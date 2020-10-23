KEARNEY - Officials at Norfolk Catholic will need to find space in an already crowded trophy case for one more. The Knights earned the Class D boys state runner-up prize on Friday at the state cross country championships at the Kearney Country Club.
"I'm so happy at how things turned out today," Norfolk Catholic coach Jon Krings said, " especially in this very frigid weather." Runners were greeted with 10-to-15 mile-an-hour winds and temperatures in the high 30s.
Individually, Northeast and North Central Nebraska athletes earned eight of the 15 state medals, led by Ty Schlueter of Ainsworth, who finished second, and Stanton teammates Abraham Larson and Kolter Van Pelt who were thrid and fourth.
In the team race, The Knights finished with 19 points, behind only state champion David City Aquinas, with 14. Of the other area schools and coops that competed as teams, Ainsworth finished sixth, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur was 10th, Atkinson West Holt, 12th, Crofton, 14th and Osmond 15th.
The NSAA changed the scoring system for class D in 2020. The official scores are now determined by considering only the top three finishers for each team rather than the top four. It provides for teams with fewer runners to have a better shot - and in some cases a shot at all.
But, some coaches have criticized the action saying it penalizing teams with depth. So, the question needed to be asked, had four runners been scored rather than three, woud Norfolk Catholic have won the championship?
The answer is no. Taking into account only the runners on the 18 competing teams, the top three Aquinas runners finished first, third and 10th, for 14 points while Norfolk Catholic's top three finished fourth, sixth and ninth for 19.
But Aquinas' fourth runner finished 17th and Norfolk Catholic's, 18th. So, using the scoring system in place last year, the Monarchs still would have defeated the Knights 31 to 37.
Junior Ben Hammond led the Knights' charge. the juior covered the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 21 seconds, good for seventh overall. "That was the best I felt all season," Hammond said. I got out really fast and just kept that going."
Two other Knights earned medals as Dalton Brunsing finsihed ninth and Dominic Liess, 15th. Travis Kalous and Wyatt Ash rounded out the Norfolk Catholic finishers in 32nd and 37th places in the field of 133 runners.
"I love this team," Hammond said. "We all work hard together, for each other. We're always pushing each other and I'm just so proud we made it here."
Krings said his runners executed the game plan well. "Just get out hard, secure a spot, keep it as well as you can," he said.
"They did a really good job of getting out hard, especially that first half-mile, a little quicker than they're used to but that's what they needed to do today and they accomplished that."
Norfolk Catholic's top three finishers, Hammond, Brunsing and Liess, will all be returning next year. "And, we have a lot of underclassmen nipping at their heels, so I think it will be good," Krings said.
Individually, Ainsworth's Schluetter gave defending state champ Payton Davis all he could handle, but came up seven seconds short, finishing behind the now two-time champ in a time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds.
Schluetter looked to overtake Davis in the final 800 meters. "With about a half-mile left, my coach was yelling at me that he was dying, he was dying, and I was looking up and he looked like he was really struggling.
"I just knew I had to get going, but it was a little bit late. He had a good kick coming down the final stretch. I couldnt catch him."
Davis admitted to Schluetter after the race that he was struggling near the finish. "If it would have been another half-mile, you would have got me," he told Schluetter.
Stanton did not participate as a team, but the school's two individual qualifiers made all of Mustang nation proud. Abraham Larson finished thrid in 17:10 while Kolter Van Pelt crossed the line in fourth place with a time 17:11 for third and fourth places.
"The last two races, I took off too early, so I just tried to follow (Kolter) because he's a smart racer," Larson said. "And, it just worked out in the end."
A shivering out-of-breath Van Pelt said it was very cold. "I just had pain in my arms and legs but it felt good. Abe and I have both improved a lot."
Two other area runners just missed making the medal platform as Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley finished 17th and Caleb Schlichting of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur was 21st.