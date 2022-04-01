PLAINVIEW — In their first outdoor meet of the 2022 season, the Norfolk Catholic Knights won nine events to take first place in both the boys and girls divisions during the Plainview invite on Friday at Plainview High School.
“I thought we had a number of different people kind of contribute throughout the day,” coach Tim Kassmeier said. “That’s what you need in order to do well.”
On the girls side — which included six events won — none did so more than Aubrey Barnes, who won first place in the 100-meter dash and the long jump. In the end, it came down to making sure that what her coaches taught her translated.
“I think I just focused a lot on the little things I needed to do like pumping my arms at the end or, with jumping, keeping my knee up,” she said. “I think a lot of the things I did were from my coaches. It was really good, and I just put it all together and made it happen.”
Among the girls event winners was Channatee Robles, who set a new personal record in the high jump, going 5 feet, 2 inches.
The boys, meanwhile, won three events, one of which came on Ben Hammond’s effort in the 3,200.
For much of the race, Hammond was neck-and-neck with Wausa junior Addison Smith, who, like Hammond, entered with one of the eight best times in the race so far this season. However, the senior from Norfolk Catholic was able to pull away on the final lap.
“I think it helped me, because I was able to run with someone and kind of get a pace for myself,” Hammond said. “So just having someone there at the same time and then trying to pick up the pace as it goes.”
Not long after in the 1,600, Smith crossed the finish line first, getting off to a big lead and not looking back. Hammond, meanwhile, finished third.
“I was kind of mad at myself for not being up there more,” he said. “I think I just used that as motivation in the mile for sure.”
The Knights boys’ two other titles came in the shot put thanks to Kade Pieper’s final distance of 51-5. The relay team won the 4x100 in 47.08 seconds.
Lutheran High Northeast did not have enough boys participants to place while the girls finished eighth with 22 points.
The Eagles had yet to do any kind of meet this season before Friday, so just getting some reps to build off of was a good start.
“A lot of these teams had marks already and we haven’t,” coach Darin Suckstorf said. “So it’s just good to get a good mark to improve on.”
Spencer Hille made sure the host Pirates were well represented on the podium in the boys division. The sophomore took home first place in the 300 high hurdles, the long jump and the high jump.
In the 4x800, Osmond won with a final time of 9:08.12 The Tigers won first place in the competition at state last May.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Norfolk Catholic 118.50; 2. Wausa 73; 3. O’Neill St. Mary’s 67; 4. Ponca 64; 5. Plainview 56.50; 6. Osmond 51; 7. Stuart 24; 8. Lutheran High Northeast 22; 9. Boyd County 18; 10. Creighton 13; 11. Chambers/Wheeler Central 12; 12.Randolph 8.
Top two finishers
100: 1. Aubrey Barnes, NRC, 13.40; 2. Mattie Milligan, PON, 13.78. 200: 1. Kenzie Janssen, NRC, 28.89; 2. Grace Gansebom, OSM, 29.17. 400: 1. Julien Buckles, PON, 1:05.99; 2. Barnes, NRC, 1:07.03. 800: 1. Cali Gutz, OSM, 2:39.69; 2. Hailey Genereaux, CWC, 2:45.50. 1,600: 1. Darla Nelson, WAU, 6:08.74; 2. Gutz, OSM, 6:16.55. 3,200: 1. D. Nelson, WAU, 13:01.18; 2. Brittani Gutz, PLA, 13:38.85. 100 low hurdles: 1. Eva Hartzell, NRC, 16.96; 2. Abrielle Nelson, WAU, 17.47. 300 low hurdles: 1. A. Nelson WAU, 49.80; 2. Hartzell, NRC, 51.55.
4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Hartzell, Janssen, Lauren Preister, Saylor Fischer) 54.53; 2. Ponca, 55.25. 4x400: 1. Ponca (Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee, Gracen Evans, Buckles) 4:29.29. 4x800: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Alissa Brabec, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, Mya Hedstrom, Lorissa Reiman) 10:34.66; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 11:07.43.
High jump: 1. Channatee Robles, NRC, 5-2; 2. Evans, PON, 4-10. Long jump: 1. Barnes, NRC, 15-10¾; 2. Alexa Cunningham, WAU, 15-6. Triple jump: 1. Abbie Kromarek, PLA, 34-4¼, 2. Kendra Petersen, LNE, 32-1¼. Pole vault: 1. Emma Winkelbauer, SMH, 8-0; 2. Maycee Zimmer, CRE, 7-6. Shot put: 1. Alyssa Fehringer, SMH, 35-7; 2. Lexi Schroder, STU, 35-6. Discus: 1. Taylor Alexander, WAU, 108-7; 2. Jacey Bartels, RAN, 99-1.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Norfolk Catholic 108; 2. Ponca 103; 3. Wausa 63; 4. Plainview 59; 5. Osmond 56; 6. Creighton 55; 7. Chambers/Wheeler Central 44; 8. O’Neill St. Mary’s 26; 9. Boyd County 11; 10. Stuart 2.
Top two finishers
100: 1. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 11.78; 2. Cole Duba, CWC, 12.06. 200: 1. Gabe Pribl, SMH, 24.16; 2. Hudson Hoffman, BOY, 24.64. 400: 1. Brandon Kristensen, WAU, 53.84; 2. Kanyon Talton, NRC, 54.33. 800: 1. Dalton Lamprecht, PON, 2:13.02; 2. Ethan Moses, CWC, 2:14.25. 1600: 1. Addison Smith, WAU, 4:49.97; 2. Brody Taylor, PON, 4:58.06. 3,200: 1. Ben Hammond, NRC, 10:45.51; 2. Smith, WAU, 10:46.21. 110 high hurdles: 1. Tyler Baue, WAU, 16.57; 2. Kaden Polt, OSM, 16.81. 300 high hurdles: 1. Spencer Hille, PLA, 42.97; 2. Baue, WAU, 44.92.
4x100: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Mason Timmerman, Brandon Kollars, Karter Kerkman, Kanyon Talton) 47.08; 2. Ponca, 47.27. 4x400: 1. Osmond (Bodie True, Ryan Schmit, Gavin Geneski, Alex Vinson) 3:44.95; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 3:52.59. 4x800: 1. Osmond (Gavin Geneski, Hudson Schultze, Karter Johnson, Ryan Schmit) 9:08.12; 2. Plainview, 9:09.84.
High jump: 1. Hille, PLA 6-0; 2. Talton, NRC, J6-0. Long jump: 1. Hille, PLA, 20-4¼; 2. Cade Hammer, CRE, 19-5. Triple jump: 1. Hammer, CRE, 40-5; 2. Brody Eggers, CRE, 39-4¾. PV: 1. Matthew Johnson: CRE, 12-0; 2. Clayton Carney, NRC, J12-0. Shot put: 1. Kade Pieper, NRC, 51-5; 2. Matt Logue, PON, 49-10½. Discus: 1. Logue, PON, 145-07; 2. Pieper, NRC, 143-01.