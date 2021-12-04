Norfolk Catholic’s bowling program has been around for more than a decade and has produced both a state championship and state runner-up team.
In years past, coach Rick Graae would have in the neighborhood of 30 boys and 30 girls trying to earn varsity spots.
But this year, just five athletes — four boys and a girl — make up the Knight roster.
“We’re small, but we’re mighty. I think we’re going to do all right,” Graae said. “The kids are having a good time, and that’s kind of what it’s all about.”
And, for the first time ever, the Nebraska School Activities Association is sanctioning high school bowling, and Graae said that adds a new twist.
“The main difference is we don’t have A, B, C and D. We are all put together in one group,” Graae said.
“Having a small school, it’s a little harder to compete but, other than that, it’s still bowling.”
Another difference is that the top individuals who aren’t part of a qualifying team will still have the opportunity to compete at the state meet.
“I told the kids, ‘Even if the team doesn’t make it, one of you guys can get hot and get down to state,’ ” Graae said.
Team bowling requires five players, each bowling two frames per game. Therefore, Norfolk Catholic will not field a girls team, and the lone girl on the squad, Italian foreign-exchange student, Letizia Fumagalli, will play on the boys team.
“I really would like to have both a boys and a girls team,” Graae said. “But I look forward to this team because they are such a fun group of kids. I just think it’s going to be one of those years where we’re not going to look at the end score, we’re going to look at how much fun we can have.”