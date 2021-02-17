CLARKSON-- The production of the Knights’ trio of postplayers was evident throughout the post-game stat sheet after Norfolk Catholic’s 49-36 win over Lutheran High Northeast in C2-6 subdistrict play at Clarkson/Leigh High School.
The three 6-footers--senior Mary Fennessy (8 points, 12 rebounds) and twin juniors Elly (11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, 2 steals) and Jozy Piper (4 points, 10 rebounds)--paced the Knights to a 44-19 rebounding advantage, including 16 offensive boards, frequently turning those missed shots into putbacks that helped Norfolk Catholic build a double-digit lead in the second quarter.
Those second-chance points, along with the ability on defense to contest Lutheran High shots, allowed the Knights to defend a lead that the Eagles were able to threaten but not overcome.
“We really wanted to make sure we contested shots; they can shoot 3s if they get going,” Kassmeier said. “So we wanted to make sure we at least got a hand in their face. We were able to do that.”
“Then, if you can, keep them to one shot; that’s the other thing, I thought we did a really good job of limiting the number of offensive rebounds they had,” he said.
Lutheran High made just 15 of 47 field goal attempts (32 percent), and 2 of 11 3-point tries. Only 7 of the Eagles’ 19-rebound total were offensive boards.
Mia Furst, with 10 points, was the only player to reach double figures for Lutheran High. Mia Wiederin totaled 9, while Becca Gebhardt and Chloe Spence scored 6 and 5 points, respectively.
“They force you to shoot hard shots all game long, and we knew rebounding was going to be tough--they had a lot of second-chance points tonight,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. “They make you earn your points, and your shots are hard to come by. When you do get them, you have to hit them.”
Norfolk Catholic wasn’t limited to the performance of its inside players. The Knights also benefited from the play of perimeter players Avery Yosten, Kalea Fisher, and Carly Marshall as well, and got 4 important points from non-starter Channatee Robles.
Yosten, a 6-foot 1 freshman, made 6 of 7 free throws as part of her 11-point total. Fisher scored 7 points, and Marshall added 4 while serving as the Knights’ primary ballhandler and drawing a challenging defensive assignment.
“I thought Carly did a tremendous job on Chloe Spence the whole game; what she did defensively for us is probably more important than what she does scoring,” Kassmeier said. “Kalea hit a couple shots early, and Avery took the ball to the basket really well. If we can keep getting that balance in our scoring it really helps us.”
“Channatee gave us a spark off the bench,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been looking for, somebody to do that.”
Norfolk Catholic never trailed in the contest, turning a tie at 2 into a 13-7 first-quarter lead with the help of Yosten’s three-point play and a Robles’ field goal from the corner.
The Knights’ advantage increased to 24-11 midway through the second period after a Fisher 3 before a late rally keyed by a Lutheran High press, which helped the Eagles close to 27-18 at halftime on Wiederin assists inside to Furst and Gebhardt.
Although scoring was minimal by both teams, the third quarter was pivotal as Norfolk Catholic rebuilt its lead to 34-20 by not allowing a Lutheran High field goal and outscoring the Eagles 7-2.
When the Knights opened the fourth by making just 2 of 5 free throws, and the Lutheran High press again created scoring chances, the Eagles were able to close within 38-30 with nearly 4 minutes remaining in the game.
But after Jozy Piper battled to score a basket inside after rebounding two of her own misses, Norfolk Catholic made 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal the 49-36 win.
“We didn’t shoot much of a percentage from the field, but we did a much better job at the free throw line,” Kassmeier said. “Especially the first half, we were 12 of 13. In the second half we kind of went back to what we normally shoot, around 50 percent, but we ended up 70 percent for the game. I’ll take that as a coach every time out, and we made them when we needed them.”
Wiederin said his team will miss its seniors, but also felt that they will be a long-term positive influence on the team.
“Our seniors--Chloe Spence, Becca Gebhardt, and Leah Sugita--will be dearly missed,” Wiederin said. “Becca and Chloe started every game of their careers, and Leah played her role to a ‘T’ all four years she’s been her, no matter if we played her at guard or as a post--it didn’t matter, she always played her hardest.”
The Eagles’ season ends with an 11-10 record.
“I told the girls after the game that it was actually the first winning season in Lutheran High girls basketball in almost a decade,” Wiederin said. “That’s a promising thing.”
Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic improves to 11-11 and will return to Clarkson on Thursday to face 20-1 Clarkson/Leigh, which defeated Stanton 41-16, in the subdistrict final. Game time is 7 p.m.
C2-6 girls subdistrict
Lutheran High Northeast 7 11 2 16 -- 36
Norfolk Catholic 13 14 7 15 -- 49
Lutheran High Northeast (11-10): Kendra Petersen 2-2 0-0 4, Mia Furst 3-10 4-8 10, Chloe Spence 2-7 0-0 5, Kealy Ranslem 1-4 0-0 2, Becca Gebhardt 3-7 0-0 6, Mia Wiederin 4-18 0-2 9. Totals: 15-47 4-10 36.
Norfolk Catholic (11-11): Carly Marshall 0-1 4-9 4, Avery Yosten 2-7 6-7 11, Mary Fennessy 1-6 6-10 8, Channatee Robles 2-5 0-0 4, Kalea Fisher 3-14 0-0 7, Elly Piper 2-6 7-8 11, Jozy Piper 1-4 2-2 4. Totals: 11-43 25-36 49.