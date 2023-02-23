It was business as usual for the Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team.
There was the perimeter shooting that helped put Lutheran High Northeast behind 12-2 to start the game. Then the inside presence took over, resulting in both post players finishing in double figures. In the meantime, Norfolk Catholic's defense limited the Eagles' offensive opportunities.
Those led to an all-too-familiar result, a 62-39 conquest that resulted in the Knights capturing the Class C2-5 subdistrict and an automatic berth into the district finals early next week. Almost exactly one month earlier, Norfolk Catholic had won 64-34.
"It's great," Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. "Subdistrict basketball is just a different animal, so you know that you're going to get somebody's best shot. We got their best shot and the boys took it, handled it, and did a nice job."
Three Knights ended up cracking double digits: junior post Nolan Fennessy put together a balanced night with 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots; senior post Kade Pieper was 7 of 7 from the field on his way to 14 points and five rebounds; and senior guard Triston Hoesing hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.
That trio keyed a solid offensive night. Norfolk Catholic finished 45.5% (20 of 44) from the field, including 7 of 18 from 3-point range. The Knights also finished with more rebounds (27-16), assists (19-6), and blocks (4-0).
Lutheran High was held to 37.8% (17 of 45) from the field, but the Eagles made just 1 of 11 3-pointers — and the one make didn't come until after both teams had pulled their starters.
Norfolk Catholic's other two starters also made key contributions.
Senior Mason Timmerman hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the game's first two minutes, and senior Karter Kerkman had three points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists, including the team's first five possessions.
Pieper started the game by taking advantage of a quick pass inside from Kerkman, and then Kerkman found Timmerman for his first 3 barely a minute into the game. After a pair of Josh Rojas free throws for Lutheran High, Timmerman answered with a 3 just 33 seconds later, and then Kerkman's feed inside to Pieper forced a Lutheran High timeout just 2:15 into the game.
"I was extremely happy with how we started," Manzer said. "We built off of our defense. ... We hit some shots early, which is good, you know. Their game plan was to pack it in, and we tell our guys, you know, that's not sustainable against us if we're patient and work the ball inside out. We're going to get great looks, and we hit them early, so that was big."
Following the timeout, the Knights forced a turnover, and Kerkman broke the press with an inside pass to Pieper for a 10-point lead with 5:09 to play in the first quarter.
"We wanted to get off to that good start and be able to settle into some things, but obviously they hit some shots and then we were playing catch-up from that point on," Blank said.
Rojas had 10 of his team-high 14 points in the first half, including the team's first six points. The last two of those baskets by Rojas kick-started an 8-0 run for the Eagles to end a scoring drought that had allowed the hosts to lead by 16.
Braden Feddern fed Rojas for a fast-break bucket with 1:15 on the clock, and then Landon Johnson went coast-to-coast following a Norfolk Catholic miss. Another one-and-done possession led to Feddern going fast-break with just 26 seconds left in the half to put Lutheran High within 24-16.
The Knights had an answer. Hoesing, who hadn't yet scored at that point, got open for a corner 3 off a Kerkman assist with 10 seconds left in the half, and Lutheran High was called for a charge on the ensuing possession just before the buzzer.
"We made a few plays here and there and made a little run there over at the end of the second quarter, but then they hit that 3 to get it back," Blank said. "Going into the locker room down eight feels better than 11."
That momentum carried over into the second half. Hoesing hit a pair of 3s to bookend most of Norfolk Catholic's third-quarter scoring, while Fennessy and Carter Janssen combined for the other 14 of the team's points in that quarter to push the lead past 20, and the Knights led by as many as 27 in the fourth quarter.
"Kade and Nolan did well, but our bench did well, too," Manzer said. "Carter Janssen is an athletic kid. He's long and lanky, so to be able to have him give Kade and Nolan a rest is huge."
Lutheran High Northeast entered the night 10th in the Class C2 NSAA points standings. The 12 subdistrict winners and the top four non-winners qualify for the district finals to be played Monday or Tuesday.
"You've got to try to keep it in perspective," Blank said. "I think our team proved a lot this year. Going into the year, a lot of people didn't know what to expect from us. We lost a lot from last year. ... We won some games that took some grit, took some toughness, so when you got a group like that and you win some of those games, it's a good thing moving forward."
Class C2-5 subdistrict
Lutheran High 8 8 10 13 — 39
Norfolk Catholic 17 10 20 15 — 62
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (17-6): Anden Schold 4-10 0-0 8, Emerson Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Collison 2-3 0-0 4, Josh Rojas 5-11 4-6 14, Braden Feddern 2-14 0-0 4, Landon Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Gavin Feddern 0-0 0-0 0, Zachary Baumann 0-0 0-2 0, Logan Stromquist 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 17-45 4-8 39.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (17-7): Mason Timmerman 2-4 0-0 6, Hudson Fischer 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Speidel 0-0 1-2 1, Nolan Fennessy 6-10 2-3 14, Carter Janssen 4-5 1-1 9, Max Hammond 1-2 1-1 3, Triston Hoesing 4-7 0-0 12, Braeden Burbach 0-1 0-0 0, Karter Kerkman 1-7 0-1 3, Kade Pieper 7-7 0-3 14. Totals: 20-44 5-11 62.