Experiencing deja vu could be a common occurrence during the state cross country meet on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Hartington’s Carson Noecker is chasing history, trying to become the first four-time boys champion in Nebraska if he claims gold in the Class C race, which begins at 12:30 p.m. An all-class gold might be in Noecker’s future, too.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens seeks her third gold medal to cap off her junior year when the Class D girls take off at 1 p.m.
Then there are the Norfolk Catholic boys.
The defending Class D champions aren’t discussed among the favorites. Only junior Alec Foecking returned from last year’s championship squad. The Knights weren’t ranked higher than seventh in the Class D coaches poll this year and weren’t rated in the first half of the season.
But Norfolk Catholic looks poised to reach its potential — whatever finish that may result in — after having all five runners medal and finish within 30 seconds of each other in a District 2 championship effort last week.
“That’s kind of what we’ve been striving for all year,” Knights coach Jon Krings said. “It’s nice to see that happen at districts time.”
He said the team is about where he hoped it would be entering the state meet.
“We are still a little more bumped up and scraped up than I would like us to be, but I hope this week we can smooth out some of those injuries or sorenesses,” Krings said.
With only Foecking returning to the lineup, Norfolk Catholic entered the year with questions.
But most of those have been answered thanks to the performances of junior Dominic Liess (who placed 15th at state in 2020 but was injured last year), sophomores Nathan Kalous and Yair Santiago, and freshman Jonah Ash.
“I knew that the start (of the season) may be slow, but more importantly our team, our boys and girls, were working really hard,” Krings said. “It’s been nice to see some new faces coming to the top, and that’s what we want to see for the longevity of our program.”
In Class D, the first three finishers of each team result in the score. Norfolk Catholic’s balance and depth can be a benefit even if more runners don’t count toward the team score (like five in Class A or four in B or C).
“We always talk about running with and for your teammates,” Krings said. “Being able to see them in the race competing for you, it gives the boys a boost of confidence. I think it pushes them to be their best because they know their teammates are working for them.
“It’s also super great because even if a kid is fourth or fifth (on a team), they are pushing back other teams’ scorers. That’s a bonus.”
Krings said he hopes the Knights maximize their potential at the state meet no matter what that results in.
“I think at the end of the day we want them to run their best,” he said. “(Personal records) are always nice for the season or for their careers. We want to be in the mix to be in contention for a title of some sort, but at the same time, we’re realistic. There are some great teams out there.”
C.C. Kann will compete for Norfolk Catholic as an individual qualifier in the Class D girls race at 1 p.m.
“I’m proud of our girl qualifier, C.C. Kann,” Krings said. “She worked really hard this year. I’m excited to see what comes from her on Friday.”
Lutheran High Northeast’s Callie Fisher also qualified for that race. She was the only member of the Eagles’ girls team this season.
Several other area state qualifiers are hoping for repeats since they are prior medalists.
In the Class C girls race, Bloomfield/Wausa senior Christina Martinson placed ninth in Class D in both 2019 and 2020.
She is joined by Wayne senior Laura Hasemann, who was fourth in Class C as a freshman.
Noecker is one of two area medalists in the Class C boys field. He is joined by Winnebago’s Dyami Berridge, a senior who placed sixth last year. Berridge finished second to Noecker in multiple meets around the area this fall.
Arens is joined by multiple medal winners in the Class D girls competition. Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan finished third as a freshman and sixth last year as a sophomore. Sophomore teammate Emma Kennedy was 12th last year.
West Holt’s Madison Davis was 10th last year as a sophomore while Oakland-Craig senior Chaney Nelson placed 14th two years ago.
In the Class D boys race, Stanton’s Kolter Van Pelt will attempt to become a four-time medalist. North Central teammates Raden Orton and Mason Hagan placed fifth and 12th, respectively, last year.