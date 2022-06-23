The Norfolk Arts Center is kicking off summer with two new exhibits plus “Art Splash,” a new art show and auction.
Both exhibits feature works by Nebraska artists. In the main gallery, northeast Nebraska artist Tammi Reeves showcases her series of paintings that explore the journey of personal growth. Reeves describes her collection, “The Woman I Am,” as “revealing a piece of tangled webs inside a mind looking for hope or that splinter of light at the end of a tunnel.” Her work is meant to emotionally connect with the viewer with the hopes of reaffirming that none of us are alone, even in our darkest times. Reeves states that “some people simply cannot speak and write what is deep inside, but you can give them some paint and they can make you feel it.” Reeves is doing just that with this exhibit. In viewing the collection, Reeves hopes that viewers feel inspired to take up a paintbrush for themselves to visually express what words can’t convey.
The atrium display space features work by Lincoln sculptor Sophia Ruppert. “Material Sketches” consists of human-made objects as opposed to those occurring in nature. In her artist statement, Ruppert says that “physical things inform every part of our being.” The materials “chronicle our history as complex individuals” and serve as artifacts. Ruppert questions human nature as she works with the materials and sculpts the answers.
The exhibits will be on display at the Norfolk Arts Center through August 24. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public.
“Art Splash” is making its debut this Independence Day. Part of the Riverpoint Roots Festival being held in Johnson Park, “Art Splash” will feature works by area artists. The subject of all the works is the Riverpoint Landing. The auction will support future endeavors by the Norfolk Arts Center and the Riverpoint District.
“Art Splash” will be held on July 4 from 1-5 p.m. In addition to the art show and auction, the festival will feature activities such as an inflatable race and paddle race.