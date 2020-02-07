Norfolk Catholic,Crofton to meet for Mid-State title

Carly Marshall's 3-point play with 34 seconds left gave No. 4 seed Norfolk Catholic a 51-47 lead and the Knights held on for a 54-47 upset win over top-seeded West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday in the semifinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament at Northeast Community College.
“It was a tough, hard-fought ball game,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “It's tough for someone to lose anything like that.
“Guardian Angels is scrappy, they crash the offensive boards extremely hard. They are in your grill all the time on the defensive end and make you have to work for everything that your get.”
The second game of the evening was not nearly as dramatic, as second-seeded Crofton toppled No. 3 Battle Creek 66-39.
Guardian Angels came into Thursday's semis having won 10 straight and 15 out of 16, which included a 50-44 victory over Norfolk Catholic on Dec. 21 in West Point. But the Knights turned the tables on Thursday.
“We knew they were a much-improved team from the last time that we played them,” Guardian Angels coach Jerry Stracke said. “They play a lot more physical and they're pretty athletic, so we knew we were in for a battle.”
With the game tied at 9-all late in the first quarter, GACC's full-court pressure went to work. The Bluejays made three back-court steals that led to layups in the period of about 20 seconds to take a 15-9 lead.
When Norfolk Catholic was able to break the press and set up its offense, the Knights were effective in getting the ball down low to post players Abby Miller, Jozy Piper and Elly Piper.
“We've been working, just crashing the boards really hard so we can get that second-chance put-back and I think it really worked for us tonight,” Miller said.
Two Jozy Piper free throws and bucket off an assist from her twin sister pulled the Knights to within two.
The two sides traded buckets in the final minute before Hanna Neesen stole an in-bounds pass and fired a 3-point shot at the buzzer that banked in to give Norfolk Catholic its first lead of the night at 18-17.
The Knights increased their lead early in the second quarter with a Hanna Neesen 3 and Jozy Piper put-back. Sophia Hass kept it close for the Bluejays with a steal and two layups to pull her team to within three at 24-21.
Norfolk Catholic led 29-27 in the final minute before Jozy Piper hit a free throw with 31 seconds left to give the red and white a three-point halftime advantage.
Early in the third quarter, Hayden Wolf assisted Anna Kassmeier to up Norfolk Catholic's lead to 34-29, but the Jays answered with an 8-3 run. Kate Gnad's transition layup tied the score at 37 and that's where it stood heading into the final eight minutes.
Norfolk Catholic scored the first six points of the final stanza. Buckets by Marshall and Miller and two Wolf free throws had the Knights in command 43-37.
But the Bluejays responded with two Hass buckets and three free throws from Leah Jansen and Brenna Rief to go on top 44-43 just over three minutes left in regulation.
Jozy Piper then made one of two free throws for Norfolk Catholic to tie it up followed by two more charity tosses by Miller to give the Knights a two-point lead.
But it was short-lived as Hass responded by swishing a 3-point shot from the left wing to give the Bluejays a 47-46 lead with just over a minute to play.
Wolf put the Knights back in front with a pair of free throws.
Then with 44 seconds to play, the Bluejays missed a shot, Miller rebounded for Norfolk Catholic and fired the ball ahead to Marshall, who scored with a layup, was fouled and sank the free throw to make it a two-possession game at 51-47.
A costly traveling call gave the Knights the ball back and Neesen made 3 of 4 foul shots down the stretch to seal the deal.
“I thought we kept our composure and made some big free throws down the stretch,” Kassmeier said. “No doubt, Carly Marshall making the 'and one' was a big separator for us.
Miller led the Knights with 12 points while Neesen added 11. Hass had a game-high 18 points for the Bluejays while teammate Rief had 14.
“I can't fault their effort; they always give me effort day in and day out,” Stracke said. “Just couldn't get the baskets to fall. We just need to keep plugging away. We've still got a lot of season left.”
Norfolk Catholic will play Crofton for the conference title on Saturday at Wayne State's Rice Auditorium. The Warriors cruised past Battle Creek 66-39.
A trio of sophomores led Crofton in scoring as Alexis Folkers led the way with 14 points while teammates Jayden Jordan and Ella Wragge chipped in 13 apiece. Battle Creek's Riley Seifert led all scorers with 15.
“We've got all-conference and all-state players on this team,” Crofton coach Aaron Losing said, “but when the other teams focus on shutting them down, or if they have off-nights, we've got very good depth.”
Losing felt his team's defense and press caused the Bravettes a lot of problems. “It got us some transition opportunities and some baskets, so we're very happy to get a win tonight against a good team.”
The fifth-place, third-place and championship games for both girls and boys are scheduled for Saturday at Wayne State's Rice Auditorium.
Battle Creek's girls will challeng Guardian Angels Central Catholic for third at 2:30 and Norfolk Catholic will square off with Crofton for the title at 6.
This is Crofton's eighth season in the Mid-State Conference and and the Warriors have qualified for the league tournament final each year.
NORFOLK CATHOLC 54, GACC 47
Norfolk Catholic 18 12 7 17 – 54
GACC 17 10 10 10 – 47
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (14-5): Carly Marshall 2-6 1-1 5; Anna Neuhalfen 1-2 1-2 3; Hanna Neesen 4-15 0-0 11; Anna Kassmeier 2-5 3-4 7; Hayden Wolf 0-2 4-7 4; Abby Miller 5-9 2-2 12; Channatee Robles 0-3 1-2 1; Elly Piper 1-1 0-0 2; Jozy Piper 2-4 5-9 9; Totals 17-47 17-27 54.
WEST POINT GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (17-3): Sophia Hass 8-20 0-2 18; Liva Hunke 1-4 0-0 2; Marissa Hunke 0-10 0-0 0; Hanna Knobbe 1-1 0-0 3; Kate Gnad 2-7 0-0 4; Brenna Rief 5-14 1-2 14; Kassidy Kaup 2-3 0-0 4; Reese Throener 0-1 0-0 0; Leah Jansen 0-4 2-4 2; Totals 19-64 3-6 47
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: NC 3 (Neesen, 3); GACC 6 (Hass 2, Knobbe, Rief 3).
CROFTON 66, BATTLE CREEK 39
Crofton 13 22 14 17 – 66
Battle Creek 6 14 10 9 – 39
CROFTON (17-3): Alexis Folkers 5-10 2-3 14; Jayden Jordan 6-7 0-0 13; Ella Wragge 5-5 2-4 13; Kaley Einrem 1-2 0-0 3; Allie Dahl 0-0 1-2 1; Elyssa Tramp 1-2 1-2 4; Ahsley Tramp 1-1 0-0 2; Alexis Arens 1-3 0-0 2; Ryah Ostermeyer 3-6 2-2 8; Lacey Sprakel 2-7 2-2 6; Totals 25-43 10-15 66.
BATTLE CREEK (14-6): Makenna Taake 3-4 2-2 8; Madaline Taake 2-3 2-2 6; Bailey Hurlburt 0-2 0-0 0; Paytyn Taake 0-1 0-1 0; BriAnna Zohner 1-8 3-4 6; Lindsey Bolling 1-1 0-0 2; Riley Seifert 6-13 3-4 15; Raina Lade 0-1 0-0 0; Joslyn Hrabanek 0-1 0-0 0; Reagan Brummels 1-1 0-0 2; Totals 14-35 10-13 39.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: CRO 6 (Folkers 2, Jordan, Wragge, Einrem, E. Tramp); BC 1 (Zohner).