ELKHORN VALLEY – The Norfolk Catholic Knights trailed Elkhorn Valley the entire second half until they grabbed the lead with 2:01 left in the game.
Whoever was going to survive had to make its free throws down the final stretch, which is what Norfolk Catholic did in the 48-47 victory on Thursday.
“We kept fighting the whole time—we kept battling, but we kept working to get extra shots along with making our free throws down the stretch, which were huge,” Norfolk coach Tim Kassmeier said. “We stayed true to what we wanted to do all night.”
Elkhorn Valley was able take control of the momentum in the first half with their hounding press on defense and good ball movement on offense, as they took a seven-point lead into halftime, finishing the first half on an 11-3 run.
“We felt good, but we weren’t comfortable,” Elkhorn Valley coach Brendan Dittmer said. “Norfolk Catholic slowly chipped away and we weren’t getting our looks.”
The Knights slowly clawed their way back into the Falcons lead in the third quarter, as they were then able to make two of their first three shots in the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 36-36.
After shooting 20 percent from the field in the first half, Norfolk Catholic started to get some open looks and were able to get the ball to hit the bottom of the net as they went 3-of-8 from the field with all three of their makes coming from behind the arc.
“We kept moving the ball from side-to-side and we had a different number of people hit shots at different times,” Kassmeier said.
Addison Corr led the Knights with 12 points including knocking down a three-pointer, which gave the Knights lead with two minutes left.
Elkhorn Valley tried to answer but couldn’t, so they had to started to foul.
Norfolk Catholic was able to sink 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, while Elkhorn Valley went 2-of-8 from the charity stripe.
“I wish we were able to hit some free throws down the stretch, along with hitting a few shots around the basket,” Dittmer said.
Elkhorn Valley only made five shots the entire second half, but they were able to make a little push toward the end of the game.
Norfolk Catholic led 47-39 with 26.0 seconds left and after two made threes by Elkhorn Valley’s Kenzie Mosel and Karlee Broberg, the Falcons trailed by 2 with 6.9 seconds left.
Norfolk Catholic’s Kaelea Fischer was able to sink one of her two free throws, and as time winded down, Elkhorn Valley sprinted down the floor as Elkhorn Valley’s Carney Black made a layup, which made it 48-47 as time expired.
“She had an alley and took it,” Dittmer said. “We didn’t have our three-point shooter come open either.”
Corr led Norfolk Catholic in the scoring category, but the Knights had contributions come from everyone who stepped on the floor, all in crucial times of the game.
“Our kids down the stretch just made plays,” Kassmeier said.
Norfolk Catholic will now wait to see where they are headed for its district matchup.
“We are going to enjoy the night and then get back to work,” Kassmeier said. “We’re going to have to play extremely well but we’ve put ourselves in a great position.”
C2-7 Girls Subdistrict Final
Norfolk Catholic 12 9 7 20—48
Elkhorn Valley 13 15 6 13—47
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (12-11)
Avery Yosten 1-5, 3-5 5; Addison Corr 3-7, 4-4 12; Tiffany Peitz 0-1, 2-2 4; Channatee Robles 3-10, 0-1 7; Kaelea Fischer 1-13, 4-6 7; Hanna Brummer 0-2, 0-2 0; Saylor Fischer 1-3, 7-8 10; Morgan Miller 1-1, 1-3 3.
ELKHORN VALLEY (21-4)
Bria Gale 1-2, 0-2 3; Kenzie Mosel 2-9 6; Carney Black 5-11, 5-9 17; Karlee Broberg 3-4, 0-0 9; JJ Black 4-11, 2-10 10; Sydnee Schaecher 1-2, 0-0 2.