Norfolk blasts Discoverers in season opener

COLUMBUS – With a 28-21 win over Fremont already under its belt, Columbus figured to have the advantage of game experience and an extra week of improvement as the Discoverers hosted Norfolk High Friday night. Instead, it was the Panthers squad that looked poised and prepared, controlling the action on both sides of the ball while rolling to a 38-7 win.
“The bad thing can be for the young guys, the guys who haven’t played ever or started ever–their young guys had already gotten the jitters out,” Norfolk coach Chris Koozer said. “We had four linemen that had never started a football game, for example, so it was nice to see those guys answer and be able to find confidence throughout the game and hang together as a group. I was really proud of that from a line standpoint.”
The Panthers’ offensive line did its part all game long, handling pass protection–especially in the first half–while Norfolk’s senior quarterback Kaden Ternus was completing 18 of 25 passes to six different receivers that totaled 238 yards and included touchdown passes of 24 yards to Jake Licking and one yard to Tanner Eisenhauer.
“Kaden is so athletic that he’s most comfortable when we roll him out to throw; I want him to move the pocket and change the launch points,” Koozer said. “This is the Kaden Ternus I saw the last two games last year. He carried that into the summer, so I knew what he could do. This wasn’t a surprise at all.”
Licking and Eisenhauer each finished the night with six catches, for 60 and 51 yards, respectively, but Coleson Barritt contributed two catches–of 36 and 38 yards–while Rowdy Bauer grabbed four that covered 42 yards.
“Our skill guys answered, too, like Coleson Barritt who had two big catches for us,” Koozer said. “Jake Licking had some nice catches, Tanner Eisenhauer–we’ve seen him do that in practice, he’s been coming on.”
But those same linemen also controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half when Koozer wanted to put the game away and turned to the running game to do just that.
Ternus threw just three passes, completing one, as Norfolk–after accumulating just 24 yards on 11 rushes in the first half–pounded the Columbus defense for 175 rushing yards on 20 attempts in the second.
“I knew that our run game needed to take over as a change-up, and that’s something we talked about at halftime,” Koozer said. “I figured they’d probably back their linebackers off to defend the pass and that would give us the runs we wanted, and our kids answered.”
Payson Owen gained 31 yards and Bauer added 34, with fullback Hudson Waldow accounting for 66–with 55 of Waldown’s total coming on an explosive run up the middle to finish the Panthers’ first possession of the fourth quarter and expand Norfolk’s lead to 31-7.
That touchdown allowed Koozer to finish out the game’s final few minutes with backups providing the final score of 38-7 on Mason Merkel’s seven-yard run.
“Our running backs are kind of a two-headed attack; Rowdy is the speed guy, and Payson is more of the banger. Rowdy can outrun you on the edge, while Payson can really cut back well with great vision,” Koozer said. “So we can go either way there, and then add our fullback, Hudson–I’ve got confidence in all of them. But there’s no back that does it without linemen doing it, so I’m really proud of those linemen for opening holes.”
The Panthers’ offensive effectiveness, and the defensive effort that limited Columbus to just 114 rushing yards and 36 passing yards, nearly overshadowed Koozer’s decision to bypass a “sure thing” field goal attempt with nine seconds remaining in the first half and the ball on the one-yard line–instead going for the touchdown with Norfolk leading 14-7.
After the Panthers traveled 75 yards in less than three minutes, aided by Barritt’s 38-yard reception, back-to-back catches on the sideline by Eisenhauer, and a nine-yard swing pass to Waldow, a quick pass to Bauer on fourth-and-one from the 12-yard line gave Norfolk a first-and-goal opportunity at the Columbus one with :09 on the clock.
Instead of turning to Licking–who handles kick-offs, PATs, and punts for the Panthers–Koozer ordered up a pass with Ternus finding Eisenhauer in the left corner of the end zone.
The junior out-jumped the Discoverer defender for the touchdown reception, increasing Norfolk’s lead to 21-7 and providing the Panthers with additional momentum for the second half.
“We do have a good kicker (Licking), but I knew our kids needed points and I felt better about the offensive call than I did possibly the snap being messed up,” Koozer said. “Our kids never lack confidence, so I called the play thinking that’s going to be our best percentage. I felt like adding a touchdown to our lead was going to make (Columbus) feel down and us feel pretty good going in at halftime.”
The Panthers (1-0) will host Bellevue East on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Norfolk (1-0) 7 14 3 14 – 38
Columbus (1-1) 0 7 0 0 – 7
Scoring summary
First quarter
N: Payson Owen 2 run (Jake Licking kick), 5:59.
Second quarter
N: Licking 24 pass from Kaden Ternus (Licking kick), 7:58.
C: Liam Blaser 2 run (Connor Kallweit), 3:07.
N: Tanner Eisenhauer 1 pass from Ternus (Licking kick), :00.
Third quarter
N: Licking 26 field goal, 1:50.
Fourth quarter
N: Hudson Waldow 55 run (Licking kick), 9:52.
N: Mason Merkel 7 run (Licking kick), 1:39.