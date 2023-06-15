The Norfolk American Legion baseball teams may have found the momentum that they needed with a big weekend tournament on tap.
In the nightcap, the Norfolk Auto Center Seniors saved a 3-2 victory after Wayne cut the deficit thanks to a two-run homer in the sixth inning. To begin the night, the Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors scored in five of its six innings for a 9-3 triumph.
"I hope we can build on this. That's a really good ball team," Seniors coach Tom Sullivan said. "In the spring in the past two years, they've beat us, so it was a deal where, hey, we had to get after these guys, and it was not going to be easy. We just kept plugging away and kept playing, which is good."
Jack Borgmann was a big reason that Norfolk pulled off the win. The Northeast Community College baseball commit was 3 for 3 at the plate including a first-inning triple, a stolen base and a RBI. On the mound, Borgmann and the Norfolk defense retired their first 10 batters faced and allowed just two hits for their only baserunners allowed until a walk in the sixth inning. He threw just 60 pitches in 5-1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk, and he struck out four.
"I was commanding the heater pretty well, getting that first strike and getting ahead in counts," Borgmann said. "The curveball is really working well. I was landing that for strikes. And then the slider, my put away pitch, was getting outs."
And then with one swing, Brooks Kneifl made it a ballgame.
The Kansas State baseball commit turned on the first pitch of his at-bat just left of the 335 sign in right field for a two-run homer to score Gavin Redden. Then Jaxson Kneifl drew a full-count to put the potential tying run on base, forcing Norfolk to bring in Jace Mohr as pitcher.
"We got a guy on in front of Brooks, and he was able to knock it out of the park," Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said. "And then we get a guy on and bunt him over the second, but we weren't able to knock in the tying run. ... One of our things that we stress is two-out hitting. It's huge, and we weren't able to get that done tonight."
Mohr responded to the challenge, drawing a groundout and a flyout into foul territory to end the threat. He polished off the save, allowing only a leadoff single in the seventh to seal the win.
"He's been lights-out of the pen all year," Borgmann said. "He's been coming in and closing the door to win big games. I had all the confidence in the world in him when he was in the pen getting loose."
Brooks Kneifl was 2 for 3 with a double in addition to the homer, and Devin Anderson also went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles.
"I wasn't really happy with our performance," Gamble said. "We weren't very aggressive at the plate. ... This is our eighth game in six days, and it's been pretty taxing on everybody, but still, when you strap them up, you've got to be ready to compete at 100%, and I don't feel we did that today."
Anden Schold got things started for Norfolk in the second inning when he placed a single in the gap between second base, shortstop, and center field. Jake Colligan's hit into shallow territory behind second base dropped for an error, and on the next pitch, Carson Anderson drilled a RBI double into the left-center gap to score Schold.
Carter Ramaekers doubled the lead in the third when his sacrifice fly scored Ethan Synovec, who led off the inning with a single and stole second before Borgmann's infield single moved Synovec to third.
In the fifth inning, Borgmann sliced an RBI single up the middle after Synovec was hit by a pitch and reached second on a wild pitch.
"We had some timely hitting and we got up on them," Sullivan said. "We got a few runs in those three innings to go up 3-0. We were hoping to push through a few others, but it was enough."
THE NORFOLK Juniors took advantage of 11 extra base runners thanks to seven walks and four hit batsmen in addition to five hits.
"That's a good team," Norfolk Juniors coach Colby Mrsny said. "They were 6-1 coming into tonight and they just beat South Sioux City, who's a Class A team."
Noah Hinrichs was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, and three stolen bases. Kaden Kolm had three RBIs and was hit twice by pitches.
Thursday's contest was the first in a stretch of four-straight days of games for Norfolk, which led to a different approach for the team's pitching staff.
Brenden Flood started the game, and he exited in the third inning despite having a no-hitter going. He allowed just two baserunners on an error and a walk in his 2-1/3 innings. He threw just 39 pitches, which fell under the 45-pitch threshold which thus allowed him to be available to pitch again Saturday.
Ayden Papstein then got out of a two-on, one-out jam with back-to-back flyouts. He allowed three hits in 2-2/3 innings, and didn't allow a run until back-to-back walks in the sixth contributed to Wayne's lone three runs. Hinrichs then pitched the final inning.
"If we didn't have four games in four days in a row, then I would've seen how long Flood could have gone out there and see if he could throw a no-no," Mrsny said. "The guys bought into the bullpen-by-committee type of day. I'm just proud of the outings that we had from Flood, Papstein, and Noah Hinrichs."
In the first inning, Norfolk scored two runs despite not posting a hit — its three runners reached via a walk, error, and hit batsman. In the third inning, Kaden Kolm dropped a two-run single into the left-center gap for a 5-0 lead.
Norfolk added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before a two-run sixth.
"We knew what we were getting into tonight," Wayne Juniors coach Mike Sturm said. "We've just got to learn from our mistakes. We'll practice tomorrow night, we'll talk about it, and get everything figured out."
Norfolk Juniors 9, Wayne 3
Wayne 000 003 — 3 4 3
Norfolk 203 112 — 9 5 1
WP: Brenden Flood. LP: Alex Rodriguez. 2B: (N) Noah Hinrichs. SB: (W) Jaxson Kneifl; (N) Ayden Papstein, Landon Viergutz 4, Noah Hinrichs 3, Brenden Flood, Kyler Kolm, Brayden Rajaee-Halgren, Devin Bossard, Kellen Liewer.
Norfolk Seniors 3, Wayne 2
Wayne 000 002 0 — 2 4 1
Norfolk 011 010 X — 3 7 0
WP: Jack Borgmann. LP: Wyatt Heikes. SV: Jace Mohr. 2B: (W) Brooks Kneifl; (N) Carson Anderson. 3B: (N) Jack Borgmann. HR: (W) Brooks Kneifl. SB: (N) Ethan Synovec, Jack Borgmann.