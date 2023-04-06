Norfolk Catholic dominates at Plainview meet

PLAINVIEW — Two days after the Norfolk Catholic track and field squads narrowly missed out on a team title, the Knights left no doubt Thursday in sweeping the top trophies here at the Ray Doerr Invitational.
Norfolk Catholic's girls edged O'Neill St. Mary's 133.5-110 atop those standings, while the boys racked up 213 points — 140 more than runner-up Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. In the 11-team meet, Lutheran High Northeast's boys were eighth with 11 points, while its girls were ninth with eight points.
Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said it was an impressive performance, considering the meet was just after Tuesday's invite in Battle Creek. Plainview's meet was originally scheduled for Friday, March 31, but was postponed due to the weather.
"We had a number of people get better," he said. "It's hard to pick out just one or two. A number of our kids did well for being our second meet in three days."
Along with the schedule, it developed into a somewhat difficult day to compete with a stiff west breeze that picked up as the meet progressed.
"Early, there wasn't a lot of wind, but it was a cold start — it wasn't as cold as Tuesday — but for some of the field events, it worked out pretty good," Kassmeier said. "But as the wind picked up throughout the day, it made it a little tougher for some great times.
"I thought we did a really good job competing, and we got a little better today than what we were on Tuesday."
On the boys side, Norfolk Catholic's throwers set the tone for the day. The Knights went 1-2-3 in both events, with Kade Pieper and Brandon Kollars finishing first and second, respectively, twice. Pieper led the way with a toss of 57 feet, 8 inches, in the shot put and exactly 100 feet further, 157-8, in the discus. Along with those two, Nolan Fennessy was third in the shot put and Shawn Clinch added a personal-best in the discus. Cam Borgmann leaped 41-2 in the triple jump and John Clausen sailed 13 feet in the pole vault to add gold medals in the field events.
On the track, Carter Janssen paced 1-2 finishes for the Knights in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.60 and 24.94 seconds, respectively, Kanyon Talton was first in the 400 (52.82 seconds) and second in the 300 hurdles (41.34), and Dominic Liess was first in the 3,200 (10:38.80) and second in the 1,600 (5:01.93). To cap the day, Norfolk Catholic claimed both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays in 44.86 and 3:45.98.
Spencer Hille led the host Pirates with wins in the long (20 feet) and high (6-3) jumps, while Daniel Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge swept the hurdle races with times of 15.56 and 41.11 in the 110s and 300s, respectively.
Norfolk Catholic's girls got 1-2 finishes in the 100 and 200 dashes, with wins by Jamaya Koehlmoos in 14.03 and 28.27, respectively. Eva Hartzell swept the hurdle events, edging teammate Aubrey Barnes by 0.29 seconds in the 100s 17.35-17.64 before cruising more than a second ahead of the field in the 300s in 50.30.
"It was nice," Hartzell said. "My times weren't as good as I would like them, but hopefully I can get them better as the season goes on."
Channatee Robles finished first in the high jump (5-0) and second in the triple jump (32-9.5), and Barnes added a gold in the long jump at 16-5.5. Norfolk Catholic polished off its team title with a win in the 4x100 in 52.90.
"I think we're going to be awfully tired today, so it's good that we have a three-day weekend break," Kassmeier said.
LUTHERAN HIGH Northeast was led by a pair of freshmen at Thursday's meet.
Callie Fisher led the Eagles' girls team with a runner-up in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 14:33.70, while Gavin Feddern tied with Talton for runner-up in the boys high jump at 5-10.
"He was very impressive at this point in the season. He's going to do some really great things this season for us," Lutheran High coach Ty Hubbard said. "We had Callie Fisher place second in the 2-mile, and she's another freshman, so again, I'm very impressed with what she's been doing."
With most of the team being underclassmen, Hubbard said he sees the potential for growth throughout the season.
"We're a young team, so I'm just happy that we're PR'ing and doing as good as we are," he said. "It's exciting to see. We're young, but I think we have some athletes on this team, so I'm looking forward to watching them grow throughout the season. I'm sure sure we'll get better as the season goes."
Girls division
Norfolk Catholic 133.5, O'Neill St. Mary’s 110, Plainview 75, Boyd County 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41, Osmond 40, Wausa 33.5, Creighton 17, Lutheran High Northeast 8, Randolph 4, Santee 0.
Shot: 1. Berniece McCorkindale, LCC, 35-0.5; 2. Amelia Hoffman, BC, 34-7; Discus: 1. Taylor Alexander, WAU, 125-7; 2. McKenzie Snyder, BC, 116-6; HJ: 1. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-0; 2. Tali Erwin, LCC, 4-10; LJ: 1. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 16-5.5; 2. Mya Hedstrom, O'NSM, 16-03.25; TJ: 1. Abbie Kromarek, PLA, 34-3; 2. Robles, NC, 32-9.5; PV: 1. Emma Otte, O'NSM, 8-6; 2. Annabelle Barlow, O'NSM, 8-0.
100: 1. Jamaya Koehlmoos, NC, 14.03; 2. Barnes, NC, 14.09; 200: 1. Koehlmoos, NC, 28.27; 2. Kenzie Janssen, NC, 28.56; 400: 1. Paige Drueke, BC, 1:05.44; 2. Hope Williamson, O'NSM, 1:06.38; 800: 1. Cali Gutz, OSM, 2:36.50; 2. Drueke, BC, 2:38.90; 1,600: 1. Gutz, OSM, 6:05.72; 2. Williamson, O'NSM, 6:28.06; 3,200: 1. Keli Aschoff, OSM, 14:30.19; 2. Callie Fisher, LHNE, 14:33.70.
100 HH: 1. Eva Hartzell, NC, 17.35; 2. Saylor Fischer, NC, 17.64; 300 LH: 1. Hartzell, NC, 50.30; 2. Teya Boyer, PLA, 51.44; 4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Koehlmoos, Janssen, Fischer, Barnes), 52.90; 2. Plainview, 55.92; 4x400: 1. St. Mary's (Barlow, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Reiman, Brabec), 4:31.15; 2. Norfolk Catholic (Barnes, Sidonia Wattier, Hartzell, Janssen), 4:39.01; 4x800: 1. St. Mary's (Reiman, Gaughenbaugh, Brabec, Hedstrom), 10:30.48; 2. Norfolk Catholic (Morgan Miller, Micheli Fisher, Grace Kosch, Robles), 12:02.48.
Boys division
Norfolk Catholic 213, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 73, Plainview 65, Creighton 48, Boyd County 35, Wausa 34, Osmond 29, Lutheran High Northeast 11, Santee 8, O'Neill St. Mary’s 1, Randolph 1.
Shot: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 57-8; 2. Brandon Kollars, NC, 45-2; Discus: 1. Pieper, NC, 157-8; 2. Kollars, NC, 141-7; HJ: 1. Spencer Hille, PLA, 6-3; 2. (tie) Kanyon Talton, NC, and Gavin Feddern, LHNE, 5-10; LJ: 1. Hille, PLA, 20-0; 2. Cam Borgmann, NC, 19-7.5; TJ: 1. Borgmann, NC, 41-2; 2. Taylor Nilson, CRE, 39-6.5; PV: 1. John Clausen, NC, 13-0; 2. Matthew Johnson, CRE, 13-0.
100: 1. Carter Janssen, NC, 11.60; 2. Mason Weidner, NC, 11.93; 200: 1. Janssen, NC, 24.94; 2. Aiden Kosch, NC, 25.24; 400: 1. Talton, NC, 52.82; 2. Hudson Hoffman, BC, 56.19; 800: 1. Kyler Mosel, PLA, 2:11.41; 2. Carter Kvols, LCC, 2:13.55; 1,600: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 5:00.95; 2. Dominic Liess, NC, 5:01.03; 3,200: 1. Liess, NC, 10:38.80; 2. Smith, WAU, 10:54.26.
110 HH: 1. Daniel Puppe, LCC, 15.56; 2. Noah Morland, NC, 19.14; 300 IH: 1. Puppe, LCC, 41.11; 2. Talton, NC, 41.34; 4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Kollars, Janssen, Mason Timmerman, Weidner), 44.86; 2. LCC, 46.27; 4×400: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Trevin Sukup, Talton, Timmerman, Clausen), 3:45.98; 2. Osmond, 3:47.52; 4x800: 1. Wausa (Braydon Hoesing, Smith, Cade Wakeley, Luke Woockman), 8:58.96; 2. Plainview, 9:04.43.