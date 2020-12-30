BATTLE CREEK -- Norfolk Catholic’s basketball teams both took home the championship hardware from the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament Wednesday evening.
A frigid first quarter didn’t prevent the boys squad from coming from behind to down the host Braves 61-54, and the girls team responded to an Ainsworth comeback bid early in the fourth quarter to earn a 45-32 win.
Norfolk Catholic trailed Battle Creek 12-3 at the end of the first period after missing 15 of 16 shots--including shots in the lane and all five tries from beyond the arc--but true to their collective identity, according to coach Kevin Manzer, the Knights kept firing.
“I tell the boys if you’re a good shooter and you miss three in a row, four in a row, that just means you’re going to make up for that,” Manzer said. “It’s been established that you’re a good shooter, so shoot the ball. It’ll all even out; the only thing that’ll go bad is if you stray away from that identity because it’s not working currently.”
The slow start was a contrast to Norfolk Catholic’s 74-53 loss to the Braves two weeks ago when the Knights started fast before going cold from the field.
“It was an absolute opposite; we just have to stay consistent with our approach,” Manzer said. “We were just consistent with what we did and did it better in the second half. We really can’t draw up anything that’s going to get better shots than what we’re getting.”
The Knights’ sharpshooter, Christian Mickelson, provided an example of Manzer’s point. Despite missing eight-straight field goal attempts to begin the game, Mickelson made 2 of 5 in the second quarter, 5 of 8 in the third and all three tries in the final period to lead all scorers with 27 points.
His break-out performance in the third period included back-to-back 3s--the first tying the game at 31 and the second giving Norfolk Catholic its first lead of the game at 34-31. The senior followed that with a driving layup from the wing, and a jumper from the point which provided the momentum for the Knights’ 41-39 lead after three quarters.
Each of Mickelson’s three field goals in the final period expanded the Norfolk Catholic lead, the last creating the Knights’ largest lead of the game at 52-44, before sophomore Kade Pieper added a three-point play on a feed inside by Preston Burbach and an offensive rebound-putback to lock up the 61-54 victory.
“Kade’s three-point play was really big; he did a nice job even though he had four fouls,” Manzer said. “We like our bigs--Pieper and freshman Nolan Fennessy. They help with our spacing, because if you’re under the rim somebody has to guard you, and they’re doing a good job of moving off of our drives which causes the defense to help down, and that opens up the outside. So they’re a huge part of what we do.”
Along with Mickelson’s 27 points, Piper contributed 11 points--8 of those in the fourth quarter--and Burbach added 9 for Norfolk Catholic, which improves to 7-2.
“Our depth is valuable, having 8 or 9 guys that can play, that do good things--we’re going a nice job with that,” Manzer said. “We’re getting there.”
Tanner Oestreich led Battle Creek--now 4-5 on the season--in scoring with 14 points, while Reece Bode finished with 13, and Mason Mink 9.
In the girls contest, the Knights’ defense against Ainsworth’s 3-point shooting ability earned praise from coach Tim Kassmeier.
“They are really good 3-point shooters off the pass; we wanted to make sure we got a hand in their face,” Kassmeier said. “We wanted to run them off the 3-point line but not get beat on the drive. We did that better than in previous games--in the five games we’ve lost we’ve given up between 8 and 12 3-point shots. There’s a fine line there.”
Even more importantly against the Bulldogs’ potent offense, Norfolk Catholic won the rebounding battle 41-18--grabbing 29 defense boards and allowing Ainsworth just three second-chance possessions. Jozy and Elly Piper grabbed 9 and 7 rebounds, respectively.
“We wanted to make them one-and-done, which also helps to get out in the transition game,” Kassmeier said. “I thought we left some opportunities out there in transition that we could have taken advantage of, but Ainsworth is solid and has a nice team.”
A 7-0 run to open the second half allowed the Knights’ advantage to reach double-figures, leading 23-11 midway throught the third period, but the Bulldogs turned up the defensive pressure to seize momentum and outscored Norfolk Catholic 9-4 to end the quarter.
“I thought we were in control until the end of that third quarter. That was a situation where we’d break their initial pressure, then we panicked a little bit in the half-court set instead of taking it all the way to the basket,” Kassmeier said. “They did a good job of speeding us up with their press, and we were thinking too much instead of just playing. But credit goes to Ainsworth, they fought hard to get back into the game.”
That momentum carried over into the final 8 minutes of play when Kaitlyn Nelson’s three-point play reduced the Knights’ lead to 29-27 with 6 minutes left, but six consecutive points by Jozy Piper--including a pair of free throws followed by assists on two-straight possessions by twin sister Elly on high-low passes returned the lead to 36-27.
Ainsworth coach Stephen Crile chose to gamble by sending Norfolk Catholic to the foul line during the game’s final three minutes, but the Knights converted 9 of 14 free throws down the stretch--with Carly Marshall making 7 of her 10 chances--to finalize the 45-32 victory.
Jozy Piper led Norfolk Catholic, now 4-5, with 10 points, followed by Marshall’s 9.
Freshman Kendyl Delimont and Kaitlyn Nelson scored 9 points each for Ainsworth, which slips to 7-2.
Boys championship game
Norfolk Catholic 3 18 18 22 -- 61
Battle Creek 12 15 14 13 -- 54
Norfolk Catholic (7-2): Brennen Kelley 0-3 0-0 0, Preston Burbach 4-13 0-0 9, Ben Hammond 3-12 0-0 7, Christian Mickelson 10-23 2-3 27, Nolan Fennessy 2-2 1-2 5, Jackson Clausen 0-2 0-0 0, Kade Pieper 5-8 1-2 11, Mason Timmerman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 25-66 4-7 61.
Battle Creek (4-5): Payton Frederick 2-5 0-0 5, Landon Olson 1-2 0-1 2, Reece Bode 6-10 1-2 13, Baron Buckendahl 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter Oestreich 1-4 2-2 4, Mason Mink 4-10 1-2 9, Jace Meinke 3-6 1-2 7, Tanner Oestreich 7-11 0-0 14. Totals: 24-51 5-9 54.
Girls championship game
Norfolk Catholic 9 8 10 18 -- 45
Ainsworth 6 5 9 12 -- 32
Norfolk Catholic (4-5): Carly Marshall 1-5 7-10 9, Anna Neuhalfen 1-7 1-2 3, Avery Yosten 2-5 3-5 7, Mary Fennessy 2-6 1-4 5, Channatee Robles 1-2 1-2 4, Elly Piper 3-8 1-2 7, Jozy Piper 3-6 4-4 10. Totals: 13-38 18-29 45.
Ainsworth (7-2): Summer Richardson 0-0 1-3 1, Cameryn Goochey 0-0 0-2 0, Bria Delimont 3-10 0-1 7, Madelyn Goochey 0-6 0-0 0, Kendyl Delimont 3-10 2-2 9, Elizabeth Wilkins 2-4 0-0 6, Aubree Rice 0-1 0-2 0, Kaitlyn Nelson 3-14 3-7 9. Totals: 11-45 6-17 32.