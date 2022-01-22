Norfolk Catholic boys take down Lutheran High

Not everything went right for the Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic Knights on Friday night in the Andrews Activities Center, but they got enough from both sides of the ball to beat No. 3 Lutheran High Northeast 51-42.
With one minute, 32 seconds left, Josh Rojas forced a turnover, then drove down the court for a breakaway layup that cut the Knights’ lead to three points.
On the next possession, Ben Hammond attempted a 3-pointer from the corner, but the ball was off the mark and landed in the hands of Brennen Kelley. The senior then got a putback that not only made it a five-point game late, but also sparked an 8-2 run that put the game on ice.
All eight of those points came from Kelley.
“We just had to take care of the ball on offense and not turn it over,” he said. “We struggled a lot with turnovers during the game, and we had to be strong and hold the ball.”
The Knights were relatively clean in the first half but turned the ball over nine times in the second.
“We just never got in sync,” coach Kevin Manzer said. “We’ve had periods over the season where we’re really not in sync offensively, but it was four quarters of just not being ourselves offensively.”
Defensively, a unit now allowing just 36.5 points a game after Friday showed early on how strong it could be.
Lutheran High mustered 13 total points in the first half, along with only four field goals. The Eagles also turned the ball over 13 times and Norfolk Catholic took a 23-13 lead into halftime.
“They’re handsy, and they’re long,” Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. “So even when you think you’ve got an opening, it closes in a hurry.”
The second half was far more kind to the Eagles offensively. They used two 3s by Trystan Scott from almost halfcourt to make it a one-possession game, but a pair of baskets by Preston Burbach kept the blue and white at a distance.
A bucket by Cort McKeown made it a 28-25 game in favor of Norfolk Catholic, but a 3 by Kelley and a buzzer-beating jumper by Kade Pieper bookended an 8-6 run that gave the Knights a 36-29 lead at the end of the third.
The win is Norfolk Catholic’s 12th straight since losing the season opener to Omaha Gross Catholic. Regardless of how the Knights got it, they’re happy to add another one to their record sheet.
“We’re not happy with how we played, but the fact of the matter is we won and that’s the main thing that we’re after,” Manzer said. “We’re after wins, we got one tonight. We’re happy.”
Norfolk Catholic returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Neligh-Oakdale. Lutheran High Northeast will travel to face Fullerton on Thursday.
IN THE GIRLS GAME, Lutheran High used a late surge to put away Norfolk Catholic 61-50.
With the score 55-50 in favor of the blue and white with 2:15 left, the Eagles went on to score the next six points of the game.
Mia Furst led Lutheran High with 19 points while Mia Wiederin had 17 of her own. Addison Corr had 15 points for Norfolk Catholic.
Lutheran High hosts Fullerton on Thursday. The Knights host Neligh-Oakdale on Saturday.
Girls game
Norfolk Catholic 12 8 14 17 — 51
Lutheran High NE 13 18 16 13 — 60
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-8): Avery Yosten 3 6-10 12; Addison Corr 5 2-2 15; Tiffany Peitz 0 1-2 1; Channatee Robles 3 0-1 6; Kalea Fischer 1 2-4 5; Hanna Brummer 1 0-0 3; Saylor Fischer 3 1-2 7; Morgan Miller 1 0-0 2. Total, 17 12-21 51.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (6-9): Emmerson Scott 0 0-2 0; Kendra Petersen 2 0-0 5; Avery Koeppe 4 0-0 9; Mia Furst 7 3-6 19; Delaney Rose-Hancock 1 1-2 4; Sophia Wolff 1 4-4 6; Mia Wiederin 6 3-6 17. Total, 15 12-20 60.
Boys game
Norfolk Catholic 13 10 13 15 — 51
Lutheran High NE 5 8 16 13 — 42
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (12-1): Brennen Kelley 5 6-8 18; Preston Burbach 4 3-4 12; Ben Hammond 3 1-1 8; Karter Kerkman 0 0-2 0; Kade Pieper 2 3-6 7; Nolan Fennessy 2 2-3 6. Total, 16 15-24 51.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (12-2): Trystan Scott 2 3-4 9; Cort McKeown 8 2-5 18; Joshua Rojas 1 0-0 2; Micah Baumgartel 0 1-2 1; Mason Petersen 1 0-0 3; Keaton Ranslem 3 3-3 9. Total; 15 9-14 42.