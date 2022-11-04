LINCOLN — Norfolk Catholic stands one win away from earning its first volleyball championship banner.
The top-seeded Knights used a huge rally in the fourth set to finish off a 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 Class D1 state semifinal victory over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The match seemed bound for a fifth set when the fourth-seeded Eagles grabbed a 17-6 lead in the fourth.
But the Knights had other ideas. Addison Corr led the charge, registering eight of her 16 kills in the final set. That rally helped Norfolk Catholic secure a spot in its second state championship match, which is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center, in search of its first title.
Norfolk Catholic (30-4) was penalized a point at the start of the match for illegal rotation but reeled off four straight points to go up 7-6.
BDS took the lead for good with consecutive kills after the set was tied at 15. Kinzley Bohling finished it off with a kill to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
The Knights took control of the second set after it was tied at 5. Kenzie Janssen had three kills during a 10-1 run to put Norfolk Catholic up 17-7.
BDS battled back with a pair of JessaLynn Hudson kills to score four in a row and get within 21-15.
The Knights used four points in a row of their own to even things up 1-1 with a block by Corr and two kills by Channatee Robles helping to finish off the set.
Norfolk Catholic used an early 6-0 spurt to take the lead in the third set before BDS used kills by Hudson and Malory Dickson to close within 16-15.
But the Knights got the cushion up to 21-15 with the aid of two aces by Robles — who had four in the set — along with kills by Ali Brungardt and Saylor Fischer.
Corr had a kill and block for back-to-back points to close out the set and a 2-1 advantage for Norfolk Catholic.
With their championship hopes on the line, the Eagles (27-6) got out to a quick start in the fourth set and went up 7-2 on a Dickson kill.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar called her second and final timeout of the set after a hitting error gave BDS a 13-6 lead. But that didn’t stop the Eagles from adding four more points to a 7-0 run.
The Knights jolted to life to put together a 12-0 run to take an 18-17 lead. Corr had three kills while Brungardt had a kill and an ace during that stretch.
The lead grew to 24-19. BDS fought off match point three times before Robles’ 18th kill of the match set off a joyous celebration by the Knights, who received 26 set assists by Fischer and 20 from Sidonia Wattier.
BDS (27-5) 25 15 20 22
Norfolk Catholic (29-4) 20 25 25 25
BDS (kills-aces-blocks): Hannah Miller 0-0-0, Cloey Carlson 4-2-3, Kinsley Bohling 2-0-1, Campbell Bohling 10-0-0, Hayley Sliva 8-2-0, JessaLynn Hudson 16-0-2, Malory Dickson 2-0-1, Ashley Schlegel 0-2-0. Totals 42-6-7.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 6-0-3, Sidonia Wattier 1-1-2, Saylor Fischer 1-0-1, Addison Corr 16-1-1, Allison Brungardt 7-1-0, Channatee Robles 18-5-1, Morgan Miller 0-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-0-0. Totals 51-8-8.
Set assists: BDS 40 (Sliva 26, Miller 10, Hudson 2, K. Bohling 1, C. Bohling 1), NC 46 (Fischer 26, Wattier 20.