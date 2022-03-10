Norfolk Catholic boys basketball

MEMBERS OF the Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team hold up their trophy after beating the Amherst Broncos 57-39 at Lincoln High School to claim third place in Class C2.

 James Murphy/Norfolk Daily News

Editor's Note

A more in-depth story will follow. 

LINCOLN — The Norfolk Catholic Knights ended their season on a high note on Thursday morning, beating the Amherst Broncos 57-39 at Lincoln High School to claim third place in Class C2.

After the Knights led 5-2 to start the game, Amherst used a 12-0 run — capped off by 3-pointers from Austin Adelung and Scout Simmons — to take the lead.

Late in the second quarter, the red and white responded with four 3-pointers — three from Ben Hammond and one from Brennen Kelley — to get the offense going. The defense held the Broncos to just two field goals and the Knights entered halftime up 24-19.

Amherst opened up the third on an 8-4 run, but Preston Burbach, Karter Kerkman and Hammond put Norfolk Catholic up by 15 heading into the final eight minutes.

The Knights began the fourth on an 8-0 run, enough to keep them ahead through the end of the game.

This is Norfolk Catholic’s best finish to a season since 2011, when they won the Class C1 state championship. Before this year, the Knights hadn’t made it to the state tournament since 2012.

Class C2 boys third-place game

Amherst 14 5 7 13 — 39

NC 8 16 17 16 — 57

AMHERST (23-6): Austin Adelung 6, Nolan Eloe 6, Reilly Fisher 3, Keagan Killin 2, Joshua Klingelhoefer 4, Ethan Eloe 2, Scout Simmons 7, Kyler Jones 3, Tayje Hadwiger 6.

NORFOLK CATHOLIC (23-5): Brennen Kelley 10, Preston Burbach 9, Ben Hammond 20, Karter Kerkman 3, Kade Pieper 11, Nolan Fennessy 4.

