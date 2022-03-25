Norfolk High’s baseball team will have to wait a little longer for its first win of the 2022 season.
The Panthers (0-7) were swept in their doubleheader with Lincoln North Star on Thursday, dropping the opener 11-1 and the nightcap 10-4 at Veteran’s Memorial Field.
“The kids fought hard. They play hard. We play hard, it's just, we have some growing pains right now,” coach Brian Disch said. “We ‘re pretty young, we’ve got to learn from some of our mistakes.”
Norfolk found itself down in the second game 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth, but had the bases loaded with two outs and Devon Bader at the plate.
Bader lined one to the third baseman, who threw to first looking to end the inning, but his throw sailed wide, allowing all three base runners to score while Bader went to second as the tying run.
After advancing to third on a single, he later scored on an errant throw from the catcher to second, tying the game at four apiece.
North Star went right to work in the top of the fifth as Caden Steiger led off with a single. After advancing to second on a passed ball, he later scored the go-ahead run on a single by Cameron Teinert.
The Panthers had runners in scoring position in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth, but failed to bring either runner home. In the top of the seventh, the Navigators tacked on five runs to put the contest away.
“When you give free bases out, good teams are going to take advantage of those opportunities,” Disch said. “In high school, you’re going to take advantage of those opportunities.”
North Star drew first blood in the first game scoring its first three runs. Norfolk responded by loading the bases in the bottom of the third with one out, but Gaven Granquist grounded into a double play to end the threat.
The Panthers got another chance in the fourth, this time loading the bases with one out. Easton Sullivan drove in a run on a single to right center field, but Jack Borgmann struck out looking and C.J. Hoffman grounded out.
It would be the only run the maroon and white scored all game The Navigators, meanwhile, put up eight over the next two innings to pull away.This roster is a young one, consisting of just six seniors. As a result, there will be some bumps in the road early on and Coach Disch understands that there’s work to be done.
“The month of March is going to be a tough month,” he said. “You play some pretty good teams and we just need to continue to get better and get ourselves to be a competitive baseball team and get to the end of April.”
Norfolk High hosts Papillion-La Vista on Friday at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park.
GAME 1
North Star 012 053 — 11 6 1
Norfolk 010 000 — 1 9 1
WP: Kade Seip
LP: Sean Barrett
— 2B: (LNS) Caden Steiger; 3B: (LNS) Preston Yates, Cooper Wesslund, Steiger.
GAME 2
North Star 011 210 5 — 10
Norfolk 000 400 0 — 4
WP: Cade Steiger
LP: Hudson Waldow
—2B: (LNS) Preston Yates, Barrett Goff, Kaden McCoy.