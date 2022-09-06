Things didn’t go quite as smoothly for Norfolk Catholic after the first set, but the Knights were still able to leave their court with a desired sweep over Lutheran High Northeast on Tuesday.
Norfolk Catholic dominated early then won two much closer battles to pick up a 25-7, 25-22, 25-20 victory.
Even though the Knights swept to improve to 5-1 over a busy first eight days of their schedule, there were still lessons to learn in the victory.
“Every win is a good win, and you’ll take them,” coach Michaela Bellar said. “I didn’t think we did a great job of getting off to a good start in the second set, and then in the third set we got off to a really good start and then we kind of got comfortable.
“Credit to Lutheran High – they kept playing, and playing hard and swinging. We kind of relaxed. We finished better at the end.”
Norfolk Catholic used three Allison Brungardt kills during an 8-0 run to control the first set.
The second was a back-and-forth battled with the Eagles (3-5) taking their first lead in a set 10-9. Lutheran High Northeast was up 21-20 before the Knights closed it out with a 5-1 run.
“I think we started off super well, and that’s been huge because last year we started off slowly,” said Knights senior Addison Corr, who had nine kills. “But then we need to learn in that second set to start out the same way. We’re struggling with that, so we need to learn to start off stronger in that second set.”
Bellar said mistakes slowed things down for the Knights at the start of the second set.
“We had way too many hitting errors tonight,” she said. “I thought we played slower than we have been playing. Our tempo was slower than I would have liked it to be.”
Corr said the Knights were determined to turn things back around after their slow start in the second.
“We just kind of wanted to get in and out,” she said. “We’re tired and a lot of our team is sick. Our goal was to get a sweep right away, so our coach got onto us and we knew we had to get it done and finish it.”
Lutheran High Northeast trailed 17-7 in the third set but got back within 21-18 before the Knights closed things out.
Eagles coach Kathy Gebhardt was encouraged by the final two sets.
“We just started trying a lot of different things with our lineup,” she said. “What we had wasn’t working, so we kind of talked beforehand about different possibilities. They were things we hadn’t practiced, so we just threw the girls in there.
“They did a good job of adjusting and figuring out what they were supposed to do, and they did some good things. We’re proud of the way they turned things around and competed the last two sets. Playing with good competition hopefully prepares us to be better in the end.”
Channatee Robles had 15 kills to lead Norfolk Catholic.
“They are loaded with great athletes who play well together as a team,” Gebhardt said. “They’re solid on defense, they can hit at us from all across the net. They’re a very good team, and we knew that they would be.”
Saylor Fischer had 21 set assists and Sidonia Wattier 11 for the Knights as they continue to click in their new 6-2 offense.
“We used to run it when I was in high school, and now I see that Nebraska is running it,” Bellar said. “If John Cook is running it, it must be OK.
“Sid is doing a really good job as a freshman and Saylor had never attacked – this is her first year of attacking – and she’s doing a really good job on that. I think it relieves a little bit of the pressure off the setters knowing they have another setter as a backup.”
Kendra Petersen topped Lutheran High Northeast with 12 kills.
Gebhardt said the Eagles need to remain positive. Including three losses on Saturday in the NEN Classic, they are on a four-match losing streak to teams with a combined record of 21-4, with three of those losses coming to each other.
Lutheran High NE (3-5) 7 22 20
Norfolk Catholic (5-1) 25 25 25
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (kills-aces-blocks): Kinsley Carr 1-2-0, Avery Koeppe 1-0-1, Kendra Petersen 12-1-0, Mia Wiederin 4-0-0, Delaney Rose-Hancock 2-0-0, Hannah Fouts 0-0-0, Faith Baumgartel 0-0-0, Kealy Ranslem 0-0-0, Josie Spence 1-0-0, Carleigh Tietz 0-0-0, Sophia Wolff 0-0-2. Totals 21-3-3.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Sidonia Wattier 4-0-0, Saylor Fischer 1-1-1, Addison Corr 9-1-1, Allison Brungardt 5-1-2, Channatee Robles 14-1-1, Hannah Hoesing 0-4-0, Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 3-0-1, Morgan Miller 1-0-1. Totals 37-8-7.
Set assists: Lutheran High Northeast 20 (Carr 10, Ranslem 6, Koeppe 1, Wiederlin 1, Baumgartel 1, Wolff 1), Norfolk Catholic 33 (Fischer 21, Wattier 11, Corr 1).