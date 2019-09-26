As the Norfolk Public Schools district grows, the Norfolk chapter of Blessings in a Backpack continues to expand alongside it, said program coordinator Julie Robinson.
“For the first year ever, we’ll have over 300 kids a week with Little Panthers Preschool,” she said. “Because of their program size, they’ll grow significantly.”
The school opened the doors of a new preschool — the renovated building of what was previously Our Savior Lutheran Church — this academic year, with 215 students enrolled.
Growth also has been seen districtwide, with a 12% increase in student enrollment since 2010. This year there are 4,535 students enrolled, according to a district financial summary provided by Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent.
This means the mission of the Norfolk Blessings in a Backpack, providing a weekly bagful of food to kids from preschool to fourth grade, is even more ambitious this year. This is the program’s seventh year, and it will be serving 310 students.
Each bag contains shelf-stable milk and seven or eight other food items, including ravioli, easy mac, crackers and fruit snacks. “We try to mix up the menu,” Robinson said. School staff members help distribute the bags every Friday during the school year for students to have food throughout every weekend.
“A lot of these kids are eating breakfast and lunch five days a week, not enough to make them comfortable,” Robinson said.
As the program has grown, so has her approach. Instead of purchasing locally and packaging the food herself, she orders food that comes shipped in pallets. “It makes it awesome that we can grow quickly.”
What’s also helped the program is community support, she said. Volunteers and donations have both made the program possible, even as there’s more need and the costs of food and freight rise.
The United Way also provides about 25% of annual operating costs, which will be about $50,000 this year, and it lends credibility to the organization that it otherwise might not have.
“(United Way) provides some credibility for a little organization,” Robinson said. “Other granting organizations and people gift me because the United Way stands behind us.”
She knows Blessings in a Backpack makes a difference when she hears from the teachers who work with students in need.
“The people we hear from the most are the teachers,” she said. “It’s because they know those kids. They know about them and they care, we give something to provide for those kids. It gives them one thing less to worry about.”
Robinson said money given to the United Way has a direct impact on the community of Norfolk, with 99 cents of every dollar directly benefiting the community.
“Sometimes it’s scary to give your money to a big organization ... supporting United Way is truly giving back to support,” she said. “The dollars that are given away go to a kid.”