Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range with gusts from 50 to 65 mph. Peak gusts as high as 75 mph will be possible in localized areas. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. The strongest winds will overspread southeast Nebraska from the south between 9 am and Noon. Winds will then increase over the rest of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa in the afternoon. A few hours with winds gusting over 50 mph are likely. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown away. Areas of blowing dust could also occur in open areas or near construction zones. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...fire danger will reach into the extreme category over parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in the afternoon or early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&