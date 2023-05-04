Coaches and their teams used the Norfolk Catholic Invite as a final preparation for next week’s district track and field meets.
Whether it was a final tuneup, returning an injured athlete to competition, finalizing a relay group, most coaches departed the Norfolk Catholic facility feeling their athletes were prepared to compete at a high level when state qualifying is on the line.
The Knights ran away with the championship in the boys division, while the Crofton girls edged Norfolk Catholic 119-118 for the girls title.
“Overall, that’s as many points as our girls have scored all year,” Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said. “They performed pretty well as a group.”
Pacing the boys’ scoring in the field events were two wins–one was Kade Pieper’s second-straight Class C record-breaking performance, where the senior broke his own seven-day-old shot put record with a toss of 63-4.75 on his final attempt, and the second was Cameron Borgmann’s win (42-2) in the triple jump.
“Cade set the state record again. He’s been really consistent,” Kassmeier said. “That’s what you want to see this time of year, that you’re consistent. I think we’re at four or five meets that he’s been over 60 feet.”
But Clayton Carney and John Clausen contributed second- and third-place points in the pole vault as well.
On the track the Knights had numerous noteworthy performances, allowing Norfolk Catholic to build on its 91-71 lead over Pierce following the field events–especially those by multi-talented Kanyon Talton, who won the 400 (51.3), 300 hurdles (40.8), and ran the first leg of the meet record-setting 4x100 relay (43.5).
“In our 4x100 record-setting time, that’s the first time Kanyon has run the first leg of it,” Kassmeier said. “Kanyon has done that sort of thing all year. He’s run the hurdles, the 400, our 4x400, he’s high jumped, could run the mile if he had to–he’s one of those kids who could be a decathlete–but I think we’ve got him in the races he needs to be in now.”
Norfolk Catholic’s advantage grew to 152, outdistancing the runner-up Pierce boys’ total of 108.
Likewise, Crofton’s girls led the Knights 60-53 after the nine field events, aided by Addyson Ostermeyer (8-9), Jacee Anthony (8-9), and Blair Jordan (8-3) finishing 1-2-4 in the pole vault , as well as a win in the triple jump by Caitlin Guenther (34-7).
“We were trying to prep for next week. If we won–great–but if we didn’t, that was fine, too,” Warriors coach Mickey Doerr said. “We had a few people that hadn’t been able to compete, so we wanted to get them a race today–just trying to get as many kids in as many things today as possible, because next week we’ll be entering to win. Overall, I’m very pleased with our day.”
The Warriors’ district will be at Hartington, which Doerr said “is always really good competition.”
The Knights took over the lead on the track as Jamaya Koehlmoos won the 200 (26.5), while Eva Hartzell and Saylor Fischer went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles (15.8), and the 4x100 relay grabbed a win.
“Our hurdlers were solid, getting more confidence all the time, which is awesome,” Kassmeier said. “We’ve got people, like the 4x100 relay, where we need them. We also cut seven seconds off our 4x400 time.”
But the Warriors came from behind in the team race, passing the Knights on the final event, the 4x400 relay, using a third-place finish and the eight points earned to ease past Norfolk Catholic which finished second place in the race.
Other Crofton wins included a big day by distance-ace Jordyn Arens, who finish first in the 1600 (5:46.4) and 3200 (12:08.8), while also anchoring the Warriors’ winning 4x800 relay.
“Jordyn did what she always does, which is run well. We knew today would be a little tough on her, because last week she had three meets on back-to-back-to-back days,” Doerr said. “Caitlin Guenther had a really good day triple-jumping. She’ll be ready to go next week.”
Additional key points came from Crofton’s depth in distance events–Sophia Wortmann’s second-place finish in the 1600 along with Jordyn Arens and Rylie Arens taking second and third in the 800.
“Our points typically come from all over,” Doerr said. “We have some girls–Jordyn, Caitlin, Riley, and Ellie (Tramp) who score at the top of their events–but we have people who pick up points in other places. Blair Jordan and Jacee Anthony have been coming along really strong the last couple meets or so.”
“We’ve also put the puzzle pieces together in the relays,” he said. “We’ve figured out who meshes well with who, what position to put them in.”
Individually, Wakefield’s Makenna Decker had a successful day, winning the shot put (37-7.5) and discus (122-0), while the Trojans’ Jordan Metzler earned a meet record-win in the 800 (2:18.3) and also won the 300 hurdles (47.1).
Boys division:
Norfolk Catholic 152, Pierce 108, Wakefield 62, Stanton 62, O’Neill 55, Wisner-Pilger 37, Hartington-Newcastle 24, Crofton 17, Crofton JV 7.
High jump: 1. Hunter Palmer, W-P, 6-1; 2. Aiden Kosch, NC, 5-8. Pole Vault: 1. Lane Heimes, H-N, 13-3; Clayton Carney, NC, 13-3. Long jump: 1. Gavin Sullivan, PIE, 21-1; Tyler Diediker, ON, 20-3. Triple jump: 1. Cameron Borgmann, NC, 42-2; 2. Jace Foxhoven, CR, 39-1. Shot put: 1. Kade Pieper, NCHS 64-4.75; 2. Barrett Wilke, ST, 55-5.5. Discus: 1. Dawson Raabe, PIE, 163-0.5; 2. Kade Pieper, NC, 155-3.
100: 1. Mitchell Hupp, ST, 10.8; 2. Carter Janssen, NC, 10.9. 200: 1. Mitchell Hupp, ST, 22.1; 2. Carter Janssen, NC, 22.5. 400: 1. Kanyon Taltan, NC, 51.3; 2. Cade Johnson, WA, 52.5. 800: 1. Cade Johnson, WA, 2:02.9; 2. Jaron Blum, ST, 2:13.6. 1600: 1. Trevor Alder, ON, 5:06.7; 2. Alec Foecking, NC, 5:07.0. 3200: 1. Ryan Anderson, WA, 10:43.0; 2. Alec Foecking, NC, 10:57.1.
110 hurdles: 1. Pryor Mathews. ON, 15.3; 2. Oliver Schluns ON, 15.9. 300 hurdles: 1. Kanyon Talton, NC, 40.8; 2. Drew Morrow, ON, 42.6. 4x100 relay: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Kanyon Talton, Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman, Mason Weidner), 43.5; 2. Pierce, 43.9. 4x400 relay: 1. Wakefield (Cade Johnson, Jacob Borg, Ryan Anderson, Cael Johnson), 3:38.1; 2. Wisner-Pilger, 3:40.8. 4x800 relay: 1. Pierce (Jayden Coulter, Champion White, Blake Bolling, Brenden Bolling), 8:44.8; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 9:23.4.
Girls Division
Crofton 119, Norfolk Catholic 118, Pierce 77, Wakefield 58, Stanton 58, Wisner-Pilger 40, O’Neill 39, Hartington-Newcastle 18.
High jump: 1. Channatee Robles, NC, 5-2; 2. Claudia Riggert, PIE, 5-0. Pole vault: 1. Addyson Ostermeyer, CR, 8-9; 2. Jacee Anthony, CR, 8-9. Long jump: 1. Aubrey Barnes, NC, 16-1.50; 2. Olivia Hupp, ST, 15-9.25. Triple Jump: 1. Caitlin Guenther, CR, 34-7; 2. Haley Kneifl, W-P, 34-3.25. Shot put: 1. Makenna Decker, WA, 37-7.50; 2. Wreece Liewer, ON, 36-7.50. Discus: 1. Makenna Decker, WA, 122-0; 2. Kylie Dvorak, PIE, 113-1.
100: 1. Presley Heiss, ON, 12.3; 2. Jordan Metzler, WA, 12.4. 200: 1. Jamaya Koehlmoos, NC, 26.5; 2. Olivia Hupp, ST, 26.9. 400: 1. Bethany Kaup, PIE, 1:03.2; 2. Kenzie Janssen, NC, 1:03.4. 800: 1. Jordan Metzler, WA, 2:18.3; 2. Jordyn Arens, CR, 2:24.1. 1600: 1. Jordyn Arens, CR, 5:46.4; 2. Sophia Wortmann, CR, 6:06.1. 3200: 1. Arens, CR, 12:08.8; 2. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 14:08.6. 100 Hurdles: 1. Eva Hartzell, NC, 15.8; 2. Saylor Fischer, NC, 15.8. 300 Hurdles: 1. Jordan Metzler, WA, 47.1; 2. Eva Hartzell, NC, 49.4. 4x100 Relay: 1. Norfolk Catholic (Eva Hartzell, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer, Aubrey Barnes), 50.6; 2. Crofton, 51.6. 4x400 Relay: 1. Pierce (Hadleigh Collison, Claudia Rigger, Abbie Cone, Morgan Moeller), 4:18.5; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 4:25.3. 4x800 Relay: 1. Crofton (Kaylee Mauch, Sophia Wortmann, Rylie Arens, Jordyn Arens), 10:16.8; 2. Pierce, 10:19.8.