Temperatures weren’t ideal for cross country running at Skyview Park Friday, but you couldn’t tell by watching the Norfolk Catholic boys at their home invite.
On an afternoon where temperatures peaked in the upper 80s, the Knights dominated the 15-team field, beating runner-up Pierce 25-72. Team scoring in the girls race was much closer, as Wayne bested runner-up Pierce 44-49
Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle and Jordyn Arens of Crofton won their respective races in dominant fashion, each beating the next fastest runner by well over a minute.
In the boys race, Norfolk Catholic was led by a second-place finish from senior Ben Hammond, who crossed the line in 17:56.01. Trey Foecking was close behind, notching a fourth-place finish in 18:09.70.
Hammond said the last two weeks of practice have been extremely difficult, but it aided in the Knights’ ability to get out fast early on and never look back.
“We’ve really been pushing each other in practice. It’s been a tough last couple weeks, but it’s been on this course,” he said. “I knew that would give us a little bit of an advantage.”
Foecking said his mindset headed into Friday’s race was simple — running the course just like he practices it.
“You can go run hills anywhere else, but we get to run these hills,” he said. “We’ve been running here for five weeks now, and I think the results show that.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Jonathan Krings said the Knights are very well known for “pack running,” something his team executed well on Friday.
About halfway through the race, the Knights’ top four runners were in second, seventh, eighth and 16th places. They all finished in the top 11.
“They just really do a great job of working with each other,” Krings said. “Cross country is seen as an individual sport, but it really takes a tight-knit team to win. I’m really happy with how we ran today.”
Alec Foecking (18:36.73), Dalton Brunsing (18:41.33), Nolan Thramer (20:44.62) and Yair Santiago (21:54.44) rounded out the Knights’ varsity finishes.
It’s no secret that Norfolk Catholic is among the teams to beat in Class D, having finished runner-up at the state meet in 2020 to David City Aquinas. But Aquinas graduated its five top runners from last year, opening the door for the Knights.
“I think after last year we all knew we wanted to get a state championship, so that’s what we’ve been working for,” Hammond said. “We lost a couple seniors, but we’ve had a lot of guys step up. We have one goal, and we’re always working toward that goal.”
Individually, Carson Noecker took command early and did nothing but widen his lead throughout the race. He finished in 15 minutes, 37.48 seconds — more than two minutes ahead of Hammond.
Noecker’s run Friday was seven seconds faster than his winning time at last year’s NCHS Invite.
“I’d say those hills over (on the southwest end of the course) are really difficult for everybody,” Noecker said. “It gets to a point where this course really starts to wear down on you.”
The two-time defending Class C state champion has yet to be challenged this season, but he said racing for him is anything but easy.
“It’s really difficult, and we all struggle in our own ways; we’re all dealing with our own challenges,” he said. “What really matters is that you try to achieve being your best self, and that’s hard work.”
Abraham Larson (third) and Kolter Van Pelt (fifth) of Stanton also finished in the top five.
THE GIRLS RACE was dominated by Arens, who’s established herself as a favorite to win the Class D individual title again this year. The sophomore crossed the line Friday in 20 minutes flat, about one minute, 23 seconds ahead of Bloomfield’s Darla Nelson.
Arens said she felt some parts of her race were faster than others.
“I had my ups and downs, but I felt pretty good throughout the whole thing,” she said. “It was definitely hot, and that got to me a little bit.”
Pierce senior Callie Arnold, who finished in fourth place with a time of 21 minutes, 37.25 seconds, said the heat was a factor for most runners on Friday. But it’s important to prepare several days in advance for hot temperatures, she said.
“We’ve been stressing hydration since Tuesday,” Arnold said. “At the end of the day we can’t control the heat, but we can control how we prepare.”
The Wayne girls, ranked No. 9 in Class C by the Omaha World-Herald, were led by a third-place finish by Kyla Krusemark (21:35.16) and a 10th-place finish by Laura Hasemann (23:17.67).
Wayne girls coach Courtney Maas was impressed with the adversity shown by her team, who whose usual No. 2 runner couldn’t finish because of an injury. Maas said Friday’s heat slowed her runners by a minute and a half to two minutes.
“I’m sending out text messages constantly making sure they’re hydrated,” she said. “You need to make sure you hydrate from the moment you wake up until the moment you go to bed.”
Runners could be seen Friday being visibly affected by the heat. A Wayne runner fell a few yards short of the finish line in the boys race and had to crawl across the finish line. An ambulance arrived on scene following the boys race and could be seen tending to a student-athlete, but it was unknown what school he or she attends.
Norfolk Catholic’s next meet will be Monday in Wayne at the Wayne Country Club. The high will be around 80 degrees.
Girls team scores:
1. Wayne, 44; 2. Pierce, 49; 3. Bloomfield/Wausa, 60; 4. Battle Creek, 74; 5. Crofton, 77; 6. Hartington-Newcastle, 93; 7. Oakland-Craig, 117; 8. O’Neill, 128; 9. Wisner-Pilger, 130.
Girls top 15
1. Jordyn Arens, CROF, 20:00.00; 2. Darla Nelson, B/W, 21:23.82; 3. Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 21:35.16; 4. Callie Arnold, PIE, 21:37.25; 5. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 22:00.04; 6. Payten Simmons, PIE, 22:01.65; 7. Jessica Opfer, H-N, 22:21.87; 8. Afftynn Stusse, BC, 22:54.64; 9. Lindsey Bolling, BC, 23:06.28; 10. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 23:17.67; 11. C.C. Kann, NC, 23:25.33; 12. Marissa Bennett, EV, 23:38.71; 13. Morgann Johnson, BOC, 23:39.12; 14. Kiera Altwine, CRO, 23:55.44; 15. Frantzdie Barner, WAY, 23:58.88.
Boys team scores:
1. Norfolk Catholic, 25; 2. Pierce, 72; 3. Battle Creek, 92; 4. Hartington-Newcastle, 107; 5. Humphrey St. Francis, 118; 6. Wayne, 120; 7. Elkhorn Valley, 126; 8. Boone Central, 130; 9. Osmond, 132; 10. O’Neill, 142; 11. BRLD, 151; 12. Stanton, 161; 13.Wisner-Pilger, 194; 14. Oakland-Craig, 225; 15. Crofton, 231.
Boys top 15
1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 15:37.48; 2. Ben Hammond, NC, 17:56.01; 3. Abraham Larson, STA, 18:09.18; 4. Trey Foecking, NC, 18:09.70; 5. Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 18:17.10; 6.Jesus Zavala, WAY, 18:27.07; 7. Brock Bolling, PIE, 18:31.35; 8. Alec Foecking, NC, 18:36.73; 9. Bryant Peck, W-P, 18:37.55; 10. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 18:38.38; 11. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 18:41.33; 12.Isaiah Ecker, EV, 18:43.47; 13. Austin Guenther, CRO, 18:44.39; 14. Brady Thompson, ONE, 18:45.36; 15. Chris Efta, PIE, 18:54.67.