BATTLE CREEK - Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic had been waiting nearly a month for the chance to avenge a Sept. 10 defeat at the hands of arch-rival Battle Creek and when that opportunity came on Thursday, the Knights took full advantage with a 27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15 victory over the host Bravettes.
"It felt really good," Knight outside hitter Channatee Robles said. "Our passing was a lot better than last time we played them."
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said she thought her team played a complete game. "I thought we did a great job of passing and we did a good job of utilizing all of our hitters, which froze their middles a little bit, which is what we were wanting to do."
Norfolk Catholic erased a five-point Battle Creek lead in the first set. Knight freshman middle Avery Yosten's kill gave the visitors a set point at 24-23.
But Battle Creek's Reagan Brummels said "Not so fast," and tied it with a kill. That was followed by Robles putting the Knights back up by one, 25-24, and a BriAnna Zohner smash for the Bravettes that tied it again.
But Robles followed by putting the Knights up by one with a kill and Mary Fennessy ended the set by making Battle Creek pay for an over-dig.
It gave Norfolk Catholic a big boost with a 27-25 first-set win.
Norfolk Catholic had the early advantage in the second set. The Knights led 16-14 before Battle Creek turned up the heat with a 9-0 run en route to a 25-19 win to tie it up at a set apiece.
Zohner, played especially well in the second set recording three back-row kills.
"Zohner's a great player for them," Bellar said. "She's got a lot of different swings and a she can hit a lot of different spots on the court."
Even with the match tied, Bellar was pleased with the play of her freshman middle, Avery Yosten. "She was killing it the first couple of sets and they would pull with her and they wouldn't really go with Channatee (Robles)," Bellar said.
That paved the way for Robles to record 19 kills in the third and fourth sets alone.
"We kind of kept mixing it up between the two of them and they didn't really have an answer," Bellar said. "It was nice to see them both get great swings throughout the whole game."
Norfolk Catholic setter Carly Marshall was the one responsible for keeping the Bravettes off balance. "She adjusted throughout the game," Bellar said. "I kind of got on her after that second set to look at her blockers in front of her and I thought she did that and it went well in the third and fourth sets."
Battle Creek assistant coach Crystal Sherman said Norfolk Catholic used its size to force a mismatch. "With our server, Kaitlyn (Pochop), being a little bit shorter in the front row, (coach Bellar) lined them up so Channatee was across from Kate and she could go line and go right over that block, so that's good coaching on Michaela's part."
The result showed on the court as Norfolk Catholic was able to effectively run its offense while Battle Creek spent much of the final two sets struggling to get in-system.
"We've been trying to limit our free balls and how many we give throughout a game," Bellar said. "So that's been a big emphasis on limiting those and limiting our errors and then taking advantage when we get them."
Battle Creek never led in either of the final two sets as the Knights slammed the door on the match with wins of 25-19 and 25-15.
The Bravettes went into the contest shorthanded as head coach Cody Wintz was away due to a family matter. Then, sophomore starter Mya Zohner - BriAnna's sister - went down in warmups with an ankle injury.
"But, I thought our girls really reacted well," Sherman said. ""We really focused." That first set (a 27-25 loss) was great. Norfolk Catholic is a great team and I love it when we get to compete so well with each other."
The Bravettes are 18-5 and visit O'Neill on Tuesday.
Norfolk Catholic improved to 14-4 and will play in the Wisner-Pilger October Classic on Saturday.
"It's going to be tough, a lot of good teams in it," Bellar said. "Wynot's a good team and then O'Neill is going to be a good battle for them. We play Douglas County West first, but then on the other side of the bracket is Wisner-Pilger, St. Paul and Clarkson/Leigh, who are all good, too. It will be a fun tournament for us to compete in this weekend."