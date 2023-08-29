The Norfolk Catholic boys and girls cross country teams are preparing for a successful season in 2023.
Coach Jon Krings is in his fourth year as head coach, with Josh Springer, Nicole Aschoff and Josh Turek serving as assistants.
The Knights once again will compete in Class D, where the boys won a state title two years ago after finishing as the runners-up the year before in Krings’ first season.
Last year, Krings said, the boys team suffered numerous injuries both before and during the season, which created a lot of highs and lows and derailed the opportunity for similar success.
However, the team finished third in the Mid-State Conference meet, won its district with all five of its runners — although scoring was determined by the top three — finishing among the top 15, then finished 11th at state despite those injuries.
Seniors Alec Foecking and Dominic Liess both were a part of that group that earned a trip to state, as were juniors Nathan Kalous and Yair Santiago, and sophomore Jonah Ash. Another sophomore, Blaise Kann, replaced an injured Santiago at state to also gain experience.
That means that the Norfolk Catholic boys have six runners returning with state experience, with Foecking and Liess both being two-time qualifiers. Liess earned a 14th-place medal as a freshman.
“Those six are going to be really important to our team this year,” Krings said. “Especially at state, even though we are only scoring three runners, the fourth- and fifth-place finishers push back the scoring by runners of other teams, so that can be a big plus.”
That situation brings about the conversation with his runners that Krings said he has already had, that the Knights will “win as a team or lose as a team,” and that phrase, he said, “has no in-betweens.”
Krings said the team would like to go back to state and have Norfolk Catholic finish among the top five.
“Our seniors selected the slogan, ‘the miles of trial and trial of miles,’ which suggests the idea that we will win or lose based on the mileage we are willing to put in,” Krings said. “It’s basically a gut-it-out mentality. Our seniors are really tough, really mentally tough. They realize we need to be mentally tough, and we need to do the work.”
Some of the runners, Krings said, ran more than 200 miles over the course of the summer in preparation for the season, while others did a variety of things like biking and swimming, which also helps in conditioning.
THE NORFOLK CATHOLIC girls squad lacks numbers with just three runners, but Krings said senior Jordan Aschoff, junior Miranda Headley and freshman Julia Liess “are really dedicated.”
Aschoff qualified for state as a freshman and will be the leader of the group.
“They’re super team-oriented, and they’ve been pretty consistent in coming to summer workouts,” Krings said. “They adhere to the same motto, especially Jordan. She’s very mentally tough.”
The hope is that, with four girls out for the sport in junior high — so far — these three varsity runners can help revitalize the girls side of the program to the numbers and success it had just three years ago when the girls last qualified for state.
In the meantime, Krings said the Knights would focus on improving times weekly and also emphasize moving up places while giving them consistent feedback each week.
“We typically look at our results at the Crofton meet to see how far we’ve come, then adjust from there,” Krings said. “This year we also host the conference meet at Skyview, which will be a week before the district and will be a really good test to see how much we’ve grown.”
The Knights squads will open their season in Albion at the Boone Central invite on Friday, Sept. 1.
Norfolk Catholic boys cross country roster
Seniors: Alec Foecking, Dominic Liess.
Juniors: Nathan Kalous, Yair Santiago.
Sophomores: Jonah Ash, Blaise Kann, Zachary Foecking, Omar Contreras.
Freshman: Colten Clausen.
Norfolk Catholic girls cross country roster
Senior: Jordan Aschoff.
Junior: Miranda Headley.
Freshman: Julia Liess.