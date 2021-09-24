Norfolk blanks Omaha Benson, 24-0

OMAHA — The Norfolk High football team traveled to Omaha, entering the game against the Omaha Benson Bunnies on a three-game losing streak in search of its first victory in September, which is what they found in the 24-0 win on Friday.
The past couple of weeks, the Panthers haven’t been able to overcome the speed, strength and size that the opponents have presented.
But this wasn’t the case on Friday, as they were able to turn things around.
“These kids care about each other—the effort at practice hasn’t stopped even though the scoreboards on Friday nights haven’t worked in our favor,” Norfolk coach Chris Koozer said. “I’m proud of our kids, that they hung together, and you couldn’t tell if we had won or lost the previous week, which translated into a win tonight.”
The opening drive of the game couldn’t have gone any worse for the Panthers.
Norfolk’s Kaden Ternus fumbled the ball putting Benson deep into Norfolk territory.
A few plays later, the Bunnies got the ball down to the Norfolk 10-yard line and wasn’t able to punch it in, in four downs, turning the ball over back to Norfolk.
“If we could have scored maybe it would have been a different game,” Omaha Benson coach Terrence Mackey said. “You’ve got to capitalize on that.”
Norfolk drove the ball down the field, running the clock out in the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Norfolk’s running back Rowdy Bauer, ran a wheel route and found himself wide open in the corner of the endzone, as Ternus put the ball right on his chest for the first score of the game.
“I think it was a breakdown in coverage, but it was also a good throw by my quarterback,” Rowdy Bauer said.
From then on it was all Norfolk’s defense.
Benson couldn’t get into any sort of rhythm on offense as receivers couldn’t catch the ball while the offensive line didn’t give its quarterback, Brandon Jarmon, anytime in the pocket.
“Our defense had to step up right from the get-go and we were moving the line of scrimmage consistently,” Koozer said.
Benson only had 115 yards of total offense as they turned the ball over three times and only had two first downs.
Norfolk was able to close out the game in the fourth quarter when Bauer found the endzone again this time on a 25-yard scamper on an option play. Norfolk’s Mason Merkel was also able to punch the ball in from two yards out, making the score 24-0 following the extra point.
Benson had one more chance to score with one minute left, but the Panthers defense was able to complete the shutout on an interception from Cale Wacker.
The Panthers were able to get 97 yards and one touchdown in the air from Ternus while Benson didn’t have an answer for Norfolk’s running game.
Bauer finished the game carrying the ball 21 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, Hudson Waldow ran the ball 11 times for 47 yards and Ternus also tucked it and ran the ball six times for 44 yards.
Norfolk will get back to work as they will get ready to host Omaha Bryan next Friday, followed by one of the best teams in the state the next week, at Omaha Westside.
“You can’t overlook anybody,” Koozer said. “You’ve just got to give it your best shot every Friday night and enjoy the experience.”
Norfolk (2-3) 0 7 3 14 – 24
Benson (3-2) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring summary
SECOND QUARTER
NOR: Rowdy Bauer 29 pass from Kaden Ternus, Sam Zazuela PAT good, 11:52
Third QUARTER
NOR: Zazuela 15 field goal good, 1:59
FOURTH QUARTER
NOR: Bauer 25 run, Zazuela PAT good, 9:50
NOR: Mason Merkel 2 run, Zazuela PAT good, 3:16