Hundreds of colorful paintings, drawings, etchings and sculptures will adorn the walls and shelves of the Norfolk Arts Center this month.
About 1,000 pieces of artwork from K-12 students are on display at the center as part of the Public, Parochial and Homeschool Student and Faculty Exhibition.
The show, which opened today and goes through March 31, has been running for more than 30 years and honors March’s Youth Art Month.
“There’s a direct correlation between art and educational performance in youth,” said Sara Putters, program coordinator at the Norfolk Arts Center. “Statistics have shown that kids who participate in art programs do better in school. So we try to do whatever we can to support the schools in their art ventures with their students, and our way of doing that is through this exhibition for visual arts.”
The show includes Norfolk Public Schools, local parochial schools and homeschool groups within city limits. Each participating art teacher selected multiple pieces of work from students in grades K-12.
Tyson Koehn and Mashayla Ruzicka, Norfolk High School art teachers, selected about four dozen pieces from various classes throughout the year. The arts center exhibit is one of the main shows in which NPS enters artwork, Koehn said.
“You can tell that parents and community members appreciate there are students still making artwork,” Koehn said. “Being creative is a huge part of being young and fun, so when the arts center is packed full of artwork, people really enjoy seeing all of it.”
Arts education has been declining across the country, according to Americans for the Arts, a national organization committed to cultivating arts in the U.S. Putters said she also has seen a decline in student participation at the arts center.
“We recognized a decline in art class participation here, so that was the reason for developing our ‘Passport to Art’ program for our fifth-grade students,” Putters said. “We created that program free for fifth-grade students across Norfolk to re-engage them in art. If we are able to re-engage them in fifth grade, the chances of them returning after that age are a lot higher.”
Norfolk Catholic High School has recently seen a change in its arts programs. After its high school art teacher retired last year, registration numbers were down and not enough students were interested in art to hire a new one, said Amy Wattier, school principal.
“We want to offer what our kids need; it’s something our administrators will keep an eye on,” Wattier said.
Elementary and junior high students both receive some art curriculum at Norfolk Catholic, either through other teachers or a part-time art teacher. The high school students now have an option to receive art education online.
Bianca Koehn is one of two art teachers who serve the seven elementary schools in NPS. She teaches 36 classes and 800 students at three schools on a rotation schedule. Every elementary student she sees has an art class with her about twice a month.
“The challenge is not being able to see kids often,” she said. “But I’m grateful we do still have an art program. There are some places that don’t have art programs and it’s only up to the teacher.”
Bianca Koehn enjoys picking out pieces to show in the arts center exhibit every year, she said. She also hosts an all-elementary school art show and participates in the Madison County Fair and the K-12 ESU 8 Art Show.
Jackie Ruzicka is an art teacher at Norfolk Junior High, and some of the student artwork she selected for the show is made through the makerspace equipment such as vinyl and laser cutters. The school created a makerspace station in 2018 as part of a grant from the Nucor Detailing Center.
Students can take the makerspace class to be involved in an art course year-round, she said. Otherwise, junior high students either get art class for one quarter or one semester depending on their grade level.
“Students are usually pretty excited (to have work selected) for the show. We’re lucky to have that display,” Ruzicka said. “Not a lot of schools are able to display their artwork like this, for the public to see. I’m hoping with the makerspace class, they can see that we can be versatile. We’re not just doing crafts. It’s not just a pretty picture.”
The Norfolk Arts Center Public, Parochial and Homeschool Student and Faculty Exhibition will display pieces throughout the building, in the atrium and main gallery until March 31.
Putters wants to extend the show next year to run February and March. Norfolk’s Home For Funerals is also the main sponsor and has been in past years.
“For visual arts specifically, this is our way to help those students to be able to show their art in a real gallery setting and show it off to their families, friends and teachers,” Putters said. “It’s always well-received by our community. It’s our most popular month of the year for gallery visitors because of how many kids are involved.”