their non-starting offense the rest of the game.
"I think Cam is learning what we do every day more and more because he's new to us as a football player this year," Bellar said. "He's very impressive. He can catch the football on offense, and he's really beginning to help us as a linebacker defensively."
After being held to 82 yards in the entire first half, the Raiders' starting offense drove 80 yards for a touchdown against Norfolk Catholic's second-team defense to begin the second half. Both teams would have the ball just once more thanks to the running clock with reserves playing the rest of the way.
LVSS 0 0 7 0 — 7
NC 28 21 0 0 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 54 run (Max Hammond kick), 11:38.
NC: Kerkman 31 run (Hammond kick), 6:53.
NC: Carter Janssen 25 run (Hammond kick), 5:46.
NC: Kanyon Talton 3 run (Hammond kick), 2:58.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: John Clausen 32 run (Hammond kick), 11:01.
NC: Talton 20 run (Hammond kick), 6:23.
NC: Cameron Borgmann 40 interception return (Hammond kick), 3:29.
THIRD QUARTER
LVSS: Justus Weidemann 20 run (Chance Foust kick), 4:30.