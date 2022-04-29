The Norfolk High baseball team picked up its fourth win of the season Friday afternoon.
A 5-1 win over Thurston-Cuming County (1-13) was the Panthers’ second victory of the week over a Class B opponent, after downing South Sioux City 9-1 on Tuesday.
Those two wins, along with a competitive 3-2 loss on Thursday to Lincoln Pius X (9-10), have coach Brian Disch thinking that his squad–now 4-20 on the season–is putting together some momentum as the season draws to a close.
“I think we are. After Pius scored first, we were up 2-1 after three hits in the third,” Disch said. “They scored one in the fifth to tie it, then scored one late to win it–and they’ve got a good team. So, we won two games this week and played competitively with Pius.”
Against Thurston-Cuming County, Norfolk also trailed early after the Thunder scored its only run of the game in the first inning, picking up three of their total of four hits against Panthers’ pitcher C.J. Hoffman.
“After the lead-off batter hit a ball kind of between third base and shortstop and reached on an infield single, their second batter was down two strikes but got a nice two-strike hit,” Disch said. “So with guys on first and second, another hit plated a run for them. After that I think C.J. really settled down after that and pitched a nice game.”
Hoffman allowed just one more hit, in the second inning, of his complete game effort when Nick Buchholz led off the top of the second with a pop fly into short centerfield–totaling four strikeouts as the Norfolk defense provided steady defense, other than a throwing error in the third.
The sophomore faced the minimum number of batters in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings–then overcame back-to-back bases on balls with two outs in the seventh to induce a weak pop-fly to first base to end the game.
“C.J. threw strikes and gave us a chance to win today,” Disch said. “Defensively, we played well. I thought we made the majority of our plays, which was good. Yesterday, against Pius, we made plays, too, so hopefully we can continue to play defense, play competitively in games, and find a way to win.”
Offensively, the Panthers scored in three straight innings, despite accumulating just four hits, beginning with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Easton Sullivan led off with a line single to right and Hoffman was hit by a pitch, setting up Carter Ramaekers’ bunt down the first base line. An errant throw by the Thunder’s first baseman allowed both Sullivan and Hoffman to score, with Ramaekers arriving at third. Jack Schwanebeck’s fielder’s choice brought Ramaekers home, and Norfolk led 3-1.
“We got a bunt down–we’ve been struggling with that–with runners on first and second–and it led to some runs because they made an error on that play,” Disch said. “We did take advantage of some mistakes that they made.”
In an odd turn of events for the Panthers, following a ground out for the first out in the fourth inning, four consecutive Norfolk batters struck out–with two of the four arriving at first base following wild third-strike pitches that ended up at the backstop.
Meanwhile, a Thurston-Cuming County throwing error on a pick-off attempt and two of those wild pitches moved Wes Koenig around the bases for another Norfolk run and a 4-1 advantage.
The Thunder’s third error and continued control issues on the mound contributed to the Panthers’ final run in the fifth inning as well, when Schwanebeck circled the bases on a walk, a throwing error on a pick-off attempt at first, and a pair of wild pitches created the 5-1 final score.
Joining Sullivan and Ramaekers with hits for Norfolk were Zach Cordner and Koenig, a freshman who contributed a double to open the sixth inning but was stranded after two Panthers sent catchable flyballs to the Thunder outfield.
Norfolk will close out the regular season with a game on the road Monday against 11-6 Fremont.
“We play a good Fremont team on Monday, if the weather cooperates,” Disch said. “Then we’ll be getting ready for districts.”
Thurston-Cuming County (1-13) 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 4 3
Norfolk (4-20) 0 0 3 1 1 0 x –5 4 1
WP: C.J. Hoffman. LP: Brayden Hegge. 2B: (N) Wes Koenig.