For the first time since the span of 2010-12 when Norfolk Catholic won three state championships in a row, the Knights could start a streak of state championships after a 13-0 season.
The Knights also are aiming for their third straight trip to the Class C2 championship game. It would be their first time doing that also since 2010-12.
“It’s always a good feeling when you can run the table and win every game,” coach Jeff Bellar said. “The year before we played in the state championship and got beat.”
There are six returning starters on offense and five returning starters on defense. Bellar said having those 11 set starters from last year helps a lot.
But Bellar also said for the past 20 to 25 years, his coaching staff has played more people than the set starters on the depth chart, so some of the other players on the roster are considered co-starters.
“They weren’t maybe the first guy in, but they will play. We feel like we have more back than maybe what our sheet says in terms of returning starters,” Bellar said. “Again, we will have to learn that as we go, too, and see how they all come into fruition. But I like the first guys we are putting on the field right now.”
On defense, tackle/defensive end Nolan Fennessy is a returning first-team all-state selection and tackle/defensive tackle Ben Sousek is a team leader. They are both seniors on the line who have a big impact on the team.
The Knights have their mind set on the big goal of becoming back-to back state champions. The seniors are doing their part in providing the leadership, including two in particular — quarterback Carter Janssen and Sousek.
“I feel like we are working hard in practice and making sure everyone gives a lot of effort,” Sousek said. “No one is slacking off. We are putting everything on the field.”
A handful of Knights graduated, including the top running back and top wide receivers, but the Knights will have Janssen back to guide the offense.
“There will be a lot more pressure on me to perform on offense, but I think I am able to do what I need to do to run our offense,” Janssen said. “We still have a lot of returning players. That will do a lot for us on offense.
“It starts with the (offensive) line, too. I think we have a great line this year. I think we can still get that on offense without those players. We have got plenty of people that will fill their shoes.”
There are multiple players on offense that Bellar and Janssen said are ready to step up and be productive.
Brandon Kollars is who Bellar said will probably be the starting running back.
“(Kollars) is probably the strongest guy on our team,” Janssen said. “He’s one of the fastest guys on our team, so he is definitely up for the challenge. I think he will do really good this season.
“In my class, he has been one of my friends for a long time. I am glad to see him getting to step into that role in starting spot and to just see what he can do.”
Sophomore Nathan Timmerman is another option for Janssen to hand the ball off to. Despite being young, Timmerman is a really good athlete, according to Janssen.
“I think from what he is showing at practice, he is going to be able to step into that role well this year,” Janssen said. “And just gives our guys a break at running back and fullback this year.”
There are multiple options that can emerge as targets for Janssen to throw the ball to, but there is a returning starter in Sam Speidel. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior is the No. 1 tight end.
“He is able to be a big target for us,” Janssen said. “He has proved so far in camp that he can catch well, so I am excited to pass to him.”
Juniors Max Hammond and Hayden Kelley are two key wingbacks, and senior Clayton Carney and junior Aiden Corr are two wide receivers who have the potential to make an impact.
“Aiden is a really great athlete,” Janssen said. “He is fast and tall. He can jump really well on fade routes and stuff like that. Clayton is a really good route runner as well. They both have great hands. We can utilize them both this year.”
All these potential playmakers returning has Janssen thinking the offense can be as good as it was last year.
“We have an opportunity to attack in some different ways and spread the field out, diversify our playbook a little bit, just have multiple targets to attack with,” Janssen said.
Janssen said he knows there will be adjustments to make for the offense that will take time to get used to, but he thinks the offense can “fire on all cylinders.”
With good experience returning, Sousek said it is going to be really important for the offensive line to block well since there will be new starters at the running back and wide receiver position.
“We have an extremely strong running back who can make plays happen,” Sousek said. “I feel like our line is big enough to make it happen for them. We can make some pretty big holes for them.”
With how the defense lost key players from last season, there are spots to fill at linebacker and on the defensive line, including defensive lineman Kade Pieper, who is now an offensive lineman at University of Iowa.
“We can definitely make up for it,” Sousek said. “We got a big (defensive) guard coming in, that would be great for us and some (new) linebackers, some more corners. I think we will be able to play well on defense.”
The Knights know of the opportunity that is possible for them. Another championship also would be Bellar’s 11th state title.
“I’d really like to graduate with a second medal, that would be amazing,” Sousek said. “I feel like it would be great for our team, great for our coach. Get him more rings than he can fit on his fingers; that would be amazing for him. I think in all, ... the best thing to do to ourselves is to go out back-to-back.”
As the Knights open up the season with two of the first three games against top three ranked opponents, it is a difficult schedule, more difficult than the schedule last year, Janssen said. They open their season at home on Friday against Oakland-Craig.
“I think just being able to go back and (to) do it again this year would really prove something,” Janssen said.
Also, the experience of the state championship game the past two years is really big, Janssen said.
“The best practice you can get is game experience,” Janssen said. “A lot of our players have a lot of experience. I think that will show on the field this year.”
Janssen said it was a “great feeling” to lift up the state championship trophy last year.
“That is the driving force behind a lot of what we do is being able to get back and feeling what we felt again,” Janssen said. “Everyone is going to feel pressure a little bit.
“Coach has always been good on saying we don’t have to win as long as we play as hard as we can. And knowing that if I go out and play as hard as I can (and) that is all I need to do is reassuring.”