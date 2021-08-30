After missing the playoffs entirely in 2019, a first-round loss at the hands of Aquinas Catholic in 2020 was a marked improvement.
In 2021, the Knights look to get even better.
Norfolk Catholic is ready to return to action on the gridiron, and the team has put in a lot of work over the summer, something that has impressed coach Jeff Bellar.
“I like what I see in our guys. I think we’ve had a very good summer in the weight room,” he said. “The kids have worked extremely hard.”
The reasons for optimism start with NC’s offensive and defensive lines. Last year, these units featured several younger, first-time starters with minimal experience. Now they go into this season as arguably the best unit on the team.
Kade Pieper and Isaac Wilcox will be returning as starters with Nolan Fennessy, Ben Sousek and Ethan Reardon.
“We’re gonna look like a good-looking unit up front with our people that we have,” Bellar said. “They’re about 10-15 pounds heavier, which is good for a lineman.”
It’ll be a little bit tougher to figure out who has the biggest roles at skill positions, especially with the departures of the team’s top quarterback, Caden Cunningham, and running back Jackson Claussen.
Dillon Barnes could get a big share of carries for the Knights. The senior is different from his predecessor in that he’s more of a physical runner, as opposed to Claussen, who relied more on his speed.
“We look for some good power running, and he’s very capable of getting outside and running,” Bellar said.
The starting quarterback will be either junior Mason Timmerman or sophomore Carter Janssen. Timmerman has more experience on the team, but Janssen has the stronger arm. In the end, the decision will come down to what works best for the offense.
“They will help us somewhere if it’s not the quarterback position,” Bellar said. “So they’re going to play a lot of football for us. We just have to see what gives us the best opportunity to move the football and do what we want to do.”
Norfolk Catholic’s perimeter returns some of the best players in Class C2. Karter Kirkman comes back and not only works as a deep threat, but is often used on end arounds. Brandon Kollars also returns, giving whomever does end up playing QB some great options.
Where Bellar feels the team will be really young is in the kicking game. Timmerman is likely to take over as the full-time punter. However, the kicking duties could be handed to Max Hammond, a freshman whose experience playing soccer makes him a favorite for the position.
“He’s done some good things. I think obviously that maturity and strength will get better and better and better each year that he’s back,” Bellar said. “So there’ll be work to do, but again, I think he has some skills that he can utilize to do that for us.”
The Knights have what it takes to be better than last year. However, what lies ahead will take an effort not much less than their best.
The Knights open their season hosting Boone Central before facing Wahoo Neumann the next week. Following that will be a road trip to defending Class C2 champion Ord before they return home to face Oakland-Craig.
After a trip to face Ponca, the red and white travel to Wayne, then host Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast in a Thursday night bout.
What will end the regular season is a pair of games that could have a big impact on where Norfolk Catholic ends up. In the season’s penultimate game, the Knights take on Crofton in their final road game of the season. The Warriors return Elite 8 first-team running back Jimmy Allen.
After that, it’ll be a showdown with a Hartington Cedar Catholic team that returns 12 starters from its state quarterfinalist team. Norfolk Catholic came out on top 14-10 in last year’s matchup, which ended up determining the top spot in District C2-3.
“We better be on our A-game every time we go out and play,” Bellar said. “There’s not gonna be a great big window there that we’re a ton better than anybody we play. We just better be on it.”
To survive that schedule, and make it back to the level of play Norfolk Catholic has made a name for, it’ll need to develop lots of depth. According to Bellar, the Knights don’t exactly have the numbers they did when they played in C1, so it’s harder to replicate.
“I can give you 10-15 names maybe on both sides of the ball. So we’re going to have to try and grow some depth as the season goes on,” Bellar said. “The challenge you run into there is if somebody is awfully good, sometimes you’re not willing to always give a 2 a chance and we’re just going to have to do that.”
If there’s one thing that gives Bellar faith that they can do so, it’s the camaraderie the team has built over the offseason. Not only have the players put in a lot of work in the offseason, but there are signs that the team is growing closer.
“I do see our guys not wanting to leave the parking lot after we condition,” Bellar said. “There’s some camaraderie there and I don’t think you can put a finger on what that does for you, but when it’s hot and it’s 7-7 and you’re going into the fourth quarter, you want to play more for your brothers, so I think we’ve got to work on developing that and if that comes to play, I think we have chance to be a pretty good football team.”
Norfolk Catholic’s opener against Boone Central will be Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.