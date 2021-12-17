A hot start, good rebounding and consistent offense led the Norfolk Catholic Knights to a win in their home opener, beating Boone Central 57-39.
Brennen Kelley scored the first seven points of the game with a pair of two-pointers and a three, but baskets by Braden Benes and Garret Rasmussen made it a one-score game with four minutes, 20 seconds remaining.
Eleven seconds later, the Knights got on a 7-2 run — with the two points allowed coming with ten seconds left — and took a 14-6 lead into the second quarter.
The Cardinals struck first in the second quarter on a two by Dustin Andreasen, by Kelley answered with two-straight threes to spark a 10-0 run before Trent Patzel hit another two for Boone Central. They could only muster up two more field goals and Norfolk Catholic led 27-15 at halftime.
Kelley finished the night with a team-high 25 points on eight field goals for Norfolk Catholic. He saw their aggressive start to the game as a big key to their win.
“We started out really fast and that kind of just helped open things up,” he said. “I don’t know if they were ready for us or not, but it took them off guard.”
The 15 points at the break were the fewest Boone Central had scored up to that point in a game all season. The defensive effort by the Knights was the result of work put in during practice.
“We just planned and worked really hard at everything we wanted to do,” Knights coach Kevin Manzer said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on improving our defense and thankfully it showed again tonight.”
Norfolk Catholic kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, scoring six field goals and three free throws to Boone Central’s four and no free throws.
“It felt like we kept control of the game more,” Manzer said. “We’ve got some growing to do, but I’m happy with where we’re at.”
Whereas the Knights were able to get more shots to go, Boone Central coach Justin Harris did not feel the same about his squad.
“I thought we got some good looks in the paint. We just did not finish them,” he said. “You’ve got to take advantage of those shots in the paint that we had because we had some good looks and we just did not finish the way we needed to against a team like this.”
The Knights return to action on Saturday when they travel to face Wahoo Bishop Neumann. Meanwhile, Boone Central hosts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Boone Central 6 9 10 14 — 39
Norfolk Catholic 14 13 18 12 — 57
Boone Central (3-2): Calvin Webster, 1 1-2 3; Cody Maricle, 1 0-0 2; Kolton Rasmussen, 1 0-0 3; Alex Christo, 4 0-0 10; Brant Benes, 1 0-0 2; Dustin Andreasen 3 0-0 6; Braden Benes, 2 0-0 5; Trent Patzel, 2 0-0 4; Garret Rasmussen 2 0-2 4.
Norfolk Catholic (3-1): Brennen Kelley, 8 5-10 25; Preston Burbach, 2 0-1 4; Carter Janssen, 1 0-0 2; Ben Hammond, 0 3-6 3; Karter Kerkman 2 0-0 5; Eli Pfeifer, 1 0-0 3; Kade Pieper, 5 1-2 11; Nolan Fennessy 0 4-7 4.