Norfolk Catholic battles past Cedar Catholic to win 14-0

Though the offense wasn’t clicking the way it usually was, the Norfolk Catholic Knights made the plays they needed to when they needed to and beat the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans 14-0 on Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Field.
“I did not think we executed some of the things I wanted to do offensively,” Knights coach Jeff Bellar said. “But really we played good defense today and we were sound in special teams play.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Carter Janssen broke the ice to begin the second with a 40-yard keeper that put the Knights seven yards away from the end zone. Karter Kerkman did the honors on the ensuing play to give them a 7-0 lead.
Norfolk Catholic then forced a three and out and got the ball at the Trojans’ 38 following a penalty on the Trojans.
On the next play from scrimmage, Kanyon Talton took a handoff underneath, shed some tacklers and broke free for the end zone, putting the Knights up by two touchdowns.
“It was blocked good defensively,” Talton said of his touchdown run. “I snuck through a little bit, had a good move and then took it to the house.”
Talton ended up with a bulk of the carries with Kerkman limited by an injury. He rolled his ankle in the second quarter, but came back in the third quarter and finished out the game. The senior fullback had 10 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown.
It looked like the Knights were going to go up by three possessions after a run by Janssen went for 30 yards, but he fumbled as he went down and Cedar Catholic took over at their own 20.
The Trojans were unable to convert and Norfolk Catholic got a drive going before being stifled at the 29. A field goal by Max Hammond was blocked. The Trojans were unable to answer and the score remained 14-0 at halftime.
Cedar Catholic forced a three and out to open the game, then got all the way down to the Knights’ 27-yard line. However, Mason Timmerman picked off a pass at the three yard line to keep the Trojans off the scoreboard.
From there the offenses struggled to get much going. With 5:48 left in the fourth, the Knights got down to the Cedar Catholic 19, but turned it over on downs before the Trojans did the same.
Following a three and out, Cedar Catholic got the ball back with 2:32 to go and one last chance to stay in the game. Following passes of 18 and 32 yards that got them down to the Norfolk Catholic 42, Brandon Kollars stepped in front of an underthrown pass to seal the win.
The interception was one of three picked up by Norfolk Catholic’s defense in what was the team’s first shutout of the season.
The Knights ran a lot of their base defense and wanted to make sure they accounted for quarterback Andrew Jones’ proficiency in both the pass and run game.
“We wanted to stop the run and put them in throwing situations,” Bellar said. “We knew they had some good receivers, but overall, I think we did what we needed to do to get the win.”
For Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau, the Trojans need to do a better job of answering the bell on offense.
“We’ve just got to come up with a way to score in these tight games,” Cattau said. “We had some opportunities down the field that we maybe weren’t able to connect on, but we’ve just got to be more consistent offensively.”
Both teams await their matchup in the Nebraska Class C2 state football playoffs. First round games get underway Friday, Oct. 29.
HCC 0 0 0 0 — 0
NC 0 14 0 0 — 14
Scoring summary
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 7 run (Max Hammond kick) 11:29.
NC: Kanyon Talton 38 run (Hammond kick) 9:36.