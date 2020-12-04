Norfolk Catholic boys win, girls lose season openers

Norfolk Catholic's boys opened the 2020-21 campaign by shooting better than 50 percent from the field and scoring 45 second-half points in a 73-54 victory over visiting Omaha Gross Catholic on Thursday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
The Knight girls were not as successful in the nightcap, falling to their counterparts from south Omaha, 50-35.
The Norfolk Catholic boys got off to a slow start as the Cougars scored the game's first seven points. But the Knights were quick to respond. Christian Mickelson scored the team's first two points of the season from the free throw line with 5:37 left. That sparked a 13-5 run to finish the quarter.
Mickelson's layup with two seconds on the clock gave Norfolk Catholic its first lead of the night, 13-12.
"We made a couple of adjustments and once the guys got into a rhythm, things went a lot better for us," Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said.
The Knights employed a 1-2-2 trapping zone defense throughout much of the game, but Gross was able to find some seams in the second quarter. Back-to-back layups by Aaron Correa tied the score at 16-all.
Manzer called time out, made a tweak and Correa never had another wide-open look the rest of the night.
"We just adjusted our zone some," Manzer said. "We feel that fits our personnel better. We're trying a lot of things and we'll just see what happens."
In between those two Correa buckets, Norfolk Catholic's most dangerous outside threat, Preston Burbach, was called for a charge - his third foul - and he was forced to sit the remaining six-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter on the bench.
"It happens; it's basketball," Burbach said. "I think some of my fouls were just bad judgement but that's on me and just keep playing and come out in the second half and be smarter."
A Zach Ciurej 3-pointer with 4:55 to go before halftime put the visitors on top 21-19. But Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman tied it with a put-back and Ben Hammond gave the Knights the lead for good with a 3-pointer from the right wing.
The Knights led 28-25 at the half then came out on fire in the third quarter making five of their 10 3-pointers in that eight-minute span.
Manzer said, that wasn't necessarily the plan. "We want to get to the rim more," he said. "Our guys have it ingrained to shoot the 3. Welcome to a high school kid anymore. But we really want to emphasize getting to the rim, so we'll continue to work on that."
Norfolk Catholic led 51-40 after three then stretched its lead in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
"We kind of felt more comfortable in the second half, playing together, and things ran a lot smoother," Mickelson said. "We just upped our energy, defensive pressure, and we played more together as a team."
Mickelson's drive and basket capped an 11-3 run to give the Knights plenty of breathing room with a 62-43 lead and just over four minutes remaining.
Manzer said he asks a lot out of his 6-foot-5 senior. "He can really get to the rim, he can shoot, he had a really good debut for us."
Reserves closed out the contest and when the horn sounded for the final time, Norfolk Catholic was on top 73-54.
Mickelson, with 18 points, was one of three Knights in double figures along with Burbach with 14 and Brennen Kelly with 12. Thomas Anderson's 16 points paced the Cougars.
"Our bar is set pretty high," Burbach said. We all have pretty high standards and I think we can live up to that. We just have to keep working towards it."
IN THE GIRLS contest, Gross attacked the rim from the start. In the first quarter alone, the Cougars drew eight Norfolk Catholic fouls, scored 13 points from the free throw line and led 20-6 after eight minutes.
"Give credit to Gross, Knight coach Tim Kassmeier said. "They executed what they wanted to execute. Whether we were man or zone, they got the looks they wanted, especially early."
Nofolk Catholic actually outsocred their big-city visitors 23-19 in the second and third quarters, but Kassmeier said the Knights just couldn't find a way to make a couple of more plays.
"We'd make little runs but we just weren't able to get a key stop that we'd need to come down on the other end and get another look."
Kassmeier said his team did a good job of battling on the boards. On at least three occasions, the Knights were able to take four or more shots during the same possession but just couldn't get anything to fall.
"It would have been nice to have put a couple of those back in," he said. "They would have been big for us in terms of momentum and then maybe we would have been able to dictate the pressure on the defensive end. It always seemed like we were on our heels."
Most of the Norfolk Catholic players were part of the state runner-up volleyball team, so they started practice a couple of weeks later than most teams, but Kassmeier refused to use that as an excuse.
"I don't think that had a difference on the outcome of the game," he said. "It was more about what we need to do, just play a little more confident in what we're doing."
Gross's tiny 5-foot point guard Rachel Culhane led all scorers with 18 points including 9 for 14 at the free throw line. Mary Fennessy was the only Knight in double figures with 10.
BOYS GAME
Omaha Gross 12 13 15 14 - 54
Norfolk Catholic 13 15 23 22 - 73
OMAHA GROSS (0-1): Kyle Capece 1-7 0-0 3; Jackson Drake 1-1 0-0 3; Charlie Paladino 0-2 0-0 0; Gage Mill 0-2 0-0 0; Connor Capece 2-5 1-2 6; Nathan Paczkowski 0-1 0-0 0; Thomas Anderson 5-14 3-4 16; Eli Weiss 1-2 0-0 2; Zach Ciurej 2-3 0-0 6; Grant Harvat 1-2 2-2 4; Aaron Correa 6-8 2-5 14; Dylan McMullin 0-3 0-0 0; Totals 19-50 8-13 54.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (1-0): Aden Dominisse 0-1 0-0 0; Brennen Kelley 4-6 2-2 12; Preston Burbach 6-11 0-2 14; Ben Hammond 3-7 1-3 9; Christian Mickelson 8-14 2-3 18; Preston Eisenmenger 1-1 0-0 2; Travis Kalous 1-4 0-0 3; Karter Kerkman 3-3 0-2 7; Jackson Clausen 1-4 0-0 3; Kade Pieper 0-0 2-2 2; Mason Timmerman 1-4 0-0 3; Totals 28-55 7-14 73.
3-point field goals: OG: 8 (K. Capece, Drake, C. Capece, Anderson 3, Ciurej 2; NC: 10 (Kelley 2, Burbach 2, Hammond 2, Kalous, Kerkman, Clausen, Timmerman)
GIRLS GAME
Omaha Gross 20 11 8 11 - 50
Norfolk Catholic 6 12 11 6 - 35
OMAHA GROSS (1-0): Rachel Culhane 4-9 9-14 18; Brooklyn Kottich 1-2 1-2 4; Jenna Skradski 2-6 4-6 8; Jordan Skradski 3-5 2-2 8; Tessa Egermier 0-2 0-0 0; Sydney Herran 0-4 4-4 4; Theo Mba 3-7 2-4 8; Totals 13-35 22-32 50.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (0-1): Carly Marshall 1-7 0-0 2; Anna Neuhalfen 0-2 0-0 0; Avery Yosten 2-6 0-0 4; Mary Fennessy 3-8 4-6 10; Emily Faltys 0-3 0-0 0; Taylor Kautz 1-1 0-0 2; Channatee Robles 1-7 2-3 5; Kalea Fischer 1-8 2-4 4; Saylor Fischer 0-1 0-0 0; Elly Piper 0-6 0-0 0; Jozy Piper 2-7 4-6 8; Totals 11-56 12-19 35.
3-point field goals: OG: 2 (Culhane, Kottich); NC: 1 (Robles)